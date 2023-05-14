Batman: Arkham Origins Cyrus Pinkney Plaques Locations Guide



It is true that despite being a city plagued with strange criminals and injustice, Gotham’s architecture is still beautiful.

Be it the mesmerizing Wonder Towers or the classy in the Solomon Wayne courthouse, Gotham’s architecture never fails to impress. It’s all thanks to one architect, Cyrus Pinkney, whose ingenuous designs form Gotham’s metropolis yet classy looks.

Pinkney has left his mark on many of his creations, and it’s up to the Great Detective to find out each and every one. For more help on Batman: Arkham Origins, read our Datapacks Locations, Anarky Tags Locations and Predator Challenges Guide.

Batman: Arkham Origins Cyrus Pinkney Plaques Locations

Cyrus Pinkney’s Plaques are one of the collectibles in Batman: Arkham Origins, and we’ve detailed how to find all 8 of them here:

Video Locations



Cyrus Pinkney Plaque #1

Check on top of the church in Park Row to find the first Cyrus Pinkney Plaque.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cyrus Pinkney Plaque #2

Northwest of the church in Park Row is a large open courtyard near the Solomon Wayne Courthouse, with a horse statue. Check the base of the statue to find this. Scan it for the Journal entry.

Cyrus Pinkney Plaque #3

This Plaque is located on top of the Jezebel Center, just under the Bell of the large statue.

Cyrus Pinkney Plaque #4

Go to the Gotham Rail in the Amusement Mile. There is walkway midway of the large building, with half-way open steel gates. The wall in between them has this Plaque.

Cyrus Pinkney Plaque #5

This is an easy one. Head to the Jezebel Theater in The Bowery, and you can find the plaque located left of the entrance to the theater.

Cyrus Pinkney Plaque #6

Head to the Gotham Pioneer’s Bridge for this one. Looking south, climb to the left statue of the bridge, and look on the wall near the statue’s foot to find the plaque.

Cyrus Pinkney Plaque #7

In Coventry, check under the road bridge with the “Black Gate Prison” sign, near the Cyrus Pinkney School of the Arts. There is a plaque on the wall there.

Cyrus Pinkney Plaque #8

The last plaque is the interesting one. It is located inside Cyrus Pinkney’s crypt itself, which is in Burnley. The entrance to the crypt is on the easternmost part of Burnley, right next to the shore. You can’t miss the eerie stairway that leads to the large door.

Enter it, and you will find the final Plaque on Cyrus Pinkney’s tomb itself.