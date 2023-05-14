Batman: Arkham Origins Gotham Intel Locations Guide



Gotham has its share of secrets and mysteries, with hints of the past and clues of the future. It’s a mystical city plagued with crime and insanity, but its rich history, architecture, and involved conspiracies make it just as intriguing as it is unsafe.

As the Great Detective, you’ll be quite busy in Batman: Arkham Origins unfolding the plots of Black Mask, his assassins, and other super-villains coming in the way, but there’s always time to discover the truths that lay in the nooks and corners of the busy streets of Gotham. These truths and messages are hidden in the form of Gotham Intel, which is a set of collectibles that you can acquire.

Not only does it give an in-depth reveal of Gotham’s history, it also has achievements associated with it. Gotham Intel is divided into two main kinds of collectibles: Cyrus Pinkney Plaques, which are plaques found on architectural structures made by the fame architect, and Anarky Tags, hidden messages left all across the city by the pseudo-revolutionist and conspiracy-maker Anarky.

There are eight Cyrus Pinkney Plaques in various locations of Gotham, while Anarky has left 24 different tags. Completing these will give you vital know-how of these fellows, and also allow you to unlock various achievements associated with the collectibles.

Cyrus Pinkney Plaques are visible to the naked eye, and need to be scanned with Detective Mode, while Anarky Tags can only be seen in Detective Mode, and also need to be scanned.

To view all eight Cyrus Pinkney Plaques, visit our Cyrus Pinkney Plaques Locations Guide.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

To view all 24 Anarky Tags, have a look at our Anarky Tags Location Guide.