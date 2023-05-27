When it comes to BO2 zombies, weapons and armory are crucial for survival. Which weapon or equipment you use will greatly affect your strategy and will decide how long you will survive among the undead. In this Black Ops 2 Zombies Weapons and Unlocks guide, we will dive in detail into all these items to help you survive.

Yes, if you have the idea that what weapon/equipment is beneficial in different situations (their pros and cons), you will have a tactical advantage contributing towards your objectives or survival.

Black Ops 2 Zombies Weapons and Unlocks

In the following guide, I am going to describe the weapons you can use in the zombie mode of Black Ops 2 so that you can devise your strategies accordingly.

Note: The Pack a Punch weapons are marked to differentiate.

Assault Rifles

STG-44

You can purchase this weapon off the wall in Origins; found in the church above the Mark IV Tank, underneath the Pack-a-Punch machine in the excavation site and the Crazy Place. It’s PAP version has a higher fire-rate but does a little less damage.

Damage – Medium

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Range – Medium

Recoil – Low

SCAR-H

You can get the SCAR-H from the mystery box in Origins. Its upgraded rewards give you a chance at a reward for Rituals of the Ancients. It has high damage and allows you to get one-hit headshot skills until Round 9, and two bullets afterwards until Round 13. When you Pack-a-Punch it, it transforms into the Agarthan Reaper which gets a Reflex Sight, ACOG scope, fast mag, fore-grip or target finder.

Damage – High

Magazine Size – 30

Range – Medium

Recoil – Medium

M27

One of the biggest advantages of M27 is the absence of recoil. You get a mag size of 30 rounds with great damage with a fast reload speed. It is worth picking if you get it in the box.

After PAP you can get the red dot sight, target finder, MMS and fast mags. You can easily use this weapon to carry yourself into the 20+ waves.

Damage – Medium

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Range – Medium

Recoil – Medium

AK47

AK47 was finally made available to players after Mob of the Dead. With medium power and the ability to kill with a double tap up until the early 20s, and to add on top of that a decent reload speed; makes it a good pick.

When PAP you will get Reznov’s Revenge.

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – Medium

Recoil – High

M8A1

At the start of the zombies’ mode, you will come across this assault rifle a lot. The weapon has a four round burst which can be fired in quick succession. In the earlier stages, you can take easy headshots using this rifle and collect points faster as you get more points for a head-shot than a normal hit.

Magazine Size – 32 Rounds

Damage – Medium

Range – Medium

Recoil – Low

SMR

The SMR rifle has the highest damage among all the available assault rifles. The semi-automatic rifle can prove quite effective in the first 10 round of zombies showdown.

Magazine Size – 20 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – High

Recoil – High

Type 25

Type 25 assault rifle is suited to those who don’t like to have high recoil. The fully automatic rifle has a high fire rate with descent damage.

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Damage – Medium

Range – Medium

Recoil – Medium

M14

The semi-automatic weapon works like a shotgun which is quite effective for short to medium-range encounters. You get to fire eight rounds in a single magazine. The weapon will cost you 500 points.

Magazine Size – 8 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – High

Recoil – High

Mnesia (PaP)

The semi automatic assault rifle is quite damaging, but its 16 rounds magazine can be a problem.

Magazine Size – 16 Rounds

Damage – Very High

Range – High

Recoil – Medium

Galil

A fully automatic assault rifle with a 35 rounds magazine which can come handy to deal with groups of the undead.

Magazine Size – 35 Rounds

Damage – Medium

Range – High

Recoil – Low

Lamenation (PaP)

The Lamenation assault rifle is similar in function to that of Galil except for the fact that it has slightly better damage than the former.

Magazine Size – 35 Rounds

Damage – Medium/High

Range – Medium

Recoil – Low

M16

The famous M16 is there with its accurate three round burst. The lower recoil of the weapon can help you target zombies with more accuracy.

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Damage – Medium

Range – Medium

Recoil – Low

Skullcrusher (PaP)

You can use the Skullcrusher to take out zombies at range. The weapon isn’t quite useful when you are playing alone as you will mostly find yourself surrounded by the zombies.

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Damage – Medium

Range – High

Recoil – Medium

MTAR

Another assault rifle variant with some impressive damage. The fully automatic rifle can be useful in keeping zombies at bay even after ten rounds.

