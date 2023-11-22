Batman: Arkham City Catwoman Trophy Locations

The green Riddler trophies are not the only challenges you need to complete for a 100 percent completion playthrough. Catwoman has her own (pink) trophies as well that you must find across all the districts of Batman: Arkham City.

To clear any confusion here, there are a total of 400 Riddler trophies. Catwoman has 35 but which counts towards the 400 tally. You will find all of her trophies marked on map images below for your convenience. It beats having to interrogate dozens of thugs to reveal the locations of all trophies.

FYI Collecting all the Catwoman trophies only gives you XP and unlocks the Sphinx’ Riddle achievement. There is no special reward as they count towards the Riddler trophies.

We strongly recommend that you go after the Catwoman trophies once you complete the main story campaign. This is because most of them are hidden in areas that you can only access after completing a certain part of the storyline.

Secondly, some trophies require you to switch to Batman which you can only do after completing the story missions.

Amusement Mile

Catwoman Trophy 1

Requirement: None.

This Catwoman trophy can be found under the bridge that connects to the plant-infested building in the Amusement Mile district. Use Catwoman’s crawling ability to get under the bridge and collect the first Riddler trophy in Batman Arkham City.

Catwoman Trophy 2

Requirement: None.

Make your way to the raised road located west of the GCPD building. Climb onto the small rooftop located beside the road and use Catwoman’s ability to crawl underneath the road to locate the next Catwoman trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 3

Requirement: None.

This Riddler trophy can be found hidden inside a wooden panel located on the broken raised road in the Southern part of the Amusement Mile district. To find it you must climb onto the raised road and break the wooden panel to expose the trophy for Catwoman to collect.

Catwoman Trophy 4

Requirement: Switch to Batman

This trophy can be found underneath the ground floor of the GCPD Building. Make your way through the West of the building and look for a wooden panel covering the opening that leads you onto the floor.

To find access to the opening passage, switch to Batman and glide through the wooden panel to gain entrance to the floor. Switch back to Catwoman and collect the trophy.

Once you’ve entered the lower level of the building, move forward and climb to the ceiling to avoid the hole made into the floor. Drop down when you’ve reached the other section and take the Catwoman trophy sitting on the can in Batman: Arkham City.

Catwoman Trophy 5

Requirement: Batman’s Explosive Gel.

Make your way to the Kranky & Co building located East of the GCPD building and walk through the door found on the roof. After entering make a right turn to find the Catwoman trophy stuck to the ceiling.

If you find the door on the right to be sealed, simply switch to Batman and stick explosive gel to the door to find access to the Riddler trophy.

The Bowery

Catwoman Trophy 1

Requirement: None.

Parkour your way through the broken bridge located in the Bowery district until you reach an area covered with Question mark symbols branded by the Riddler. The Catwoman trophy can be found stuck to the ceiling facing the symbols.

Catwoman Trophy 2

Requirement: Switch to Batman.

The Catwoman Trophy can be found in an abandoned building located East of the Bowery District. The trophy is caged inside a small compartment and can only be acquired by finding the secret passage.

You can find a soft wooden panelling on the side of the building which can only be broken by Batman. So, for this trophy, you’ll need Batman’s help. Once the panel is broken, enter through the small area and Press RB to stick Catwoman to the top floor of the elevator shaft.

Crawl through the small vent located at the corner of the panel to acquire the Catwoman trophy in Batman Arkham City.

Catwoman Trophy 3

Requirement: None.

This trophy is located in a small alleyway-like area on the roof of the Museum in the Bowery District. Make your way to the North of the roof to find the trophy sitting between two pillars.

Catwoman Trophy 4

Requirement: None.

Located at the end of the Bowery District. The trophy can be found in a small area right next to an abandoned house as shown in the map posted above. The trophy will be fenced from both sides and gaining entry will require Catwoman to drop to the stairs and grapple to the balcony.

Catwoman Trophy 5

Requirement: None.

Make your way to the building located Southwest of the Bowery District. Climb on top of the building until you reach a garden area. The Catwoman Trophy can be found in front of the door of the rooftop entrance.

