Blacks Ops 2 Zombies Wonder Weapons Guide

Zombies in Black Ops 2 test your strength at various levels. Initially, it looks like a walk in the park as you can even take them out merely using your knife however that soon changes until you need something truly special to kill them. This is where Black Ops 2 Zombies Wonder Weapons come into play.

Blacks Ops 2 Zombies Wonder Weapons

The Pack-a-Punch machine will let you upgrade weapons rendering you some useful changes like special ammo or may have new attachments. They call these the wonder weapons as the upgrades will be of great help, especially at the higher levels.

After you have upgraded a weapon using Pack-a-Punch machine, you can replenish its ammo in two ways. If you have taken the gun from a wall, you can buy the (4500 Points) ammo directly from there or the ammo power up can refill it for you. For the magic box weapons, you will have to rely on the power-up only to replenish the ammo.

Now that you know what is a wonder weapon and how it can be helpful, let’s be more specific about them and see what upgrades can be done by using what weapon and their concerned effects.

Note: You can also get some wonder weapons from the Magic Box directly (like the Ray Gun) which are not needed to be upgraded. So keep looking for them too.

AK74fu2

Original Weapon – AK74u

Ammo – 40/280

Feature Added – Reflex Sight

Awful Lawton

Original Weapon – Crossbow

Ammo – 1/12

Feature Added – Bolts will attract zombies

Cobra

Original Weapon – Python

Ammo – 12/96

Feature Added – Speed Reloader

EPC WN

Original Weapon – FAL

Ammo – 30/360

Feature Added – 3 round burst and reflex sight

FSIRT

Original Weapon – LSAT

Ammo – 100/60

Feature Added – You get the target finder

Monkey Bomb

You will get three monkey bombs as a wonder weapon (no upgrades).

Mnesia

Original Weapon – M14

Ammo – 16/192

Feature Added – Foregrip

Mustang and Sally

Original Weapon – M1911

Ammo – 6/6

Feature Added – Dual Wielded, Fire Explosives

Mystifier

Original Weapon – M27

Ammo – 30/360

Feature Added – Reflex Sight

Porter’s X2 Ray Gun

Original Weapon – Ray Gun

Ammo – 40/200

Feature Added – N/A

Ray Gun

You can get one from the magic box. The gun is quite effective against the crowding zombies so if you happen to come across one, don’t loose it.

SLDG

Original Weapon – HAMR

Ammo – 125/625

Feature Added – N/A

The Krause Refribrillator

Original Weapon – Ballistic Knife

Ammo – 1/9

Feature Added – Revive Teammates

Thrustodyne Aeronautic Model 23

A thruster gun which can be built in Tranzit Map. Pulls zombies and gibs them in motor. The components required to build are:

Jet Engine – Found in the Tunnel between the Diner and the Bus Depot.

Cables – Found in the building at the Power Plant.

Pressure Gauge – Found in the Cabin between the Power Plant and the Town.

Handbrake – Found in the building of the Nacht der Untoten Easter Egg in the cornfield after the Farm.

After 15 seconds of continuous firing, the weapon breaks and all four components remain at the location where it broke.

Sliquifier

Buildable weapon in Die Rise.

Components found on and above the floor on which the workbench is found.

Turns enemies into purple slime causing both players and zombies to slide. Can also cause chain reaction but short ranged.

Blundergat/Acid Gat

Shotgun like weapon, can be upgraded to Acid Gat.

Both can be Pack-a-Punched into The Sweeper and Vitrioloc Withering respectively.

Blundergat is an non explosive weapon capable of making crawlers. Acid Gat throws three explosive canisters filled with Acid.

Hell’s Retriever

One of the Six Mystical weapons. It is an axe that behaves like a Boomerang.

Can be upgraded to Hell’s Redeemer.

It is unlocked by feeding six zombies to each of the three Cerberus Heads in the map “Mob of the Dead”.

Golden Spock

A melee weapon unlocked in “Mob of the Dead” map.

It has a one-hit-kill tendency until round 34.

Before you get the Golden Spock, you’ll get the Silver Spoon, which is also a powerful weapon.

Ray Gun Mark ll

Similar to Ray gun but stronger. Fires in burst of tgree instead of single shot and the laser is stronger.

Can be Pack-a-Punched into Porter’s Mark ll Ray Gun, which shoots red lasers.

Paralyzer

Fires a beam that causes zombies to move slowly and later explode.

The gun has no magazine but will overheat once it reaches 115 ounces. It can cooldown on player’s back.

Can be upgraded to Petrifier via the Pack-a-Punch machine, which overheats slower then the Paralyzer.

Time Bomb

A bomb that acts as a checkpoint.

The bomb when detonated takes the player back to when it was deployed.

The round is reset(at which it was planted) and all the perks the player had at the time of deploying are returned. All dead players are revived. The opened doors remain open.

Staff of Ice

A buildable mystical weapons. Shoots ice blast that slows down, freezes and kills zombies. Can be upgraded to Ull’s Arrow.

Staff of Fire

A buildable mystical weapon. Shoots three lava balls that sets zombies on fire quickly killing them. Can be upgraded to Kagutsuchi’s Blood.

Staff of Wind

A buildable mystical weapon. Shoots a gust of wind that kills if the zombie is near and stuns zombies farther away. Can be upgraded to Boreas Fury.

Staff of Lightening

A buildable mystical weapon. Shoot a lightning bolt which can chain attack zombies. Can be upgraded to Kimat’s Bite.

G-Strike.

Deployable tactical grenade, similar to monkey bomb.

Attracts zombies then becomes the target of a single Napalm bomb.

If a Giant Robot is on the map, the robot also fires several missiles at it

Sekhmet’s Vigor

Acts as an attachment for mystical staffs. It functions as a grenade launcher, with a one-hut-kill damage until higher rounds. It can also revive teammates.