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Damage – Medium

Range – High

Recoil – Medium

FN FAL

Although the weapon has gotten better damage and range, its smaller magazine can be a problem in crowded areas.

Magazine Size – 20 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – High

Recoil – Medium

AN-94

High ammo capacity and high damage makes this a viable weapon for the longer run, capable of taking you up till the early 20 waves. PAP turns it into Actuated Neutralizer 94000 and suddenly it becomes a power house able to mow down enemies and can take you up until early round 40s easy.

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – High

Recoil – None

EPC WIN

Another 3 round burst variant which is almost equivalent to M16 when it comes to accuracy. Each magazine carries 30 rounds.

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – High

Recoil – Medium

Submachine Guns

Chicom CQB

The weapon has three round burst but the its high cyclic fire rate can make the burst quite effective at a short range.

Magazine Size – 40 Rounds

Damage – Low

Range – Low

Recoil – Low

Skorpion EVO 3

This Skorpion variant has the highest rate of fire in the category. Use it at a short range as at distance, you won’t be able to target zombies accurately.

Fire Mode – Fully Automatic

Magazine Size – 20 Rounds

Damage – Medium

Range – Low

Recoil – Medium

MP5

A common SMG which you will be using often in different maps. The weapon has a balanced blend of accuracy, fire rate and damage. Range is the shortcoming like all other SMGs but when zombies go crazy, the range factor becomes non-existent.

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Damage – Medium

Range – Low

Recoil – Medium

AK74u

If you are looking for high fire power, I will recommend this weapon. A couple of well-placed shots can get rid of the zombie who is at medium to a short range.

Magazine Size: 30 Rounds

Damage: Moderate

Range: Low

Recoil: Moderate

AK74fu2

This AK74 variant has a better range and damage than the other partner in the group. Both the weapons work great in slaying off zombies faster.

Magazine Size – 30 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – Medium

Recoil – Medium

M1927

This weapon came with Mob of the Dead. This tommy gun has a high round capacity and powerful enough to last you until the early 20’s. It is found on a wall in the map.

Damage – High

Magazine Size – 50 Rounds

Range – Low

Recoil – Medium

PDW-57

Can be found on die rise and has a great magazine size, actually best compared to any of the other wall weapons. The gun gives you 100% movement speed which is useful until the low 20’s. It can be found right next to the training area.

Damage – Medium

Recoil – Medium

Magazine Size – 50 Rounds

Range – Low

Uzi

The Uzi can be found in the Mob of the Dead. It is a good weapon with decent ammo capacity and mag size, it’s something you can use if you find, but nothing you should stick to.

Damage – Medium

Recoil – Medium

Magazine Size – 32 Rounds

Range – Low

MP40

This German weapon can be found on the wall and can be purchased for 1300. It has a good fire rate and a good magazine capacity.

Magazine Size – 32 Rounds

Damage – Medium

Recoil – Medium

Range – Low

Light Machine Guns

HAMR

The fully automatic LMG gets the fire rate reduced over time and becomes more accurate. A descent weapon to stick to on higher levels.

Magazine Size – 100 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – Medium

Recoil – Medium to low

RPD

Just another LMG which you can use to sprinkle bullets on the zombies blindly. You have got 100 rounds in each magazine.

Magazine Size – 100 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – Moderate

Recoil – Moderate

LSAT

LSAT has a good stopping power with great ammo capacity. PAP’ing this weapon gives you FSIRT allowing you to cycle through attachments. The ammo capacity is lower than other Pack-A-Punch LMGs. Upgrading the weapon isn’t really worth it unless you have no other choice.

Magazine Size – 100 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – Medium

Recoil – Medium

MG08/15

This is a German LMG found in the Origins map. It is a good weapon to get from the mystery box due to its high magazine size and decent damage. Gives you one-shot headshot kill up until round 7.

Pack-a-Punch gives you Magna Collider with higher damage and an increased ammunition capacity. Bullets have the ability to ricochet and hip-fire is more accurate.

Magazine Size – 100 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – Medium

Recoil – Medium

Sniper Rifles

DSR-50

It’s a bolt-action sniper rifle which can be fun to use in early rounds, but you can’t stick to it longer.

