Batman Arkham Knight Own the Roads ‘Checkpoints Locations Guide

At the start of Chapter 7, you are informed of several militia checkpoints scattered across the 3 islands. Unlike Watchtowers, these checkpoints are usually located on land, surrounded by soldiers and other threats.

Finding and destroying each checkpoint rewards players with one WayneTech Upgrade Point. After you have disposed of the soldiers, interact with the commander’s body and destroy the checkpoint controller.

There are a total of 20 checkpoints in the game, all of which are provided below:

Map is missing Checkpoint #20 which is on Bleake Island – Chinatown, southwest of the Clock Tower.

Checkpoint 1

Location: Bleake Island – Chinatown, south of Scarecrow’s safe house

The checkpoint commander is protected by 3 Sentry Guns. Use the Remote Hacking Device to blind the one on the outer side and use a Smoke Pellet to destroy the one in the center. A Silent Takedown can be performed on the commander after destroying the last one.

Checkpoint 2

Location: Bleake Island – Chinatown, next to Perdition Bridge

Start off by disposing off some soldiers and a brute followed by using the Remote Hacking Device to turn the security access panel off.

Head inside the newly opened area on the right side of the building and perform a Ledge Takedown on the soldier on the ledge before disposing of the commander inside.

Checkpoint 3

Location: Bleake Island – Chinatown, next to Tattoo Parlor

This checkpoint is located on the north of the Clock Tower, protected by 2 Sentry Guns along the north wall.

Inside the walls, you will come across 16 thugs including 2 Medics, 2 Brutes, 2 Combat Experts, and 2 armed thugs. Use the Batmobile to destroy the Sentry Guns outside and knock down enemies before finishing them off one by one – Medics first and Brutes last.

Checkpoint 4

Location: Bleake Island – Chinatown, northeast of hospital

This checkpoint is weakly guarded by a single Brute and 4 unarmed thugs. Start off with a Gliding Kick and finish the rest by any means you find effective.

Checkpoint 5

Location: Miagani Island – Kingston, west of Mercy Bridge

This checkpoint is protected by 7 unarmed soldiers and a Brute. While staying undetected, perform a Fear Multi-Takedown on the enemies in order to thin their ranks and finish off the commander.

Checkpoint 6

Location: Miagani Island – Kingston, Ranelagh Ferry Terminal

You will come across 2 Checkpoint Drones and 5 armed soldiers protecting this checkpoint.

It is recommended to use the Heavy Cannon to destroy the weapons and use the Riot Suppressor to deal with the soldiers before taking on the commander. Moreover, remember to check the crates hiding enemies inside.

Checkpoint 7

Location: Miagani Island – Bristol, Elliot Memorial Hospital

This checkpoint is protected by 8 unarmed soldiers and a couple of Brutes. Start the brawl with a Fear Multi-Takedown or Silent Takedown and dispose of enemies one by one before focusing your attention on the commander.

Checkpoint 8

Location: Miagani Island – Bristol, Urbarail Station

Use the Batmobile and enter the area from either northeast or southwest edge, but beware of the Shock Mines placed around the area. Deal with the soldiers inside and move to the commander to finish things off.

Checkpoint 9

Location: Miagani Island – Bristol, Botanical Gardens

This checkpoint is surrounded by 8 armed thugs and 2 Checkpoint Drones. In order to deal with the weapons, use the Batmobile and enter from the northeast edge of the area using the Heavy Cannon.

Grapple to a high point to deal with 3 armed soldiers using a Fear Multi-Takedown and then dispose of the commander.

Checkpoint 10

Location: Miagani Island – Kingston, Grand Avenue intersection

This checkpoint is protected by 5 soldiers and 2 Medics. Start off the brawl by disposing of the Medics and then divert your attention to soldiers and the commander.

Checkpoint 11

Location: Miagani Island – Bristol, west of south bridge

6 armed soldiers consisting of a Boa Sentry Drone Operator protect this checkpoint near the west of the south bridge.

Start off the brawl from the south side and use Silent Takedowns to deal with 2 lone soldiers and move to the west side to deal with 4 more; one at a time using Fear Multi-Takedown.

Checkpoint 12

Location: Founders’ Island – Ryker Heights, base of City Vision Construction building

This checkpoint is protected by a Checkpoint Drone and 5 armed thugs.

Head over to the north side and grapple to the left side of the wall to find a security access panel that can be used to disable the Checkpoint Drone. Once this is done, use the Riot Suppressor to deal with the armed soldiers and then look for the commander.

Checkpoint 13

Location: Founders’ Island – Drescher, east of City Vision Construction

Start the brawl with a Glide Kick on the soldier outside and make your way inside the area. You will encounter 4 soldiers and 4 Combat Experts inside. Avoid getting hit by the Stun Sticks and use the Remote Electrical Charge to deal with them.

Checkpoint 14

Location: Founders’ Founders’ Island – Drescher

Head over to the northwest edge and use the Power Winch to destroy a weak wall followed by using the Batmobile to destroy the Sentry Guns and soldiers inside the wall. Once you have taken care of everything, find the commander and dispose of the controller.

Checkpoint 15

Location: Founders’ Island – Drescher, southeast of Perdition Bridge

Start things off with a Glide Kick and begin the brawl with 7 soldiers, 2 Brutes, and 2 armed soldiers. I recommend dealing with the armed men before anything else.

Checkpoint 16

Location: Founders’ Island – Ryker Heights, south of Wayne International Plaza

This checkpoint is protected by 6 Checkpoint Drones and a handful of armed soldiers. In order to deal with everything, drive the Batmobile to the north wall and grapple onto the overhead power cable.

Use the Remote Hacking Device to toggle the remote switch in order to open the area for the Batmobile and use your Heavy Cannon to destroy the Checkpoint Drones followed by disposing of the thugs and the commander.

Checkpoint 17

Location: Founders’ Island – Otisburg, northeast at T-intersection

To start things, deal with 3 weapons along the north wall and use your Fear Multi-Takedown to thin the ranks of 5 armed soldiers near the north side of the area before looking for the commander and destroying the controller.

Checkpoint 18

Location: Founders’ Island – Otisburg, next to Amertek building

A squad of 9 soldiers and a Brute protect the commander from any harm. Use your Fear Multi-Takedown to thin the enemy ranks and dispose of the soldiers before looking for the commander.

Checkpoint 19

Location: Founders’ Island – Otisburg, south of Penitence Bridge

This checkpoint is protected by a handful of armed soldiers. Just beware of the Stun Sticks and weapons in the area and you should be good to go.

Checkpoint 20

Location: Bleake Island – Chinatown, southwest of the Clock Tower

You need to head across the water and deal with the cannons and soldiers on the other side. Find any stragglers before finding the commander and destroying the last controller.

If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the Comments Section below.