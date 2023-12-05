Batman: Arkham Asylum Riddler Trophy Locations

The Riddler has hidden over a hundred trophies in the most unlikeliest of places around Arkham Asylum as part of his challenge to Batman. Most of these can be found behind walls, inside gratings, and hard-to-reach places that may require you to first unlock a certain gadget or upgrade. Hence, we recommend that you first beat the main story before going hunting for green question mark trophies.

TIP Finding a Secrets Map reveals the locations of all Riddler Trophies in a location.

Another reason why we recommend you to beat the main story first is because some areas can only be accessed after completing their related story mission. There are 101 Riddler Trophies to be exact and they are scattered across all the locations of your map, so having access to every area and room saves you time.

FYI Completing 204 out of 240 Riddler Challenges unlocks the Riddle Resolver achievement.

Arkham Island

Since there are three sections of Arkham Island, we thought it would be far more helpful to break down its Riddler Trophies between East, North, and West. This should also be clearer to follow compared to a single, combined list.

Arkham East

Riddler Trophy #1

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

Make your way to the room in the mountain on the western ends of Arkham East. Use the guard towers on the east to find an entrance with the door to the room blocked off by lasers. Use the Cryptographic Sequencer to disable the security system and enter the room. The Riddler Trophy will be between the two caged offices.

Riddler Trophy #2

This Riddler Trophy is quite hard to miss in Batman: Arkham Asylum. Simply make your way to the guard tower situated in the south of the entrance of the Botanical Gardens. Grapple to the rooftop of the tower to find the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #3

Head to the northeastern corner of the Botanical Gardens to spot this Riddler Trophy stashed next to the corner headstone.

Riddler Trophy #4

This collectible can be found placed in a shack located north of the graveyard.

Riddler Trophy #5

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

Make your way to the guardhouse in front of the northern entrance of the Arkham Mansion. Use the Cryptographic Sequencer to bypass the security system to find the Riddler Trophy placed on the desk.

FYI You can also find a Secrets map in the guardhouse. It will reveal the locations of all Riddler Challenges in the area.

Riddler Trophy #6

Requirements: Explosive Gel

Use Explosive Gel to break the wooden panel of the floor located on the western corner of the Arkham Mansion. To spot the weak panel, head into Detective Mode to find the breakable floor highlighted in blue. Blast through the floor to find the trophy stashed inside.

Riddler Trophy #7

Travel to the Eastern side of the Arkham Mansion towards the cliff. The Riddler Trophy can be found placed on the platform next to the cliff.

Riddler Trophy #8

The Riddler Trophy is placed on top of the Arkham Mansion in the eastern corner of Arkham East. Use the grappler to climb on top of the mansion to spot the collectible placed on the ledge facing the clock

Riddler Trophy #9

Face the southwest corner of the clocktower where you found trophy 8 to spot a fenced area above the mansion. Simply jump down or glide into the area to find the Riddler Trophy.

Riddler Trophy #10

Grapple to the southern balcony of Arkham Mansion to find the Riddler Trophy next to the broken pillar.

Riddler Trophy #11

This collectible can be found quite easily. Make your way to the rooftop above the southern balcony of Arkham Mansion where you found trophy 10. Make your way to the edge of the rooftop to spot the trophy placed next to the chimney.

Arkham North

Riddler Trophy #1

Requirements: Explosive Gel

Enter the passage that leads to the Caves through the courtyard placed next to the Intensive Treatment building. Climb on top of the ledge in the passage and follow along the way to spot a door that leads to a room full of skulls.

Activate Detective Mode to find a breakable panel on the right side of the wall highlighted in blue. Use explosive gel to destroy the blockade and find the trophy inside.

Riddler Trophy #2

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Make your way into the passage where you found Riddler Trophy 1 in Batman: Arkham Asylum. Continue along the passage to find a ledge that Batman can grapple to.

