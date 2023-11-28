Batman: Arkham City Joker Balloons Locations

The Joker Balloons are more breakable objects that must be destroyed to help you complete the Riddler Challenges in Batman: Arkham City.

Unlike the Harley Balloons, you will always find four Joker Balloons tied together at every location. You can pop them by using either a Batarang (or any other gadget) or gliding into them. The latter is important to know because most of these balloons are tied to high locations which you can only reach by gliding from above.

FYI Other breakable objects include the Demon Seals and the Tyger Security Cameras.

Where to find all Joker Balloons in Batman: Arkham City?

There are a total of 24 Joker Balloons that you can find between the Amusement Mile and Industrial Districts. You can interrogate Riddler’s thugs to reveal their locations but that will take a lot of time. Hence, we have marked the locations of all of Mr. J’s balloons in the maps below alongside explanations on how to get them.

FYI Popping three Joker Balloons solves one riddle. So, destroying all 24 will rack it up to eight.

Many players have speculated that some of the balloons may not appear until you have progressed through your campaign. It is advised to look for them after you have completed the main storyline to go for a 100 percent completion.

Amusement Mile

Joker Balloon #1

The first Joker Balloon can be found north of the Amusement Mile where Poison Ivy’s plant-invested building is located. The balloon will be placed on a small ledge right next to the broken bridge. Use your Batarang to pop the balloon or simply glide right at it.

Joker Balloon #2

Make your way to the east side of the Gotham Casino building located in the northeastern corner of the Amusement Mile. The Joker Balloon will be hung on the small pillar right next to the huge orange sign mentioning the branding of the casino.

Joker Balloon #3

This balloon can be found stuck to the billboard located on the rooftop of the Gotham Casino building.

Joker Balloon #4

This balloon is placed in a small alleyway that leads to the Medical Center in the Park Row district. Make your way to the marked location on the map and you’ll spot the Joker Balloon tied to a railing facing the Gotham City Olympus building.

Joker Balloon #5

This Joker Balloon is quite hard to miss in Batman: Arkham City, make your way to the GCPD building located in the Eastern corner of the Amusement Mile. You’ll spot the balloon tied to the speaker placed on the right side of the second floor.

Joker Balloon #6

Head to the Western side of the GCPD building that is facing the Krank Co. & Toys building to spot the Joker Balloon. The balloon can be found tied to a small sniper tower between the two buildings.

Joker Balloon #7

From where you found the last Joker Balloon, simply glide over to the Northern side of the Gotham City Olympus building. You’ll be able to spot the balloon tied to the blue neon sign.

Joker Balloon #8

Grapple to the western side of the Gotham City Olympus building that is the facing red neon sign of the GCR antenna. You’ll find the Joker Balloon placed on a broken-down metal platform.

Joker Balloon #9

This Joker Balloon is also located on top of the GCR antenna. Simply climb over to the rooftop of the building and look up at the top of the antenna. You’ll spot the balloon right next to the letter ‘C’

FYI Many players have issued a bug regarding this Joker balloon. The Balloon doesn’t seem to appear on the antenna. A fix for that would be to continue along the storyline to make the balloon appear.

Joker Balloon #10

Make your way to the southwestern corner of the Amusement Mile district that faces the Wonder City. The Joker Balloon will be hanging to a small platform connected below a watchtower in the back wall of the Restricted Area.

Joker Balloon #11

Head to the southern ends of the Amusement Mile district. The Joker Balloon will be quite hard to miss as it’ll be tied to a streetlight facing the locked doors of Joker’s Funland.

Joker Balloon #12

The last Joker Balloon for the Amusement Mile district can be found inside Joker’s Funland. Face the main entrance of the building that has a neon green sign emitting Joker’s branding and turn 180 degrees to spot the Joker Balloon tied above the heavily secured gate.

Industrial District

Joker Balloon #13

The first Joker Balloon for the Industrial District can be found on the top of the North Gotham Docks building in the North. This is the same location where you also find one of Catwoman’s Trophies in Batman: Arkham City.

Joker Balloon #14

Climb on top of the North Gotham Docks building and face the Joker’s Fun Land green neon sign glowing in the Western Corner. The Joker Balloon will be tied to a pillar next to the sign.

Joker Balloon #15

Make your way inside Joker’s Funland located in the east of the Industrial District. Walk through the small alleyway that leads to the main building and make a left turn to find another balloon tied to some rubble.

Joker Balloon #16

This balloon can be found tied to the Joker’s Funland main entrance door located North of the North Gotham Docks building in the Industrial District.

Joker Balloon #17

Make your way to the West of the Industrial District that leads to the boundary walls of the restricted area of Wonder City in Batman: Arkham City. You’ll spot the balloon tied to a broken crane next to one of the watch towers.

Joker Balloon #18

Glide over to the Ferris wheel situated in the Eastern corner of the Industrial district to spot the Joker Balloon. The balloon will be tied to the Southern pillar of the ride which is facing the sea.

Joker Balloon #19

From the Ferris Wheel look over to the Sionis Industries building located in the South of the Industrial district. The Joker Balloon will be placed next to the main gate of the building.

Joker Balloon #20

Make your way to the Tricorner Naval building located in front of the Steel Mill at the Southern end of the Industrial District. You’ll be able to find the balloon tied to the huge orange sign on the rooftop of the building.

Joker Balloon #21

This balloon can be found tied to an excavator located in the construction site next to the heavily secured walls of the Wonder City. The construction site can be found in the Southwestern corner of the Industrial District as shown in the map image above.

Joker Balloon #22

Climb up the Tricorner Naval building and glide down towards the Steel Mill in the Industrial District. This Joker Balloon can be spotted on one of the small pillars of a rooftop smudged between the two buildings.

Joker Balloon #23

Make your way south to the very end of the Steel mill to pop this Joker Balloon. It will be placed on a Nutcracker statue facing the sea in Batman: Arkham City.

Joker Balloon #24

The last Joker Balloon for the Industrial area is placed at the very end of the district. From where you found Joker Balloon #23, glide towards the clown sign north of the Steel Mill.