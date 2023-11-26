Batman: Arkham City Tyger Camera Locations

You have to destroy all of the Tyger Security Cameras as part of the Riddler’s Challenge in Batman: Arkham City. They were originally set up to monitor prisoner activity but are now being used by Hugo Strange to keep tabs on Batman as well as other villains.

In order to blind Strange, you need to take care of a total of 48 cameras which are, thankfully, limited to only the following locations: Amusement Mile, Industrial District, Park Row, and the Bowery. So you only need to destroy 12 cameras in each of the four districts.

FYI Tyger Security Cameras are part of “Breakable Objects” which consist of Harley Heads, Penguin Statues, Joker Teeth, Demon Seals, and Joker Balloons.

How to find and destroy Tyger Cameras in Batman: Arkham City

You can reveal the locations of all security cameras in a district by hacking its Tyger CCTV Relay Hub. There are four camera hubs in total and they are all located on the rooftop of a building or tower.

You will, however, need the Tyger cryptographic algorithm upgrade to hack a CCTV Relay Hub. This upgrade is available near the end of the campaign. If you are playing New Game Plus though, you will not be required to play the whole story again to get the upgrade. You will have it at the start of your NG+ campaign.

TIP The CCTV Relay Terminals emit an orange glow in Detective Mode, making them easier to locate if you are having trouble finding them.

Once your map shows all of the Tyger cameras, head over to each location and destroy them using either your Batarang or any other gadget like the Batclaw.

Do note that you do not need to hack the CCTV Relay Hub to destroy surveillance cameras. You do, however, have to complete each Relay Hub for a 100 percent completion playthrough.

Amusement Mile CCTV Relay Hub and Cameras

The Amusement Mile Tyger CCTV console is located on the roof of a building in the northern part of the district. This building is immediately to the northwest of the GCPD building and has a neon “GOTHAM” sign facing the sea.

The console is located on the eastern side of the building, on the level right above the sign. It’s out in the open, so it should be easy to spot as you are flying across.

When you find it, use your Cryptographic Sequencer on it and enter the password “RECONNA ISSANCE” to hack it. When that’s done, all of the cameras in the district will be marked on your map.

Camera #1

The first camera we will take down is the one in the far north. From the Relay Hub building, fly down onto the broken flyover immediately northwest of it.

Then, go to the northern side of the broken bridge and look to your right. The camera is on the left edge of the building you are facing, below the walkway connecting it to the other one.

Camera #2

The second Amusement Mile Tyger Security Camera is located on the same building as the Relay Hub. This one is on the western side of it. To take this one down, you can aim at it from the northern side of the flyover immediately southwest of it.

Camera #3

The third security camera is located on the same building as the Relay Hub as well, this time on the south side of it. You can take this one down from the bridge immediately southwest of it.

Camera #4

This security camera is located on a huge building east of the Relay Hub building, across the broken flyover. It’s on the wall of the small portion of the roof to the right of the Gotham Casino Sign

Camera #5

This Tyger Security camera is located at the base of the GCPD building. If you approach it from the east, this would be on the front wall – a little to the right – on the ground level next to the shutter.

Camera #6

To find this security camera, you have to make your way all the way to the western edge of the district, at the back of the Gotham Casinos building. You can spot it just above you if you look at it from the flyover just to the left of the building.

Camera #7

The camera in question is located on the east wall of the Gotham Casinos building. This will be directly left of the huge Gotham Casinos board – pretty easy to spot, especially from the flyover on the right of the building.

More specifically, this one is a little to the south of where you found the fourth Amusement Mile security camera.

Camera #8

This camera is located a little south of the former camera – on the southeastern corner of the Gotham Casinos building. It is just below the railing at the edge – very easy to spot from the flyover.

Camera #9

The ninth Tyger Security Camera in the Amusement Mile is located on the building immediately east of the Church/Medical Center or south of Gotham Casinos. More specifically, the camera is on the northern side of said building.

You can spot this camera easily if you go to the Gotham Casinos building’s roof and look towards the south. The camera will be just to the right of the big, red surveillance board.

Camera #10

The tenth camera is located on the same building as the former one – south of the Gotham Casinos building. However, this one is found on the southeastern wall of the building.

You will be able to spot this camera easily from the part of the broken flyover just southeast of the building.

