Batman: Arkham Asylum: Poison Ivy Boss Fight Guide

A reputable researcher turned supervillain, Poison Ivy is a product of an experiment that got out of control in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

She was locked in her cell at the Penitentiary before Joker injected the Titan formula into her roots, enhancing her chlorokinetic abilities. This allowed her to control plant life on command, releasing toxic spores and take over the entire island. She later threatens to kill Batman before her final target, the Joker.

Poison Ivy is one of the hardest boss fights in Batman: Arkham Asylum. With multiple phases, hard-hitting attacks and the longer duration can become overwhelming pretty quickly.

This is if you don’t have the right strategy. This is where we have you covered, so let’s get into all that you need to know about defeating Poison Ivy.

How to get to Poison Ivy in Batman: Arkham Asylum

To get to Poison Ivy in Batman: Arkham Asylum, head to the central area of Arkham West in Arkham Island. Directly east of the Penitentiary, there is a tunnel entrance leading to Arkham East. There are square arches near the entrance so it is easy to spot it. You will know you are in the right place when Poison Ivy starts talking to you.

The entrance door will lead you to Abandoned Tunnels where you will find a few of Ivy’s mutated pods in your path. Destroy them and follow the trail, it will take you to Arkham East.

Tread carefully since there is a sniper perched on the tower to your left. Go into Detective Mode and wait for him to leave before destroying the pod ahead. Then grapple to the sniper tower to take him. Zipline to the one ahead and take the guard out as well.

Now you are in the clear to destroy the pods in the area. Do this till Ivy speaks to you again and then head up to the Botanical Gardens using the stairs with a huge tree in the middle.

You will now be in the Glasshouse Entrance with thick vines blocking your path. Enter through the window on your left which is easy to miss with the foliage covering it. Follow through the vents and it will take you to another section of the building.

Head down the stairs and through the door, you will now be in Botanical Glasshouse. Head to the upper level and enter through the door on the left end. Use the Batclaw to zipline across the electrocuted waters of the Flooded Corridor.

A plant tendril will burst through a door which will guide you to the boss fight. Enter through the door at the end to trigger the boss fight with Poison Ivy in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Getting stuck on the way to Poison Ivy

A few players have reportedly experienced a glitch where on the way to fight Poison Ivy in Batman: Arkham Asylum, the pathway is blocked. This is at the Glasshouse Entrance where you need to head down the window on your left.

Though the cause of the bug is unknown and the standard procedures fix it most of the time. This includes reloading an old save, restarting the game, and in extreme cases re-installing it.

If the glitch hasn’t been resolved, unfortunately as of yet, starting over is the only option.

How to beat Poison Ivy on hard difficulty

Poison Ivy is a relatively easy boss to defeat in Batman: Arkham Asylum on normal difficulty settings. She has lower health and summons fewer vines with no henchmen to restrict your movement.

Things take a turn when you start moving towards hard difficulty. The fight takes longer, Ivy has more health and has randomized attack patterns that deal exponentially more damage.

The attack window also gets shorter and you will have to do the whole loop again if you miss your shots. Additionally, your healing is greatly reduced so you can’t just tank her attacks and a strategy is required.

The only way to defeat Poison Ivy on hard is by dodging and throwing Batarangs in Batman: Arkham Asylum. The goal is to deal small, consistent damage till the Spore phase where you can take a massive amount of her HP off.

The first and second phases are pretty much the same with the exception of henchmen joining you in the later phase. This is during the vine rows attack, which makes the boss fight even more challenging.

Before getting into the fight, we advise you to be patient and don’t worry if you miss a window of opportunity to deal damage. Making haste can make you lose your rhythm and it’s better to spend a few extra minutes on the fight rather than compromising the whole run.

Dealing with her vines

For the vine rows, keep walking and running side to side to dodge them. You can also double jump to evade if the rows are close together.

Before the vines appear, green grass shows up beforehand so you can somewhat anticipate her attacks.

During all of this do not stop hitting her with the Batarangs. Small hits will count over time and can help bring her down quickly

We advise you to always prioritize evading the plant zone rather than hitting Ivy. Getting caught can take a lot of health away and getting too low builds up pressure quickly for the second phase.

Dealing with her spores

During the Spore phase, Poison Ivy will shoot out a Spore beam followed by singular Spore attacks.

While shooting the Spores, she will open her shell, and hitting her during this will deal serious damage. Missing your shots here will cost you an extra few minutes on the battlefield so you have to make them count.

The trick is to wait for the first Spore after the beam, dodge the second, and then hit her with a Batarang before evading the remaining attacks. Make sure to hit when her shell is open which deals massive damage. Repeat till you either take her out or return to the vine attacks.

Dealing with her henchmen

Fortunately, the Henchmen only spawn in the second phase of your fight with Poison Ivy in Batman: Arkham Asylum. The best way to deal with them is to actually avoid them and use the environment to finish them off.

They make the whole phase miserable so here are a few things that have helped us out while dealing with them.

You can stun the henchmen by hitting them with Batarangs which will help you dodge them without taking damage.

Similarly, you can stun them and then push them off the sides of the platform to kill them.

Ivy’s vine attack can damage the minions as well so use it against them. You can do this by going over the areas where the vines will spawn and then jumping out of the way before they rise from the ground.

Make use of the instant takedowns to defeat the henchmen quickly. This will lower the burden of the crowd significantly.

The Spore-throwing phase will automatically kill all the henchmen anyway so do not focus too much on these goons. Just keep hitting Ivy when you are in the clear while not getting caught up in the vines

After you have drained her HP, she will fall on the platform. Run up to her and apply the explosive gel to stop the Poison Ivy from destroying the Island in Batman: Arkham Asylum.