Turn around after you’ve climbed onto the platform and enter Detective Mode. You’ll be able to spot a breakable panel on the wall highlighted in blue. Use the Ultra Batclaw to break the panel and discover a secret room with the trophy.

Riddler Trophy #3

Right before entering the tunnel that leads to the Batcave, simply look up to find a ledge that leads to an opening in the mountain. Climb the ledge using the grappler and walk inside the small area to acquire the Riddler Trophy.

Riddler Trophy #4

Face the northern entrance of the Intensive Treatment building and grapple to the ledge above the main door. After climbing the ledge walk towards the left side of the narrow space to find this collectible.

Riddler Trophy #5

Requirements: Explosive Gel

Make your way to the watchtower behind the Intensive Treatment building north of Arkham North. Between the guard towers, you’ll be able to find a breakable panel on the floor. Simply apply some explosive gel to the panel and explode it to find the Riddler Trophy inside.

Riddler Trophy #6

Climb on top of the rooftop of the western guard tower located behind the Intensive Treatment building to find the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #7

Head to the horse shed of the abandoned building in the middle of Arkham North to find the trophy on your left.

Riddler Trophy #8

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Look for a building in the northwestern corner of Arkham North with a breakable panel. Simply head into Detective Mode to spot the panel highlighted in blue.

Excessive gel won’t do any good since the wall will be quite high. Use the Ultra Batclaw to break open the panel. Grapple in the newly made hole to find the Riddler Trophy placed inside.

Riddler Trophy #9

Requirements: Line Launcher

From the Intensive Treatment building, travel to the north-western corner of Arkham North to spot a watch tower. Climb the watchtower and look towards the left corner to spot the Riddler Trophy placed in a small area across. Use the Line Launcher to zipline Batman to the small area and acquire the collectible.

FYI You can also spot a pair of Joker’s teeth on the Watch Tower.

Riddler Trophy #10

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer with the Range Amplifier upgrade

Go to the guard tower north of the abandoned building to find the Riddler Trophy. The collectible will be placed inside the guard tower protected by the laser security system. Hack into the terminal using the Cryptographic Sequencer with the Range Amplifier upgrade to disable the laser system.

Riddler Trophy #11

Glide from the Western guard tower located north of the Intensive Treatment towards the northeastern cliff of Arkham North to find the Riddler Trophy placed on the ends of the cliff.

Arkham West

Riddler Trophy #1

This collectible is placed on the western side of the Medical Facility rooftop.

Riddler Trophy #2

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

Raise the platform lift of the Medical Facility found on the northern section of the building with the red Medical Sign.

Use the Cryptographic Sequencer to hack the terminal for the platform. Once the platform goes up, the Riddler Trophy will reveal itself.

Riddler Trophy #3

Climb on top of the shack next to the cliff on the southwestern corner of the penitentiary in Batman: Arkham Asylum to find the Riddler Trophy.

Riddler Trophy #4

This collectible can be found hidden in the bushes beneath the watchtower. Simply make your way to the watchtower in the middle of the Penitentiary and Medical Facility as shown in the map image above to acquire this trophy.

Riddler Trophy #5

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Make your way towards the main entrance of the Penitentiary which is infested with Poison Ivy’s roots. On the right wall of the entrance door will be a vent.

Use the Ultra Batclaw to break off the cover and enter the small vent to find the trophy placed inside.

Riddler Trophy #6

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer with the Range Amplifier upgrade

Climb on top of the main entrance of the Penitentiary where you found Riddler Trophy 5 to discover a guard room. This collectible will be placed inside the guard room with a laser system blocking the main door.

Use the Cryptographic Sequencer with Range Amplifier upgrade to hack the terminal and disable the security system. Enter inside the room and find the trophy placed next to the desk.

Riddler Trophy #7

To find this collectible, simply drop down to the waterfall located right beside the entrance gates of Arkham North in Batman: Arkham Asylum. Walk behind the waterfall to find the trophy in the grass.