Fire Mode – Bolt Action

Magazine Size – 5 Rounds

Damage – Very High

Range – Infinite

Recoil – Low

Barrett M82A1

A semi-automatic sniper rifle. It has high recoil and it isn’t something you want to be carrying around with you during the tougher waves, or with you at all unless you really have to.

Damage – Very High

Range – Infinite

Recoil – High

Magazine Size – 5

SVU-AS

It is a better option if you are going for a sniper rifle. It is semi-automatic and available on die rise and buried. A decent wall weapon to buy for yourself in the start. You can do one-hit kills up until Round 12-16 easily. It has a high magazine size and a comparatively lower recoil than the other sniper rifles.

Damage – Very High

Range – Infinite

Recoil – Low

Magazine Size – 12

Ballista

Will kill with one shot (headshot) up until round 5. Slowest gun in the game, and if you feel like getting killed really soon or have to get to work, then try using this gun.

Damage – High

Range – Infinite

Recoil – Low

Magazine Size – 7

Shotguns

Olympia

The double barrel shotgun I love to stick to at least in the first five rounds. Carefully placed shots will get you one kill in one hit.

Magazine Size – 2 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – Low

Recoil – Low

Hades

The shotgun will set zombies on fire. You need to watch out though as they can go crazy while being burnt.

Magazine Size – 2 Rounds

Damage – Very High

Range – Medium

Recoil – Low

KSG

KSG is available for purchase via the Mystery Box. The gun shoots slugs instead of buckshots and with really decent damage.

Damage – High

Range – Low

Recoil – Low

Magazine Size – 14

M1216

It’s a fully automatic shotgun with a re-chamber after every four rounds. Like other shotguns, you will have to stay up close to zombies if you want to exploit its full potential.

Magazine Size – 16 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – Low

Recoil – Medium

Saiga 12 – The semi-automatic shotgun is quite similar to that of M1216, but with a smaller magazine and the fact that it’s not fully automatic.

Magazine Size – 10 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – Low

Recoil – Medium

R-870 MCS

It’s a pump-action shotgun which deals very high damage. Most zombies will die in one shot.

Magazine Size – 8 Rounds

Damage – Very High

Range – Low

Recoil – Moderate

Handguns

M1911

The semi-automatic pistol isn’t the stronger option, but if you have nothing, it can save your ass. At higher levels, you won’t be seeing much of it.

Magazine Size – 8 Rounds

Damage – Low

Range – Low

Recoil – Low

Mustang and Sally

The pistol has got very high damage and can work like a shotgun when it comes to damaging. So if you find one, you should change your M1911.

Magazine Size – 6 Rounds

Damage – Very High

Range – High

Recoil – Low

Executioner

The semi-automatic pistol fires 28 gauge shotgun shells and has the potential to take out zombies with a single hit.

Magazine Size – 6 Rounds

Damage – High

Range – Low

Recoil – High

KAP-40

The fully automatic pistol has a medium damage capacity, and every magazine gets you 12 rounds.

Magazine Size – 12 Rounds

Damage – Moderate

Range – Low

Recoil – Low

Python

Another semi-automatic high damaging pistol which can be useful in early rounds.

Magazine Size – 6 Rounds

Damage – Very High

Range – Low

Recoil – High

Cobra

The semi-automatic pistol has a magazine of 12 rounds with a very high damage per shot.

Magazine Size – 12 Rounds

Damage – Very High

Range – Medium

Recoil – High

B23R

It’s a three round burst pistol with quite an impressive fire rate and medium recoil.

Fire Mode – 3 Round Burst

Magazine Size – 15 Rounds

Damage – Moderate

Range – Moderate

Recoil – Moderate

Five-SeveN

Although the weapon has a higher range, the damage can be a set back. The semi-automatic pistol has 20 rounds per magazine.

Magazine Size – 20 Rounds

Damage – Low

Range – Moderate

Recoil – Low

Launchers/Explosives

RPG

The rocket-propelled grenade can be a useful tool with zombies in a group cluttered together. It may sound like a devastating weapon, but its accuracy is a big issue.

Magazine Size – 1 Rocket

Damage – Very High

Range – Moderate

Recoil – Low

War Machine

The War Machine has a six round magazine of grenades. The weapon is semi-automatic, which can be used to clear an area crawling with zombies. Just fire the six rounds in all directions and wait in a corner.

