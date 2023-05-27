Black Ops 2 Zombies Green Run Tranzit Strategy Guide



Blacks Ops 2 Zombies isn’t only about survival skills – the Tranzit campaign mode has a lot to offer players with rewards and achievements, not to mentions hours of entertainment and challenge.

The Tranzit mode is divided into a number of maps, which a player visits around and completes objectives in. The travelling from one map to the other is done on a bus, which is an integral part of the Tranzit mode.

Each map has one or the other thing to offer, and there are multiple items that can be found (and made). First, let’s go over the maps. For more help on Black Ops 2 Zombies, read our Green Run Bus Depot, Green Run Farm and Green Run Town Survival Guide.

Green Run Tranzit

There are five maps in Green Run Tranzit mode, of which 3 are Green Run maps that are also featured in Survival mode.

The maps are:

Bus Depot

Diner

Farm

Power House

Town

Bus Depot, Farm, and Town are also featured in Survival mode.

How To Travel To Secret Locations

Starting at the Bus Depot, the player has to kill zombies and carry out certain objectives, and then ride on the bus that awaits him/her outside. The bus then makes a stop at the different maps.

On the way, there are some additional locations that a player encounters. These are:

Tunnel

Encountered from Bus Depot to Diner. There are two places on the left where items can spawn.

Corn Field

Along route from Power House to Town.

Nacht Der Untoten

This is actually found to the right in the Corn Field. The path is narrow and easy to miss. Two items can spawn here.

Power Tower

In the Corn Field on the left side.

Cabin

Past the Corn Field – towards the right. There will be some fire on the ground to the right, which will lead to the Cabin.

We will avoid all the story spoilers in an effort not to ruin the thrill and excitement of uncovering many hidden secrets in Black Ops 2 zombie mode. You can’t finish Tranzit; it’s just a matter of how many rounds you can survive and how many secrets you can uncover. We recommend playing few rounds to get a grip of different patterns of the undead. If you have played zombie mode before, you should already know the general strategies to kill these zombies and survive longer.

What’s New?

Black Ops 2 Zombies Tranzit mode continues the Zombie legend with four new survivors and offers everything you have come to expect from the classic zombie mode. Plus, it brings two new features which should definitely help you in your quest to survive the hordes of zombies. These are buildables and the Bus.

Riding The Bus and Bus Upgrades Parts

When you hear a bus horn, go outside quickly and ride a bus. You can use the bus travel between the map specified above. Zombies can attack the bus while you are entering or are on board. Pay attention to the barricades that are all around the bus. Make sure you build these barricades quickly before you become overwhelmed by these zombies.

Bus driver will always give few warning horns before it departs from any area so make sure you are close to the bus, or else you will miss it and have to survive a long round of zombies onslaught before the bus returns.

You can upgrade the bus to fend off zombies easily by finding items scattered through the county Tranzit. These upgrades are:

Plow – This item attaches to the front and instantly kills zombies in front of the bus as it moves, preventing them from coming in front and climbing up.

Roof Hatch – This item allows you to use the roof of the bus from the inside. There is only one roof hatch.

Ladder – This item allows you to climb to the roof of the bus from the left side of the bus.

For a detailed guide on Bus Upgrades Parts, read our Bus Upgrades Parts Locations.

Buildable Items – Parts Locations

There are certain items that can be made in the Tranzit mode which will give you additional benefits to increase your survivability and the effectiveness of your equipment. Each item though has 3 sub-items, which are required to be assembled on a build table / workbench.

You can only carry one part to the table at a time, and you drop the part if you are knocked down. Zombies will generally try to destroy the parts that you place on the build table if you are near it, so it is advisable to leave the table once you have placed the part.

You may not find the same parts at the given locations in your subsequent playthroughs. Any player of your team can assemble these parts to build an item. If Player A has one part and Player B has second part, they both can build the item on the workbench.