Riddler Trophy #8

Grapple the ledge above the Arkham North’s doorway to find this collectible.

Riddler Trophy #9

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

In the passageway that connects Arkham West to Arkham North, there is a vent present on the right wall that holds a vent with the Riddler Trophy stuffed inside of it.

Enter through the main door and grapple to one of the pillars above. Turn to your right to spot the vent. Use the Ultra Batclaw to remove the vent’s cover and acquire the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #10

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Make your way through the same passageway where you found Riddler Trophy 9. Right after entering, simply look up to find a pillar that Batman can grapple to.

Climb on the pillar and enter Detective Mode to spot a breakable panel on the wall. Use the Ultra Batclaw to pry open the panel and find a secret area with the collectible inside.

Riddler Trophy #11

Requirements: Line Launcher

Make your way to the southern rooftop of the Medical Facility and face the mountain to spot the Riddler Trophy smudged inside a small cave. Attach the Line launcher to the hole and zipline there to acquire the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #12

Use the Ultra Batclaw to tear down the ceiling of the Abandoned Tunnel’s main entrance door found in the southern corner of Arkham West. Approach the main gate and use Detective Mode to spot the ceiling highlighted in blue.

Since explosive gel won’t do us any good, use the Ultra Batclaw and pull the ceiling off. Once an opening is created, simply climb up and acquire the Riddler Trophy in Batman: Arkham Asylum

Riddler Trophy #13

Requirements: Explosive Gel

Enter through the main gate of the Abandoned Tunnels where you found Riddler Trophy 12. Use the staircase in the area to get to the second floor and activate Detective Mode to find a breakable panel on the floor.

Use explosive gel to explode the panel and drop into a caged area with the last Riddler Trophy in front of you.

Arkham Mansion

Riddler Trophy #1

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Head to the western section of the Arkham Mansion and make your way to the Arkham Records Room. Grapple to one of the pile of lockers and Use the Ultra Batclaw to pull down the vent cover on the wall.

Grapple inside the shaft and drop down to the other side. You will find the Riddler Trophy on a desk in the center of the room on the lower floor, along with a mess of documents and records.

Riddler Trophy #2

The next Trophy is located in the North Corridor of the Mansion. Head out from the Records Room, go downstairs from the mortuary, and grapple up to the chute on the top right of the wall in front of you. Crouch to navigate the vents which will lead you into the North Corridor. The Riddler Collectible is lying on the ground on the left side of the area.

Riddler Trophy #3

Make your way to the northeast section of the Arkham Mansion to reach the Warden’s Office. The trophy is resting on a desk in the back of the room with some lockers and an old monitor screen.

Riddler Trophy #4

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Make your way to the Main Hall of the Arkham Mansion and go down the staircase where Officer Cash stands. There is a vent in the middle of the staircase, pull it down using the Ultra Batclaw and grapple up to grab the trophy placed in there.

Riddler Trophy #5

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Next collectible is located in a hidden room inside the Library of the Mansion. Grapple up to the upper level of the library and use the Ultra Batclaw to uncover the vent across from you. Climb into the shaft to access the hidden room and grab the trophy.

Riddler Trophy #6

Head to the Mansion Entrance Hall located in the South. Go down the staircase in front of the marble statue and turn right to find a ventilation shaft. Crouch to enter the shaft and grab the Riddler Trophy placed inside.

Riddler Trophy #7

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Now make your way to the South Corridor of the Mansion and go straight through the hallway. High up on the right corner wall, you will see another ventilation shaft. Tear down the covering using the Ultra Batclaw and grapple up to grab the trophy placed in there.

