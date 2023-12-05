Batman: Arkham Asylum Joker Teeth Locations

One of the easiest Riddler Challenges to complete is destroying Joker’s Teeth in Batman: Arkham Asylum. They are small, wind-up toys that you will always find in the open, often right in your path. Unlike the other challenges, you do not have to worry about searching for these novelty items in hard-to-reach places.

Something unique about Joker’s Teeth is that they make chattering noises, so you can always follow the sounds. We have gone ahead to make your search easier by marking all of their locations on the map below.

Arkham Island

Joker Teeth #1 (x3)

In front of the main gates of the Medical Facility, you can find three Joker Teeth prattling alongside the corpse in the Arkham West region of the map. Use the Multi Batarang to destroy all three breakable objects in Batman: Arkham Asylum

Joker Teeth #2 (x2)

Climb on top of the guard tower east of the Penitentiary building in Arkham West to locate two of the Joker Teeth prattling on the corpse of a guard.

Joker Teeth #3 (x3)

Enter through the gates of the passage that leads to Arkham North to spot three Joker Teeth. One in front of the main door and two on the ramp.

Joker Teeth #4 (x3)

Requirements: Line Launcher

These breakable objects are on the sniper tower situated above the main entrance door of the Intensive Treatment Building on Arkham Island. Use the Line Launcher to get up to the sniper tower and use the Multi Batarang to break all three.

Joker Teeth #5 (x2)

The two Joker Teeth can be found on top of the guard tower in the north of the North Arkham area.

Joker Teeth #6 (x2)

From the Arkham West door, walk towards the Arkham East door in Arkham North to spot two Joker Teeth moving around.

Joker Teeth #7 (x3)

In front of the Arkham East door situated next to the courtyard that goes down the Batcave in Arkham North, you’ll find these three Joker Teeth.

Joker Teeth #8 (x2)

Make your way to Arkham East from the Botanical Gardens to locate these breakable objects on the ground next to the corpse of a guard in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Joker Teeth #9 (x2)

Walk across the first set of stairs leading to the main entrance door of the Botanical Gardens to locate the two Joker teeth

Joker Teeth #10 (x2)

Grapple on top of the guard tower east of the entrance door for the Intensive Treatment building to spot the two Joker Teeth blabbering next to the railing.

Joker Teeth #11 (x2)

Make your way to the eastern corner of the Abandoned Tunnel in Arkham West to locate the breakable objects rattling beside the caged door.

Joker Teeth #12 (x2)

From the Caves, head to Arkham Mansion to spot two Joker Teeth moving around in front of the Warden’s statue alongside the guard tower in Arkham East.

Joker Teeth #13 (x2)

You can find these Joker Teeth prattling on the main entrance staircase of the Arkham Mansion.

Arkham Mansion

Joker Teeth #1 (x3)

From the western entrance of Arkham Mansion, simply walk towards the end of the building across the circular room to find one of the three breakable objects on the top of the floor of the staircase. Drop down one flight of stairs to spot the second. The last Joker Teeth can be found on the ground floor blabbering next to the steel cupboards.

Joker Teeth #2 (x3)

Make your way to the northern end of the South Corridor in Arkham Mansion to spot the 3 Joker Teeth blabbering next to each other right beside the glass cases. Use the Multi Batarang to destroy all three and move on to the next one.

Joker Teeth #3 (x3)

These three Joker Teeth can be found next to the purple gift box in the East Wing Corridor of the Arkham Mansion in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Joker Teeth #4 (x3)

Use the grappler to climb onto the second floor of the Warden’s Office. Two Joker Teeth can be found in the northern corner of the area while one is tucked on the western side next to the steel cabinet.

Joker Teeth #5 (x3)

Make your way to the northern corner of the Main Hall in Arkham Mansion to find two of the Joker Teeth rattling next to the statue, up the main staircase. The third breakable object can be found in the small vent next to the desk.

Joker Teeth #6 (x3)

Exit Dr. Yung’s office from the West Wing Corridor of Arkham Mansion to see the Joker Teeth chattering next to the purple peanut box on the staircase.