Strategically, it is recommended that one player looks for these buildable item parts while others play defensively. Once you have built an item, any player can pick it up from the workbench it was constructed and use it.

We can even classify these buildables into offensive, defensive, resource and buildables that help you unravel the secrets of the county (Green Run). If you come across a workbench, make sure you scavenge the immediate area surrounding. Usually, all the parts required to build the item on that workbench are scattered nearby with a an exception of buildables like Navigation Table that require serious scavenging across the whole county.

The items and their sub-items are given below:

Turbine

Requires Manikin, Fan, Dolly. Found at the Bus Station.

All the parts for the Turbine are found at the Bus Depot. The Turbine can open powered doors for you for free, and can also power the Electric Trap and Turret items, and open the Pack a Punch room. The Turbine can also be used with any inactive Perk machine to turn it on.

Zombie Shield

Requires Dolly, Car Door. Found at the Diner.

The shield will bash zombies. However, you will get no points for this. The shield can also be used as a barrier, and has limited durability. When not being used, it’ll protect your back from any zombies trying to attack you from behind – this will not affect the durability.

Turret

Requires RPD, Lawn Mower, Ammo Pouch. Found at the Farm.

The Turret requires a Turbine to run. It’ll fire on any zombie in close premises.

Electric Trap

Requires Battery, Rod, Base. Found at the Power House.

This will cause zombies to attack it. It requires a Turbine to run.

Air Cannon

Requires Jet Engine, Handle, Light, Wires. Parts for this item are randomly spawned.

This badass item blows high-speed winds at the zombies sending them flying away. It has a pressure gauge on top, and if the pressure becomes too high, the item explodes into its parts. The parts can be recollected and again built up on a build table.

Power Switch

Requires Power Box, Power Switch, Arm. Found at the Power House.

Pack a Punch

Requires Table, Battery, Head Piece. Found at the Bank in the Town.

Navigational Table

Requires Table/Plank, Meteor, Radio, Power Box, Navigational Card. Found at various places in the Corn Field.

For a detailed guide on these buildable items and parts locations, read our Buildable Items Parts Locations Guide.

Turning on the Power

Turning the power on as important as surviving your next round but do remember, it’s a strategic decision. Turning the power on will get you access to Perk-a-Cola machines, electricity-powered-doors and certain equipment, but it also invites an Electric Zombie, which is a bit difficult to handle at times.

You will have to turn on the Power at the Power Station. Get into the basement and turn on the power for the entire county. You will need a build a switch to do that, and you can find the necessary parts to build that switch in the buildable items’ section. We have also added a link to the buildable items’ guides with detailed locations of each part you need to build that switch.

Once the power is on, you will have access to all Perk-a-Cola machines which are somewhat integral to your survival in the later rounds of the game. Again, there are benefits for switching on the power and then there are electric shocks!

Black Ops 2 Zombies Perk-a-Cola Machines / Perks Locations

These machines are scattered throughout the county. They dispense Perk-a-Colas which enhance your abilities just like the perks in Black Ops 2 multiplayer.

Go to next page to learn more about Perk-a-Colas, Power Ups, Mystery Box Locations and Tranzit Strategies for each section of Green Run.

These perk-a-colas are highly recommended if you intend to reach later rounds. Earn points and spend them on perk-a-colas to buff up your teammates. Some machines require a Turbine to be turned on. The different perks you will find are:

Quick Revive – Bus Station

When playing Solo, quick revive allows you to revive yourself. You can repeat it thrice before the machine vanishes. When playing with teammates, quick-review triples your revive speed when helping downed teammates.

Speed Cola – Diner

Speed Cola doubles your reload speed and is one of must-have perks for the Diner.

Double Tap Root Beer – Farm – Barn – Secondary Story

It will dramatically increase the rate of fire of the weapons you use, but at the same time, it will burning a lot of ammo.