Magazine Size – 6 Grenades

Damage – Very High

Range – Medium

Recoil – Low

Dystopian Destroyer

It’s an even more damage launcher than the war machine. It has a six grenade magazine which can be used to create havoc.

Magazine Size – 6 Grenades

Damage – Extremely High

Range – Moderate

Recoil – Low

Grenade

I don’t think that I need to describe the function of a simple grenade. Whenever you are out of ammo or both your weapons need reload, just run across the map a bit and when most of the zombies are following you, you can use the grenade to do collective damage. This will give you time to reload and get back in action.

Special Weapons

Ballistic Knife

You can throw this knife to the target, and it usually gets you a confirmed kill.

Magazine Size – 1 Blade

Damage – High

Range – High

Recoil – Low

The Krauss Refibrillator

Its fire mode is like a spring launch. Basically, it’s a melee weapon that can do some hefty damage.

Magazine Size – 1 Blade

Damage – High

Range – High

Recoil – Low

Claymore

Can be used to choke certain areas in-case of a high flux of incoming zombies. Stockpiling too many of them might cause your game to crash so be careful of that. You can get two every round and you can use these to thin out hordes in late 20s and early 30s very easily.

Death Machine

Can be found through Mob of the Dead, and this weapon is fully automatic. As the name implies, it is quite literally a death machine which will mow down all zombies.

Leroy the Giant

Leroy the Giant is actually a friendly character in the map Buried who will help the players if you give him the right items. He can be found in a jail cell near the initial Mystery Box spawn. He is only accessible from the stairs by the box and through the roof.

Wonder Weapons

Ray Gun

The best weapon to stick to in any situation. The fully automatic weapon fires green circles with their radium being increased with distance. Its damage is quite impressive, and each magazine has 20 rounds for you.

Fire Mode: Fully Automatic

Magazine Size: 20 Rounds

Damage: Extremely high

Range: Infinite

Recoil: Low

Porter’s X2 Ray Gun

A better variant of the original Ray gun. If you get your hands on it, don’t dare to lose it.

Magazine Size – 40 Rounds

Damage – Extremely High

Range – Infinite

Recoil – Low

Jet Gun

You can build the Jet Gun on Tranzit. In order to get this weapon, you will have to find all of its parts scattered throughout the map. This weapon is considered essential to getting to wave 50.

Sliquifier

This wonder weapon can be built with four parts and fires a purple liquid which causes both zombies and the players to slip. If zombies are hit with the liquid, they explode, which means one strategically placed shot will wipe out an entire group of zombies.

Blundergat

Blundergat is a new weapon that came after Mob of the Dead. It acts like a shotgun but becomes The Sweeper when upgraded with a 2 round magazine and 120 ammunition in reserve. It has low recoil despite its appearance. You can obtain this gun from the mystery box or finding five hidden skulls throughout the map.

Golden Spork

This is a hidden melee weapon found as an Easter Egg in Mob of the Dead. It is a powerful melee weapon and can one hit kill until Round 33.

Hell’s Retriever

Hell’s Retriever was introduced into the game in Mob of the Dead. It can be obtained by feeding six zombies to the heads of the Hellhound. It can pierce through multiple zombies and return to the player, can also be charged to increase damage and distance.

Ray Gun Mark II

This weapon was released alongside Buried. It is featured in all of the Zombies map. The gun can fire upto three-round bursts. It should be able to kill in one shots up until early 30s. Pack-A-Punch makes this weapon Porter’s Mark II Ray Gun.

Paralyzer

The Paralyzer can be found in Buried from the Mystery Box. Firing it slows down and incapacitates zombies. It has unlimited ammunition but has a cool-down. Once you reach capacity (115), you will have to wait before beginning to use it again.

Time Bomb

It’s a bomb similar to a C4, once you detonate it, it will distort time and send the player back to the instant they first threw it. You can use this to set a sort of checkpoint for yourself prior to a new round starting.

Staff of Lightning

The Staff of Lightning can be obtained in the church. You must find all the pieces of the staff to make this weapon. The staff can be further upgraded in The Crazy Place by solving a riddle.

Staff of Fire

The weapon can be obtained by finding three parts of the staff that the players must find and an elemental gem. Upgrading this staff requires you to go to the bottom of the Excavation Zone.