Joker Teeth #7 (x3)

Use the vents in the southeast corner of the North Corridor to find these three Joker Teeth prattling around in the hidden prison cell of the Arkham Mansion

Botanical Gardens

Joker Teeth #1 (x1)

Starting from the Glasshouse Entrance in the south of the Botanical Gardens, you will see a set of Joker Teeth chattering as soon as you enter through the big front door atop the staircase.

Joker Teeth #2 and #3 (x2)

Heading northwards from the entrance, you will find 2 more individual sets of teeth around the central fountain in the Glasshouse Entrance.

Joker Teeth #4 (x3)

Turn the corner around the fountain to find 3 sets of Joker Teeth right in front of the staircase leading downwards.

Joker Teeth #5, #6, and #7 (x3)

Enter the Statue Corridor in the east section of the Botanical Gardens, the first set of teeth is prattling around in front of the statue in the center. Destroy the Joker Teeth by throwing a Batarang at them.

Then turn left, and move along to enter the hallway to your left. Here another set of teeth can be destroyed. Now turn back and go behind the statue from earlier to find another set of Joker Teeth to advance your Riddler Challenge in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Joker Teeth #8 (x2) and #9 (x3)

Requirements: Line Launcher

Make your way to the Flooded Corridor in the center of the Botanical Gardens. Here you will find 2 sets of Joker Teeth on one side of the room and 3 on the other. But do not drop into the water as it is electrified, instead, use the Line Launcher to get across.

Joker Teeth #10 (x3)

Requirements: Line Launcher

On to the northwestern part of the Flooded Corridor in the Botanical Gardens. You will come across two police officers seated on benches, next to them is a long groundless alley. Use the Line Launcher to get across and smash the 3 Joker Teeth chittering on the other side.

Joker Teeth #11 (x3)

The last three sets of Joker Teeth in the Botanical Gardens are well hidden on the upper levels of the Ventilation Systems to the northeast of the map.

Upon entering the Ventilation Systems, make your way to the top using a series of ladders till you reach the metal walkway with the lever. Use the Multi-Batarang to take out all three sets of teeth at the same time.

Caves

Joker Teeth #1 (x3)

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

Right off the bat, you can find a set of 3 Joker Teeth upon entering the Pressure Control Junction. Using the Cryptographic Sequencer, hack the console next to the door in the narrow hallway in the northern section of the Caves to access the Pressure Control Junction.

Joker Teeth #2, #3, and #4 (x3)

From the Pressure Control Junction, turn left and go up the staircase to find another chattering Joker Teeth. Keep going up to find 2 more teeth prattling about atop the next staircase.

Joker Teeth #5 and #6 (x2)

Head back to the central area of the Pressure Control Junction and head into the other hallway directly across from you. Throw a Batarang at the chittering set of teeth in front of you and turn the left corner to find two more of the Joker Teeth prattling about, one ahead of the other.

Joker Teeth #7 (x2)

Now head to the Main Sewer Junction in the Caves. There is a pair of collectible teeth on the northeast side of the map. From the central walkway, make your way across the broken bridge. You should be able to see 2 sets of teeth on the platform across you. Use the Batarangs to destroy them.

Joker Teeth #8, #9, and #10 (x3)

Head back to the broken bridge under the giant gearwheels to find a lone set of teeth chattering around. Hit it with a Batarang to destroy it. Heading straight ahead into the hallway you will find 2 more sets of Joker Teeth in front of you.

Joker Teeth 11 (x3)

Three Joker Teeth are prattling around in the narrow hallway with metal pipes and valves in the Old Sewers of Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Joker Teeth 12 (x3)

Requirements: Line Launcher

Head to Killer Croc’s Lair located south of the sewers in the Caves. Stand near the ledge without dropping down into the water. You will have to use the Line Launcher to navigate. Reach the platform in front of a door to your extreme right. Now you can use the Multi-Batarang to take out all three sets of teeth at the same time.

Intensive Treatment

Joker Teeth #1 (x3)

You can find the first three sets of Joker Teeth in the Intensive Treatment Lobby to the South. These are located near the portrait of Warden Sharp. The 3 sets of teeth chattering around can be destroyed using Batarangs.

Joker Teeth #2 (x1)

Head to the eastern part of the Secure Transit in the Intensive Treatment. You should be able to spot and smash a lone set of the Joker Teeth chattering about near the elevator shaft.

