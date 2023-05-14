Bayonetta 2 Costumes Unlock Guide – How to Unlock All



Throughout the course of Bayonetta 2, you can unlock a wide array of costumes which will become available for purchase from The Gates of Hell. Sending off demons back to the darkest pit of Hell has never been this stylish!

How to Unlock Bayonetta 2 Costumes

In this guide, I’m going to talk about How to Unlock these unlockable costumes and other additional costumes.

The Gates of Hell Costumes

These costumes must be unlocked prior to getting them from The Gates of Hell:

Umbran Elegance (Rakshasa)

How to Unlock: Obtain the Rakshasa weapon.

Umbran Elegance (Kafka)

How to Unlock: Obtain the Kafka weapon.

Umbran Elegance (Chernobog)

How to Unlock: Obtain the Chernobog weapon.

Umbran Elegance (Takemikazuchi)

How to Unlock: Obtain the Takemikazuchi weapon.

Umbran Elegance (Chain Chomp)

How to Unlock: Obtain the Chain Chomp weapon.

Super Mirror 2

How to Unlock: Unlocked at the beginning of the game.

Couture Bullet (Schoolgirl)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 2.

Couture Bullet (Police Woman)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 2.

Couture Bullet (Witch Apprentice)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 2.

Couture Bullet (Metal Witch)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 2.

Couture Bullet (Dress)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 2.

Couture Bullet (Uniformed) [Jeanne Only]

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 2.

Super Mirror 64-2

How to Unlock: Unlocked at the beginning of the game.

Couture Bullet (Mushroom Kingdom Princess)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 64-2.

Couture Bullet (Sarasaland Princess)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 64-2.

Couture Bullet (Hero of Hyrule)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 64-2.

Couture Bullet (Galactic Bounty Hunter)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 64-2.

Super Mirror

How to Unlock: Beat 2nd Climax difficulty or above.

Couture Bullet (Old-Old Hairstyle)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror.

Couture Bullet (Nun-Old Hairstyle)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror.

Couture Bullet (Uniformed-Old Hairstyle) [Jeanne Only]

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror.

Super Mirror 64

How to Unlock: Beat 3rd Climax Difficulty.

Couture Bullet (Sarasaland Princess-Old Hairstyle)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 64.

Couture Bullet (Hero of Hyrule-Old Hairstyle)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 64.

Couture Bullet (Galactic Bounty Hunter-Old Hairstyle)

How to Unlock: Obtain Super Mirror 64.

Nintendo Universe Costumes

Aside from the costumes that can be bought from The Gates of Hell, there are other costumes from the Nintendo Universe that can be acquired. These costumes deserve special attention because they not only alter the appearance of your characters, but also grant them with special attributes.

One important thing to note here is that these costumes become accessible once you’ve purchased Super Mario 64-2 or Super Mario 64.

Mushroom Kingdom Princess & Sarasaland Princess

With this costume, you’ll gain access to a special ability allowing you to summon the power of Bowser into the battle. In addition to this, Halos and Orbs will become coins.

Hyrule Costume

With this costume, you’ll be able to parry enemies’ attacks without needing Moon of Mahaa-Kalaa. Furthermore, you’ll also hear music from classic Zelda franchise at the time of opening chests.

In addition to this, Halos and Orbs will trasnform into Rupees and Shuraba will get transformed into the Master Sword.

Galatic Bounty Hunter

With this costume, Panther Within is transformed into Samus’s Morph Ball which allows you to deal Light Damage to your enemies. In addition to this, double-jump gets transformed into Screw Attacks.

And lastly, your character’s gun attacks are transformed into Samus’ Classic Arm Cannon.

Fox McCloud

With this costume, your character’s gun attacks are transformed into Arwing attacks. Furthermore, the sound of acquiring items get changed and Arwing is seen instead of jet-fighters in Chapter #1 and Chapter #XVI.