Riddler Trophy #8

Head back to the Library where you picked up the trophy #5. But this time, grapple up to the top floor to find yet another Riddler Trophy in Batman: Arkham Asylum, conveniently hidden inside a ventilation shaft. Pull it open and crouch inside to pick up the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #9

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

The last Trophy of the Arkham Mansion is located in the East Wing Corridor. Right next to one of the marble statues, you can find a breakable section of the wall above using the Detective Mode. pull it down using the Ultra Batclaw and grapple up to grab the trophy placed in there.

Botanical Gardens

Riddler Trophy #1

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw, Batarang, and Line Launcher

Head to the Abandoned Chamber to collect the first Trophy. The Abandoned Chamber is important in the Botanical Gardens since it contains 4 Riddler Trophies.

Drop down to the bottom level from the south entrance and climb the stairs in front. Turn North and jump two gaps, then head towards the wall with the pipe and waterfall.

Climb up this wall and shimmy until you reach the waterfall. Pull yourself up and jump the gap to the east. Head forward and use your Batarang to cut the rope holding the catwalk.

Walk on this catwalk and propel yourself up a wall. Scan the area using detective mode; you will find a structurally weakened wall.

Use your Ultra Batclaw to break the wall; then hoist yourself there using the Line Launcher to collect the trophy.

Riddler Trophy #2

This is the 2nd trophy found in the Abandoned Chamber. Drop down to the bottom-most level and head north. Enter the metal grate installed in the ground; it will be near the base of the waterfall.

Enter the grate and follow it south, it will lead you out to a fenced-off room. The trophy will be in this room.

Riddler Trophy #3

The third trophy can be found on the 2nd floor of the Botanical Glasshouse. Locate the metal grates on the floor shaped like a “T”. Open them, the trophy will be inside these grates.

Riddler Trophy #4

Requirements: Line Launcher

Use the Line Launcher to propel yourself between the two sets of stairs in the Flooded Corridor. After reaching the other side, head down to the vent on the left to grab another Riddler Trophy in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Riddler Trophy #5

Requirements: Explosive Gel

Make your way to the Botanical Glasshouse. Hoist yourself off the railing in the center and drop down to the fountain’s base.

Scan the area using Detective Mode, and you will find a structurally weakened wall. Use the Explosive Gel to break it down, then climb into the vent at the left. The Trophy will be at the end of this vent.

Riddler Trophy #6

Requirements: Line Launcher

Advance towards the Flooded Corridor to get the sixth Riddler Trophy. On the left of the benches, you will notice a vast open crossing with flower pots on both sides ( you come across this area anyway during the main story, so it’s hard to miss)

Drop down on the other side of the crossing to retrieve the trophy.

Riddler Trophy #7

This is the third of the four trophies found in the Abandoned Chamber. This trophy will be at the end of the sewage drain towards the Northeast.

Riddler Trophy #8

Head to the same catwalk as instructed whilst finding Riddler Trophy #1. Cross the catwalk, turn North, and then jump the gap to collect the 8th Riddler Trophy.

Riddler Trophy #9

Requirements: Line Launcher

Head to the Titan Production Facility to find the 2nd last Riddler Trophy. Aim your Line Launcher towards the alcove in the southeast wall. The collectible will be inside this alcove.

Riddler Trophy #10

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer with Range Amplifier upgrade

The last Riddler Trophy will be situated in the Glasshouse Generator Room. Grapple up to the 3rd floor and use your Cryptographic Sequencer to override the security barrier.

Head inside, the trophy will be on a desk to your left.

Caves

Riddler Trophy #1

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw or Explosive gel

You will find the first Riddler trophy in a hidden chamber behind a structurally weak wall. Upon entering the Old Sewer in the Caves, turn left and use Detective Mode to locate the breakable wall. Tear it down using the Ultra Batclaw or the Explosive gel to grab the hidden collectible behind it.