Industrial District

Catwoman Trophy 1

Requirement: None.

Crawl underneath a small Catwalk located at the end of the Industrial district and the beginning of Joker’s Funland in the Wonder City Restricted Area. The Catwoman trophy will be stuck beneath the catwalk.

Catwoman Trophy 2

Requirement: Switch to Batman.

The Catwoman trophy can be found in a small section of the docks located in the northeast corner of the Industrial district. To be able to enter the section drop down to the small alleyway that leads to the docks and look for a breakable wooden panel.

The wooden panel can only be broken by Batman, so make a quick character swap to gain access to the hidden section. Once you’ve entered the area, you’ll find that the Catwoman trophy is locked behind a puzzle with 4 Riddler panels on the floor.

The puzzle is quite easy to solve, simply stand on one of the Pressure points and pounce Catwoman to the ceiling. Drop down on the second panel and repeat the process until 3 out of the 4 pressure points are activated. Touching the floor will cause Catwoman to repeat the process all over again.

Once the puzzle is completed, climb onto the wall and receive the Catwoman Trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 3

Requirement: None.

This Catwoman trophy can be found on a chain link roof a building opposite of the Tricorner Naval building. Defeat the enemies on the roof and stick to the fence roof of the building to obtain the Ridder Trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 4

Requirement: None.

Look for a small fenced room at the top of the steel Mill in the Industrial District to locate the next Catwoman Trophy. The trophy will be hanging on the ceiling of the fenced room.

Catwoman Trophy 5

Requirement: None.

The last Industrial District Catwoman trophy can be found hidden inside the Storage Warehouse. Simply head to the docks area where you solved the Riddler’s pressure point puzzle but instead of heading into the underground floor look the opposite way to find the Storage Warehouse doors.

Enter through the doors and walk straight to find a wooden panel covering the trophy. Break the wooden panel and collect the Catwoman trophy.

Museum

Catwoman Trophy 1

Requirement: None.

Make your way through the entrance hall of the Museum and use the stairs on the left to enter a small lobby area of the museum. Walk across the lobby and turn left to reach a small chamber when you see a red arrow spray painted on the wall.

Enter the chamber to find the Catwoman trophy hidden on the ceiling. Simply grab onto the ceiling and use the vent to acquire the Riddler trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 2

Requirement: None.

Stick to the underside of the catwalk located at the beginning of the Torture Chamber entrance. Crawl East to find a vent that leads to a small fenced room with the Catwoman Trophy stowed inside it in Batman Arkham City.

Catwoman Trophy 3

Requirement: None.

The third Catwoman Trophy for the Museum is related to Trophy 2. While in the fenced room look to the Catwalk above you and follow along the path to discover the third trophy hanging from the catwalk.

Catwoman Trophy 4

Requirement: None.

Make your way to the left side of the Armory area in the Museum where the glass tanks are. Climb onto the tank that holds Mr. Freeze’s suit right beside the stairs to be precise and collect the Catwoman Trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 5

Requirement: None.

The last Museum Riddler trophy can also be found in the Armory. Instead of going to the left side, head to the right side of the Armory and look up to find the last Catwoman Trophy hanging on the Catwalk.

Park Row

Catwoman Trophy 1

Requirement: Batman’s Explosive Gel.

Make your way to the road west of the Solomon Wayne Courthouse. The trophy can be found in an alley that has been blocked by a metal gate. You’ll be able to locate a wooden panel above the gate. Use Batman’s explosive gel to break the wooden panel

Once the wooden panel is destroyed switch to Catwoman and crawl through the hole to retrieve the trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 2

Requirement: None.

Head Northeast of the Courthouse near the Catwoman Spawn point, and you’ll come across an alley with some covered area. The covered area holds the next Catwoman trophy for the Park Row district.

Pounce on the bottom of the covered area and use the vents to gain access to the trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 3

Requirement: None.