Tombstone – Power House

It’s a savior. Must have for those who spend more time downed in Tranzit. When you go down, you will have to retrieve your Tombstone upon respawn at the next round. It’s always on the timer and starts counting down the moment you respawn. If it times out, you will less of your previous loadout.

Jugger Nog- Town- Southwest building

You get extra health. It allows you to take extra hits from the zombies before you go down. It might not be useful in the early rounds, but in the later rounds, you will need every bit of health you can get and this is where Jugger-Nog comes in.

When you are playing in a team, support your Jugger-Nog to increase your team survival chances. Consider Jugger-Nog a pre-requisite if you intend to venture into the dark SMOKE.

Power Ups

Insta-Kill

You can kill a zombie in one shot with any weapon. It’s a very useful power-up that can save you and your team in the later rounds. If you find it at the end of the round and you don’t need it, let it sit till the round resets.

Nuke

Pick it up to kill every zombie in the game. There is a slight delay though so make sure you don’t drop dead before Nuke becomes effective.

Max-Ammo

Picking up Max-Ammo gives every team-mate maximum ammo for all of their weapons. This is critical, especially for the special weapon as it’s only way to replenish the ammo in it.

Carpenter

Pick up this power up to repair all the broken barricades across the map. This can buy you time depending on your location.

Double-Points

It doubles your score for every action you perform. You can get enough points to visit Mystery Box, Perk-a-Cola and Pack-a-Punch machines more often.

How To Store Weapons / Storage Boxes

In the Farm map, you can store weapons in the Fridge found in the central house. This can be quite handy if you die and do not have the Tombstone Perk. However, at higher levels, it is relatively difficult to get access to the fridge easily during dire situations.

Black Ops 2 Zombies Tranzit Weapons

For an in-depth guide on weapons, perks, upgrades and power ups, read our Black Ops 2 Zombie Mode Weapons, Perks, Upgrades and Power Ups guide.

Galvanized Knuckles

The Galvanized Knuckles can be found on the roof of the Diner, and can only be accessed by using the roof hatch of the bus. They cost 6,000, and can one-shot all zombies below level 14 and kill all zombies in two hits below level 24.

Smoke and Evil That Lies Within!

In Tranzit, maps are surrounded by smoke / fog and entering that before you decide to enter the area, make sure you have one finger on your melee button. Every time you will walk into that smoke; an evil creature will attack on your face, leaving you blinded.

You can only melee it so make sure you do if you want to survive. Second reason not to venture into the smoke is that it blinds you, and you might end up walking straight into the horde of zombies with little to no escape route available.

If you intend to enter that area, make sure you go in groups / with your friends and stay in close proximity. It will increase your chances to survive the zombie onslaught. Before entering with the team, make sure you have purchased multiple Perk-a-Colas and have doubled up on Mystery-Box weaponry.

Mystery Box – Where To Find It

There won’t be survivors without Mystery Box. In Black Ops 2, mystery box brings some near future weapons and old wonder weapons to the mix. The mechanics are similar.

You find the mystery box and use it to get the upgraded weapon and after using it a number of times, you will meet a teddy bear that will teleport the mystery box to an unknown location.

Your will find it in the Diner area; it’s your first step after Bus Depot. When it isn’t there, it will be at one of the locations marked with a stack of ammo boxes across all five maps. You should mark these sites since they are potential locations for Mystery Box.

You can reload mystery box only via Max Ammo Power-Up drop. You will either get this drop by killing zombies or from Pack-a-Punch machine the first time you put the weapon in.

Black Ops 2 Zombies Tranzit Easter Eggs

You can find all Teddy Bears with the help of our Teddy Bear Locations Guide. To unlock Babble of Tower Achievement, read our Tranzit Easter Eggs Guide.

Green Run Zombies – Tranzit Strategy

Green Run Bus Depot

You begin your journey from inside the terminal at the Bus Depot area. Inside the room, there are a bunch of zombies who seem dulled-out and will have no interest in you. However, if you attack anyone, all of them will charge at you. You need to take care of each one in order to open the door out of the Depot.