Riddler Trophy #2

Requirements: Line Launcher

In the Old Sewer, instead of turning left, go straight ahead till you reach the end of the walkway. Across the chasm, you should be able to see the Riddler Trophy. Use the Line Launcher to zip across and pick up the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #3

This Trophy is located on an isle to the east of the Batcave in the southern part of the Caves. Start from the platform with the computers in the Batcave and glide to the ledge to your right. Grapple up the chute to exit the cave and go straight ahead till you reach the cliff. Now glide down to the Isle directly in front of you. This is where the collectible can be picked up from.

Riddler Trophy #4

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Make your way to the upper section of the Old Sewer tunnels and use the Detective Mode to locate a breakable panel on the roof of the tunnel. Use the Ultra Batclaw to pull it down and grapple up to grab the trophy hidden in there.

Riddler Trophy #5

This might be one of the most well-hidden trophies, as stated by the Riddler himself. It’s hidden behind the tallest column in the Main Sewer Junction and will require some rigorous platforming to acquire.

Riddler Trophy #6

You will come across this trophy while exploring the central area of the Main Sewer Junction. The trophy will likely be located on one of the raised platforms across from you. Use the Line Launcher to get across and grab it.

Riddler Trophy #7

Located inside one of the raised column-like structures inside the Main Sewer Junction, this trophy is not likely to be missed and can be grabbed easily.

Riddler Trophy #8

Requirements: Line Launcher

You should be able to see a massive archway near the massive gears inside the Main Sewer Junction. You need to use the Line Launcher to get on top of the archway. The trophy should now be visibly placed on the ledge on the other side of the archway. Drop down to grab the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #9

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Back in the Old Sewer, another trophy is hidden in a ventilation shaft on the right side of the map. Use the Ultra Batclaw to uncover the vent across from you. Climb into the shaft to grab the trophy.

Riddler Trophy #10

Requirements: Line Launcher

Head back to the cliff above the Batcave and Glide your way to the isle to the east. Now climb up to the very top of the till you see an opening in the cliff across from you.

Use the Line Launcher to reach the other cliff. Navigate this cave to emerge from the other side and you should be able to spot the collectible lying on the cliff across. Glide down and grab the Riddler trophy for your collectibles in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Riddler Trophy #11

Requirements: Line Launcher

The next trophy can be found in the far eastern area of the Croc’s Lair in the Caves. Stand across and use the Line Launcher to get to the trophy placed on the rafters.

Riddler Trophy #12

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Now, go to the western section of the Croc’s Lair in the Caves. Use the Detective Mode to locate a breakable panel on the roof of the tunnel. Use the Ultra Batclaw to pull it down and grapple up to grab the hidden trophy.

Riddler Trophy #13

Requirements: Line Launcher

Back inside the Main Sewer Junction, you will find a small room under the gear wheels in the Caves. Use the Line Launcher to traverse and reach the said room to grab the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #14

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw, Cryptographic Sequencer

Head to the northwest part of the Caves. Enter the narrow hallway with pipes and use the Cryptographic Sequencer to unlock the door to reach the Pressure Control Junction. From the junction, turn left and go up the stairs to find a breakable wall on the right side of the hallway. Use the Ultra Batclaw to pull it down and grapple up to grab the hidden trophy.

Riddler Trophy #15

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Turn right from the Pressure Control junction to reach the Control Room, located in the northeast of the Caves. The trophy is hidden behind a breakable wall under a gargoyle. Use the Ultra Batclaw to tear it down and grab the trophy hidden in there.

Riddler Trophy #16

Back in the Main Sewer Junction, another Riddler trophy is hidden, behind one of the lower columns. Glide to the platform beside the minor waterfall and walk around the column to find the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #17

The last trophy is hidden in a room inside one of the columns across from the waterfall in Main Sewer Junction. Grab onto the ledge move around the column to enter the room and grab the collectible.

Intensive Treatment

Riddler Trophy #1

The first Riddler trophy for Intensive Treatment can be found under the floor gates of the decontamination area. The floor gate can be found in the western corner of the room right next to the shower section.