This Catwoman Trophy has to be the easiest one to find in Batman Arkham City. Simply head to the building that holds a billboard located East of the Catwoman Spawn Point and you’ll find the trophy sitting underneath the billboard out in the open.

Catwoman Trophy 4

Requirement: None.

Make your way to the alley located East of the Park Row district as shown in the image above. You’ll be able to find a Riddler pressure point puzzle inside the alley.

The puzzle will require players to step on the first pressure point to unlock the Catwoman Trophy from the trap. Simply stand on the first pressure point and pounce on the catwalk above. Keep on going straight and climb up the catwalk to discover the Riddler trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 5

Requirement: None.

To find this trophy head to the Gotham Hardware building located in the center of the Park Row District. Get down to the ground level and look for a caged door concealing an alleyway.

Climb through the top of the door through the breakable wooden panels to obtain the Catwoman trophy.

Subway

Catwoman Trophy 1

Requirement: None.

Head down to the Subway Station and enter the room right in front of the entrance. A red neon light can also be seen emitting from that room Simply enter the room to find the Catwoman Trophy sitting on the desk.

Catwoman Trophy 2

Requirement: None.

Head to the Subway tunnels and look for the ‘Cheats Death’ poster on the wall of the west side of the tunnel. Reach the poster and turn left to enter a small section of the subway decorated with a green question mark emitting Riddler’s branding.

Look up to the ceiling to find the Catwoman Trophy stashed above the ceiling. Pounce on the ceiling and walk towards the dismantled train to find a vent that leads to the trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 3

Requirement: None.

This trophy can be found above the electronic terminal placed next to the ‘Cheats Death’ poster. Face the electric terminal and look up to find the trophy sitting on the catwalk. Climb the catwalk and obtain the third Subway Catwoman trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 4

Requirement: None.

Make your way to the Subway Maintenance Access area and turn towards the left section. Keep on walking straight until you reach an area with no floor. Climb on the Catwalk above you and follow the path to find the trophy hanging from the catwalk.

Catwoman Trophy 5

Requirement: None.

This trophy can be found in the same area as the last. Simply follow along the catwalk where you found trophy 4 until you reach a safe platform to drop down to. Slide through the half-caged blockade to reach an undiscovered area with waterfalls.

Go towards the bridge that is connected to the waterfall area and crawl underneath the bridge to find the last Catwoman Trophy for the Subway.

Steel Mill

Catwoman Trophy 1

Requirement: None.

Enter the small vent located right in the center of the Ventilation System hall in the Steel Mill. Follow the path that leads you down a few vents right next to the molten steel. Since the path will be closed use the Catwalk above you to go across the molten steel and collect the Catwoman Trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 2

Requirement: Cryptographic Sequencer.

Enter Joker’s Fun House in the Steel Mill and use the door on the left that reads ‘PARK” to find the Catwoman Trophy stowed inside.

The trophy will be found in a cage inside the room however if that is locked switch to Batman and use his Cryptographic sequencer to unlock the elevator shaft door to acquire the trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 3

Requirement: None.

Enter the back area of the luggage mover system in the Assembly Line area to discover a secret passageway that leads to the Cooling Tunnel in the Steel Mill. Reach the Cooling Tunnel area and walk across the counter that Reads ‘Sionis Industries’.

From there simply grapple to the top floor and head through the vent on the floor to locate the Catwoman Trophy.

Catwoman Trophy 4

Requirement: None.

Make your way through the main passageway of the Smelting Chamber area and crawl underneath the passageway to find the Catwoman Trophy in Batman Arkham City.

Catwoman Trophy 5

Requirement: None.

Enter the Cooling Tunnel section of the Steel Mill and walk across the main area to discover a small bridge on your left. Simply crawl under the bridge and obtain the last Catwoman Trophy of Batman Arkham City.

How to switch to Catwoman in Batman: Arkham City

You need to first complete the main storyline of Batman: Arkham City to switch between the Dark Knight and Catwoman. Check your map for pink cat icons.

Head over there and interact with the clutter of cats as Batman to change to Catwoman. This will allow you to complete her exclusive missions, challenges, and collectibles.