Joker Teeth #3 (x3)

These 3 sets of teeth will greet you as soon as you enter the Transfer Loop in the Intensive Care. These are found at the very bottom of the map of the Transfer Loop, right on top of Secure Transit.

Joker Teeth #4 (x1) and #5 (x1)

Another lone set of teeth will be found on the other side of the Transfer loop. This will be to the east of your last location. The teeth will be prattling right in front of a spray-painted Joker face on one of the walls. Head back from this hallway, turn right, and continue till you come across another set.

Joker Teeth #6 (x1), #7 (x1), and #8 (x1)

The Decontamination area in the northern section has three more Joker Teeth for you to destroy in Batman: Arkham Asylum. You will find the first one around the corpse of a policeman. Going in a bit further another one can be found by the bodies of two inmates and around a decontamination device.

Joker Teeth #9 (x3)

Leave the Decontamination from the exit on the north of the map. Turn left from the corridor to find 3 sets of Joker Teeth chittering around. Destroy them using Batarangs.

Joker Teeth #10 (x1)

Head east from the Decontamination to enter the Processing Corridor. Head straight to find a single set of teeth.

Joker Teeth #11 (x1)

Proceed westwards through the Processing Corridor In the northern part of the Intensive Treatment. Right around the corner is a set of Joker Teeth.

Joker Teeth #12 (x3)

Make your way to the Holding Cells in the western part of the Intensive Treatment. Head up the ramp in front of you and into the room to the left of the security gate on top. You will find three Joker Teeth waiting to be smashed.

Medical Facility

Joker Teeth #1 (x2)

Head to the Sanatorium; the 2 sets of teeth are tattling in front of the elevator. Use your Multi Batarang to dispose of them.

Joker Teeth #2 (x3)

These 3 sets of teeth are also located nearby; drop down from the ledge in front of the elevator onto the bottommost level. Head left and you will find them; albeit a bit separated from each other.

Use your Multi Batarang to dispose of them.

Joker Teeth #3, #4 and #5 (x3)

These sets of teeth are found in Patient Observation. They are located very close to each other and can be disposed of easily by shooting your Batarang at them from a high vantage point.

Open the door next to Doctor Cassidy and enter the main galley. Grapple on top of the cage next to the barred window. You can now view the three sets of teeth from this vantage point.

Joker Teeth #6 (x3)

Head to the upper corridor, after your rescue Dr Kellerman, they pop out of the purple present box.

Joker Teeth #7 (x3)

These are also found in the upper corridor. They pop out of the purple present box after rescuing Dr. Chen.

Joker Teeth #8 (x3)

These are the last set of the three Joker Teeth found in the upper corridor during the main story mission of Batman: Arkham Asylum. They pop out of the purple present box after you rescue Dr. Young. Use your Multi Batarang to hack them down.

Joker Teeth #9, #10 and #11 (x3)

The last of the Joker Teeth can be found in the lower corridor tattling next to the flight of stairs with a green arrow pointing towards them.

Two of the teeth will be tattling on these stairs, the last will be in a washroom that can be accessed by climbing up this flight of stairs and turning right.

Penitentiary

Joker Teeth #1 (x3)

To find these breakable objects, head to the exit door of the Guard Room that leads to the Main Cell Block in the Penitentiary. The Joker Teeth will be placed right in front of the door.

Joker Teeth #2 (x3)

Travel to the exit of the Main Cell Block that leads to the Main Hall in the Penitentiary to locate these Joker Teeth prattling next to each other.

Joker Teeth #3 (x3)

In the north-western corner of the main cell block, look for an opening in the ceiling that takes you up the office area of the Penitentiary. Grapple to that opening to spot three of the Joker Teeth prattling right in front of you.

Joker Teeth #4 (x3)

You can find three of the breakable objects next to the exit door of the guard room that leads to the Controlled Access area in the Penitentiary.

Joker Teeth #5 (x3)

Cross the first staircase of the Controlled Access area in the eastern corner of the Penitentiary. You will come across three Joker Teeth chattering next to a purple box.

Joker Teeth #6 (x2)

Right as you enter through the heavily secured door of the Extreme Incarceration area of the Penitentiary, you’ll spot two Joker Teeth welcoming you in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Joker Teeth #7 (x3)

These Joker Teeth can be found placed behind the caged entrance door of the Cells Access area in the far north of the Penitentiary.