Riddler Trophy #2

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

Remove the laser barriers of the guard room found in the decontamination area using the Cryptographic Sequencer. Once you’ve entered the room, look to your right to spot the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #3

Travel to the Processing Corridor through the Decontamination area to find this trophy. The collectible will be placed in a vent above the ceiling; near the entrance door of the Processing Corridor.

Riddler Trophy #4

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Use the elevator shaft found in the Secure Transit area in the Intensive Treatment facility to find access to this trophy. Grapple to the elevator shaft in the western corner of the room and then climb onto the ledge on the left. Shimmy your way through the ledge to enter a vent that leads to a fenced room with no exit other than above.

Use the grappler to reach the top of the fenced area and follow the path created to find the Riddler Trophy stuck inside a vent across from you. Use the Ultra Batclaw to break the cover of the vent and acquire the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #5

This trophy is hidden inside the vent on the left wall of the Patient Pacification Chamber. Simply enter the room and turn right to find the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #6

This is one of the easiest Riddler Trophies to find in Batman: Arkham Asylum. Simply enter the office of the Secure Treatment Transfer located in the western corner of the Intensive Treatment and collect the trophy.

Riddler Trophy #7

Reach the exit door of the Holding Cells to find a vent placed on the left corner of the wall. Approach the vent and press A to pry its cover open. Once the vent is accessible, simply enter it and acquire this collectible.

Riddler Trophy #8

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Make your way to the upper section of the Patient Pacification Chamber and walk across the data room to spot a vent on top of the corner right wall. Use the Ultra Batclaw to open the vent and collect another Riddler Trophy.

Riddler Trophy #9

Requirement: Explosive Gel

Enter the Utility Corridor area and activate Detective Mode to spot a breakable wall in the area highlighted in blue. Stick explosive gel to the wall and explode to discover a secret room with the trophy stashed inside

Riddler Trophy #10

The last Riddler Trophy for Intensive Treatment can be found in the Maintenance Access room. Simply make your way through the Southern entrance of the Intensive Treatment and shimmy your way through the vents placed on the right side of the walls. Follow along the passage to discover the collectible sitting in a fenced area.

Medical Facility

Riddler Trophy #1

The first Riddler trophy is located in the Upper Corridor on the north side of the Medical Facility. Turn left from the Sanitorium and on the right wall of the corridor, you will see a vent. Enter the vent and turn right to grab the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #2

Make your way to the Experimental Chambers on the southern side of the Medical Facility. You can find the next trophy in a vent on the upper floor.

Riddler Trophy #3

Requirements: Explosive Gel or Ultra Batclaw

The third Riddler Trophy is hidden behind a breakable wall on the lowest level of the Sanitorium. You should be able to spot the breakable wall and the collectible behind it using your Detective Vision. Bring the wall down either using the Explosive Gel or the Ultra Batclaw to grab the trophy.

Riddler Trophy #4

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Head to the Patient Observation section in the northwestern part of the Medical Facility. Use the Ultra Batclaw to pull down the vent covering on the wall and go through the vent to reach a small hidden room on the other side. Grab the Riddler collectible and head out back the way you came.

Riddler Trophy #5

Once you reach the Maintenance Access portion of the Medical Facility, you should be able to pick up a well-hidden trophy. Grapple up to the gargoyle on the wall and glide to the small ledge near some pipes to your left.

You should now be able to see and enter a vent. Inside the vent, turn left to enter a slightly more open area before grappling up into another vent. Then take the first left and when you exit the vent, the trophy should be right in front of you.

Riddler Trophy #6

This trophy is located in the southern part of the Experimental Chambers. Climb the stairs and grapple up to the ledge, the Riddler Trophy here is impossible to miss.