Camera #11

This security camera is located on the southernmost section of the central broken flyover in Amusement Mile. This would be just southwest of the former camera, on a structure that’s on the bend of the flyover.

While standing on the flyover and facing this structure from the north, look towards the pillar on the left to spot the camera.

Camera #12

The last Tyger Security Camera in Amusement Mile is located just on the same flyover as the previous one. This flyover is the one connecting this district to the Industrial District.

Standing at the same place previously, look to the right of the structure arising from the bend and you’ll see the camera on its edge.

Industrial District CCTV Relay Hub and Cameras

The Tyger CCTV Relay Hub is located on top of the Tricorner Naval building, northwest of the Steel Mills in Batman: Arkham City. It is also the place where AR Training 1 was held.

Below the orange neon sign, there is a CCTV terminal you need to hack into using your Cryptographic Sequencer. The correct password is “OBSERV ATION”.

Camera #1

The first Industrial camera is located in the building north of the Tricorner Naval Tower in Batman: Arkham City. You will find it behind the building, next to the green beer bottle neon sign. Perch up on the street light nearby and throw your Batarang to destroy it.

Camera #2

This camera is found on the side of the building west of the North Gotham Dock. It is the one next to the west gate of Joker’s Funland.

Joker’s henchmen will be patrolling the streets so we recommend staying up in higher places to avoid trouble.

Camera #3

You will find this camera on the opposite end of the street from the previous one. Get up on the metal framework connecting the buildings in Joker’s Funland and the Tyger Security Camera will be on your east.

Camera #4

The Industrial camera is located on the south side of the North Gotham Dock building. It is next to the entrance door.

Camera #5

The Tyger Security Camera is on the building in the northwest corner of the Industrial District in Batman: Arkham City. It is between the south entrance of Joker’s Funland and the large crane hanging over the shore.

Camera #6

Behind the southern gate of Joker’s Funland, there is an Industrial camera hiding in the cubby. Get up on the Ferris wheel cart to have a clean shot for your Batarang.

Camera #7

This Tyger camera is under the balloons on the outer gate of Sionis Industries Steel Mills.

Camera #8

The Industrial camera is found under the Steel Mill Expansion sign board, directly west of the Tricorner Naval building.

Camera #9

Grapple up to the metal frame east of the Tricorner Naval building. The Industrial camera will be above the entrance of the warehouse below.

Camera #10

The northern entrance to Joker’s Funland is located northeast of the Tricorner Naval building. The Industrial District camera can be found on the right east pillar of this gate.

Camera #11

You will find this Tyger Security camera in the left corner of the Industrial District in Batman: Arkham City. It is hidden beside the pink and blue swirling symbol beside the Funland neon sign.

Camera #12

Grapple up to the building southeast of the Joker’s Funland northern entrance and head to the very back of the rooftop. The Industrial camera will be on the building on your left, above the stairs.

Park Row CCTV Relay Hub and Cameras

The CCTV Relay Hub location for Park Row is a building between the “Live Nudes” and “Lounge” neon signs. To get there, make your way to the rooftop of the building directly south of the Ace Chemical building. Then look northwest to spot the terminal.

Camera #1

Head towards the rooftop of the building directly in front of the Ace Chemicals Building. Peek down from the rooftop, and you’ll see a billboard shining in green saying “Ace Chemicals”, it will also have a chemical flask sign next to it.

You can find the camera right next to the chemical flask sign; throw your Batarang at it and obliterate it.

Camera #2

This camera will be located at the corner of a street in between a pillar housing some loudspeakers and a store sign reading “Liquor”.

Camera #3

This camera will be located right next to a black and red board displaying a big “A” which says “Arkham”. There will also be an alleyway right next to this camera whose entrance will be blocked by a broken-down car.

Camera #4

Head to the Monarch Theatre; you’ll notice a run-down car placed in the middle of the road with a street leading to the right. As soon as you turn right, you will notice a neon sign in blue reading “Bar”, the camera is on the building next to it.

Camera #5

Head towards the street which has the “Live Nudes” and “Bar” neon signs. Exit this street and towards the right, there will be a brown crane. The Tyger security camera will be on the building right next to the crane in Batman: Arkham City.

