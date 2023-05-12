Borderlands 2 Skins and Heads Unlock Guide

Although Borderlands 2 does not give players many character customization options initially, you can unlock some cool stuff throughout your adventure in Pandora. This guide focuses on Borderlands 2 Skins and Heads Unlocks that can alter your characters in funny ways.

Borderlands 2 Skins and Heads Unlock

You can unlock these skins and heads by completing different missions or completing the challenges. Killing enemies and bosses can also get you these skins and heads but since they are random, you may have to kill a lot of them before some enemy drops the loot you have been hunting for.

How to Unlock Custom Heads

#1 You can get a head as a loot after you take out a badass enemy.

#2 You can earn heads as rewards by completing the following missions:

Symbiosis

In Memoriam

Statuesque

#3 If you can complete the challenge, “To Pay the Bills,” you can earn a head.

#4 On Defeating the following bosses:

Boss of mission “Best Mother’s Day Ever”

Boss of mission “Where Angels Fear to Tread”

#5 There is more you can grab by defeating the first two targets of “The Talon of God.” And if you manage to defeat the target “You. Will. Die. (Seriously)”, there is one more to grab.

#6 Defeat hidden enemy in Caustic Caverns.

How to Unlock Custom Skins

Following are the ways you can use to unlock additional skins in Borderlands 2:

If you manage to complete all the challenges, you can unlock 33 of them (approximate).

You can get 8 of them as item of the day from the vending machines.

Slot machines can get you 2 of them randomly.

You can get skins (8) as rewards from the following missions:

This Town Ain’t Big Enough

No Vacancy

The Cold Shoulder

The Overlooked: Medicine Man

Capture the Flags

To Grandmother’s House We Go

Cordially Invited: Party Prep

Shielded Favors

Enemies and Bosses will get you almost 14 unlockable skins.