Riddler Trophy #7

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

Back in the Sanitorium, locate a vent on the wall to the right of the door that leads to the Morgue. Use the Ultra Batclaw to bring down the vent covering The Riddler trophy of Batman: Arkham Asylum is lying in a hidden room across the wall. Enter through the vent to grab the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #8

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

Head to the Surgery Room in the northmost section of the Medical Facility, and you will come across a door shut with electric lasers. Hack the console next to it using the Cryptographic Sequencer to gain access. Head up the stairs and you will find the collectible sitting on a shelf.

Riddler Trophy #9

The Next collectible is located in the X-ray room in the eastern section of the Medical Facility. Upon entering the X-ray Room, grapple up to the roof before you. The trophy is placed in the middle of the roof.

Riddler Trophy #10

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

One of the upper walls in the Secure Access section of the medical facility is structurally weakened and can be pulled down using the Ultra Batclaw. Use the Detective Mode to locate the said wall and bring it down.

Climb the ledge and drop down on the other side to find a room with a bunch of dead people and one shiny green trophy.

Penitentiary

Riddler Trophy #1

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw or Explosive gel

Starting from the southmost section of the Penitentiary, the first trophy can be picked up from the Security Control Room. It’s locked in a small cell behind a breakable wall, directly above one of the cells. Tear down the wall using the Explosive Gel or the Ultra Batclaw and gab the collectible.

Riddler Trophy #2

The next trophy can be picked up straight from one of the tiny cells on the west side of the Green Mile area.

Riddler Trophy #3

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw or Explosive gel

Head to the Controlled Access area on the eastern side of the Penitentiary. Past a few chattering joker teeth, there is a staircase on the left. Get to the upper floor and you will be able to see a series of three breakable walls. Spray Explosive Gel on the last wall and detonate. Drop down to the bottom and grab the Riddler Trophy there.

Riddler Trophy #4

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer, Explosive Gel

Another trophy can be picked up in the Extreme Incarceration area, north of the Controlled Access area. This is where you will find Harley Quinn locked in cell no. 3. Head up to the room with control panels for the cells. Use the Cryptographic Sequencer to hack open cell no. 5.

This is where the collectible is locked up. Once you pick up the trophy you will also be locked inside the cell. But you can easily escape using some Explosive Gel on the back wall.

Riddler Trophy #5

Make your way to the Main Cell Block, on the west side of the Penitentiary. Walk through the security gate on your left and Use the Ultra Batclaw to tear down the vent covering on the wall. Grapple up to enter the vent.

The vents in Batman: Arkham Asylum are notorious for being confusing like a maze; to get to the trophy hidden here, just remember to turn left every time. The trophy will be on the grating in front of you as you exit the vent.

Riddler Trophy #6

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw or Explosive gel

The next Riddler trophy is located in the Generator Access area of the Penitentiary. This is the area with the electrified floor panels near the cells.

Head through the corridor with the Shock Hazard sign and use the Detective Mode to identify a Structurally Weak wall. Tar it down using the Ultra Batclaw or the Explosive gel to grab the hidden collectible behind it.

Riddler Trophy #7

Another trophy can be picked up from one of the cells on the south side of the Main Cell Block in the Penitentiary. All the cells are already open so this is one of the easiest collectibles to snag.

Riddler Trophy #8

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

Head back to the Security Control Room in the southern section of the Penitentiary. Climb the staircase to your left and the trophy is locked inside the last cell on the upper floor. Use the Cryptographic Sequencer to unlock the door and grab the trophy.

FYI Collecting this Riddler Trophy will also unlock the Intensive Treatment (Extreme) challenge.

Riddler Trophy #9

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw, Explosive gel, and Batarang

You will find the next collectible in the Guard Room on the western side of the Penitentiary. You will be able to see the trophy from the start but it is locked behind a security door. To gain access, go around back and grapple up to these ventilation shafts and look for a breakable wall on the right side.

Riddler Trophy #10

You will find the last Riddler trophy of Batman: Arkham Asylum in one of the bathroom stalls in the Cell Access area on the north side of the Penitentiary. It’s in the last stall on the male side of the restrooms.