Camera #6

Head towards the steps which lead to the burning building. Towards the right, at the end of the steps, you will see another building. The sixth Tyger security camera is located there. Beware that the place is crawling with thugs who might attack you after you destroy the camera.

Camera #7

After destroying the sixth camera, head straight on. You will see a red billboard and a building with clown posters on its right. There will be a gate next to these posters and a pillar next to the gate, the camera is mounted there and is pretty visible due to a glowing blue neon sign nearby.

Camera #8

Head towards the building with a green neon sign which says “Bar”. The eighth Tyger security camera will be on a building right opposite this green neon sign.

Camera #9

The ninth camera is located on a big round pillar at a dead end. The pillar is in between two posters that read “ All perimeter walls are monitored” and “No firearm strictly prohibited”.

Camera #10

Spot the tall pillar with the mounted loudspeakers and a sign in red at the bottom that reads “No standing anytime”. Follow the depilated building on the back of this pillar; you will find the camera on a window next to a blue painting.

Camera #11

Head towards the apartment building in between the two barbed fences. The 2nd last Tyger security camera is located in the middle of this building.

Camera #12

To destroy the last Tyger security camera in Park Row in Batman: Arkham City, you need to hop over the fence and get into the ghettos. You will find various tin shacks with fires in them, the last camera will be on a building towards the left.

The Bowery CCTV Relay Hub and Cameras

For the Bowery district, head over to the building directly south of Ace Chemicals to find the CCTV Relay Hub. This is right across from the rooftop where you get your first Batsuit in the game.

Camera #1

The first camera can be found on a building’s entrance facing the Iceberg lounge in the Western corner of the Bowery District. Simply approach the building that is facing the Iceberg Lounge and throw your Batarang at the camera.

Camera #2 (Command Center)

The second camera is located beside the entrance gates of the Jezebel Plaza in the North corner of the Bowery District. Throw a batarang at the camera to destroy it.

Camera #3 (Command Center)

After breaking the camera at the Jezebel Plaza walk towards the left side of the street to find the third camera facing the Magic Props neon sign. Breaking three cameras completes one of the Riddler challenges for Batman: Arkham City.

Camera #4 (Command Center)

This camera can be found examining the views of the abandoned metro station in the middle of the Bowery District. Get a good vantage point of the metro station and use Detective Mode to spot the Tyger security camera placed beneath the old rusted tram in the middle of the station.

Camera #5 (Tyger Helicopter)

The camera can be found doing surveillance of a statue in the abandoned building located in the center of the Bowery district. It is recommended to take the high ground and throw a batarang through the glass ceiling in order to break off the camera as the building will be swamped with enemies.

Camera #6 (Tyger Helicopter)

Make your way to the western section of the Museum located in the South of the Bowery District. You’ll spot a camera stuck to one of the walls of the Museum. Destroy the camera and complete the second Riddler challenge in Batman: Arkham City.

Camera #7 (Command Center)

Head to the Live Nudes building that has a pink neon sign situated across the abandoned metro station in the Bowery District. Right next to the building, you’ll find a camera placed right next to a speaker on the road. Switch to detective mode to spot the camera or use our map to guide you.

Camera #8 (Tyger Helicopter)

Make your way to the East side of the Bank of Gotham where a few gas pipes are connected to the building across the bank. Climb on the pipes and look down below to spot the camera.

Camera #9 (Command Center)

This camera is found placed in the Eastern section of the Bowery District. Head to the location shown on the map to spot a busted tram lifted up on a pillar. Right next to the busted tram, you’ll find the camera placed on the statue of a horse in Batman: Arkham City.

Camera #10 (Tyger Helicopter)

Make your way to the entrance of the Subway Station in the Bowery District and walk towards the left to spot the camera placed on one of the pillars. Use your batarang to break off the camera and advance to the next one also found near the Subway Station.

Camera #11 (Command Center)

This camera can be found right next to a small building at the southern end of the Subway station. Glide across the Subway station until you spot a building with an orange neon sign that reads ‘Hotel’. The camera will be placed right next to the sign.

Camera #12 (Command Center)

The last Tyger security camera can be found placed on the top of the Restricted Area gate in the East of the Bowery District. Simply walk across the secure fenced path until you reach the gates to spot the camera in Batman: Arkham City.