Important thing to note here is that you can knife down the zombies quickly. In the first round, a single swipe will take care of each one. This is a good way to conserve your ammo and to rack up some points.

Keep a watchful eye on the barricades because once the fight begins, some of the zombies will begin attacking the barricades to bring them down. You can also repair damaged barricades to earn some easy cash.

Once a weapon has been fashioned, any player in the game can pick it up for use. However, each survivor can only equip one finished item and one unfinished part. Furthermore, if you respawn at the start of a new round, any unfinished part you were carrying is dropped where you went down.

Bus

Before departure, the bus will flare its horn a couple of times. Be sure to hurry because you definitely don’t want to miss the bus. In the scenario that you do miss the bus, you will need to take shelter and wait for the bus to return.

The bus has all windows barricaded. During your ride, zombies will try to board the bus; destroying the barricades in the process. You must repair those barricades and earn some points in the process. Keep a sharp eye on the barricades to your left and right.

Diner

The Bus will drop you off at your first stop, the Diner. For 750 points, you can gain access to the place which comes with a Perk-a-Cola and a Wall-Buy weapon.

Visit The Garage

The Diner is linked with a Garage which can be accessed with another 750 points. The Garage is the first location of the Mystery Box and can be opened by spending 950 points.

On spending, the box will award the player with a random weapon every time. Every weapon is high tier and increases your chances of survival by a great deal.

After a number of uses, the Mystery Box will reward you with a teddy bear and then teleport to a different area in the map. Once the box has vanished you will be refunded your 950 points.

Green Run Farm

The countryside farmhouse is a host to a large horde of zombies. The area is divided between two regions: The Barn and the Farmhouse itself.

Barn

A couple of great finds here in the two-story barn. Firstly, you’ll find another Perk-a-Cola here and secondly there is a zombie-clearing wall-weapon hidden behind a stack of crates.

There are only a couple of exits inside the Barn so watch yourself and don’t let yourself be cut off.

Farmhouse

Similar to the Barn, the Farmhouse is also two stories tall. However, in scale, it’s much smaller with narrow rooms and passageways.

The Farmhouse is the second location of the Mystery Box, which you can find on the second floor. Besides that you can also drop down from the balcony (Stack of boxes) and reach the outside grounds. A pretty nifty escape route in the event your exit is cut off by a swarm of the undead.

Power Station

This is fourth stop on the bus’ circuit.

Core

The access door is hidden well from plain sight, and you’ll have to run around a bit to find it. Spending 750 points will grant you access to the secret door and with it into the underground facility.

Head for the Reactor room and flip the switch to open the power-shutters blocking the stairs. This will take some considerable time as the Reactor needs to power-up. Once the power-up sequence is complete you can escape the facility.

Destroyed Building

You must head underground for the lower Core if want to access the upper damaged building.

Inside the lower Core stay alert for zombie popping up from below. After clearing the destroyed building you must follow the same path across the lower Core to get back.

Green Run Town

The fifth and final bus stop is the largest area in Tranzit and is the ruins of a small downtown main street. You’ll find two Perk-a-Colas here, and you better equip everything since this town is packed with the undead.

City Streets

The area has loads of room to explore and kite zombies, but you’ll find no wall-buy weapons here.

The streets allow you to access a bar with a second floor and the second-floor apartments. The small floors have multiple entry points, and you can be surrounded by zombies in a second if you’re not careful.

The Mystery Box will also make an appearance here. One possible location is upstairs in the bar, and the other is in a small alley off the main street.

Bank

The main highlight of the bank is off course its main vault, which contains two vault doors.

The first vault door contains a safe-deposit box which can be used by players to deposit or withdraw points. The second vault door grants access to the innermost vault, which contains more deposit boxes.

Don’t forget to share your own strategies and secrets you have uncovered in the comments below!.