Staff of Ice and Wind

Both of these staffs can be made by finding different parts throughout the map; 4 in total and an elemental gem for each of them in order to create the staff

Perks

Along with different types of weapons, there are some perks that can help you survive in the fight against the zombies. You may find them expensive, but their use cannot be ignored. Following Perks have been in included in Black Ops 2 zombies:

Speed Cola (Dinner)

If you drink this cola from the machine, it will speed up (repairing windows, reload, etc.) your character, which can be helpful in restoring distance between you and zombies at a faster rate.

Cost. 3000 Points

Quick Revive (Bus Station)

You can revive yourself, and revive time for other players is reduced three times.

Cost. 500 Points

Double Tap Root Beer (Farm, Barn)

The fire rate of the weapons you are carrying is doubled.

Cost. 2000 Points

Juggernog (Town in Southwest building)

The player’s health is increased twice as much.

Cost. 2500 Points

Stamina-Up (Town Northeast building)

The sprint time is doubled.

Cost. 2000 Points



Tombstone Perk

Gives you back the perks and the weapons you had before death.

Cost. 2000 Points

Pack-a-Punch and Upgraded Weapons

Just like the predecessor, the Pack-a-Punch machine is back which you can use to upgrade your weapons. The machine is located in the town (in the bank). Once you are in the power house below, you need to place the turbine near the green lightening door.

Head further down to the location of PaP in the bank. Craft it using the map there and after that, you can use it for different purposes.

How to activate Pack-a-Punch Machine Step by Step

Turn on the power.

Shoot the first bank door with any ray gun or explosive in the town to open it.

Shoot the second door behind that door with ray gun or explosive.

Use the turbine at the green lightning door in the power room.

It will open a hatch in the bank vault where other green lightning bolt was.

Find stool, battery, and a pack-a-punch shell in the new area.

Build them on a workbench.

Profit

Your turbine might die before you get back to the town. If it happens, you will put up another one. Easy way is to get your friend place a turbine there while you are waiting at the vault in the bank.

Pack-a-Punch Weapon Upgrades

Pistols

M1911: Mustang and sally

Python: Cobra

Five-seven: Ultra

Dual-wield Five-seven: Ultra & Violet

B23R(Gun on bus): B34R

Ray gun: Porter’s X2 Ray gun

Executioner: Voice of Justice

Kap-40: Karmic Atom Perforator-4000

Mauser C96: Weaker Ray Gun Mark II

SMG’s

MP5: MP115 Kollider

Chicom CQB: Chicom Cataclysmic Quadruple Burst

AK74U: AK47-FU-2

PDW-57: Predictive Death Wish 57000

M1927: Speakeasy

Uzi: Uncle Sal

MP40: Afterburner

Skorpion EVO – Evolved Death Stalker

Assault Rifles

SMR: SM1L3R

MTAR: Malevolent Taxonomic Anodized Redeemer

Type 25: Strain 25

M8A1: Micro Aerator

M16: Skullcrusher

MK14: Mnesia

Galil: Lamentation

AN-94: Actuated Neutralizer 94000

FAL: WN

LMG’s

HAMR: SLDG-HAMR

RPD: Relativistic Punishment Device

LSAT: FSIRT

MG08/15: Magna Collider

Snipers

DSR 50: dead Specimen Reactor 5000

Baretta M82A1: Macro Annihilator

SVU-AS: Shadowy Veil Utilizer

Ballista: Infused Arbalest

Shotguns

Olympia: Hades

R-870 MCS: Refitted-870 Mechanical Cranium Sequencer

M1216: Mesmerizer

SAIGA-12(S12): Synthetic Dozen

KSG: Mist Maker

Launchers

RPG: Rocket Propelled Grievance

War Machine: dystopic Demolisher

Special

Ballistic knife: Krauss defibrillator

Power Ups

Max Ammo

Excluding the current magazine, the Max Ammo power up refills players’ ammo to the maximum.

Double Points

The power up rewards double the normal points for each hit/action. The power up will last for 30 seconds.

Nuke

Floating Bomb, glowing. If you pick it up, it blows all zombies in the map but doesn’t end the round.

Insta Kill

It’s a one-hit-kill power up. Use your knife or pistol, save ammo of your primary weapon with insta kill activated as it makes every lame weapon lethal anyway.

Carpenter

It will repair all the broken windows instantly.