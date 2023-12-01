Batman: Arkham City Predator Challenges Guide 

Similar to the first game, Batman: Arkham City features several Predator maps that you can take on for extreme challenges. Each map is designed for you to show off (prove) your mastery of combat and gadgets, but they are not like your Combat Challenges.

If the name alone did not give it away, Predator Challenges are all about staying undetected while completing a list of objectives. Do you think you are fit enough to call yourself the Dark Knight? Let’s find out.

How to complete all Predator Challenges in Batman: Arkham City

Each Predator map has three medals to acquire for the best (highest) score possible. You will often start quiet from a vantage point alongside a list of objectives that must be completed as quickly and stealthily as possible.

Unlike Batman: Arkham Asylum though, you have the option to change characters. Catwoman, Robin, and Nightwing have their own set of Predator Challenges for all maps in Batman: Arkham City. This adds a new flavor to the game since each Batfamily member has a unique set of skills and gadgets.

Predator Challenge 1: Meltdown Mayhem

Batman Medals (Normal)

1) Smoke Detector – For this one, let an enemy spot you and then use the smoke pallet to cause him to panic. Then approach him from behind and take him out.

2) Mind Your Head – From a vantage point, hit an enemy with a Batarang to knock him down and finish him with a Ground takedown.

3) Shock Tactics – We recommend doing this first before alerting any enemies. Find a group of enemies and fire a Remote Electrical Charge at one of them, causing him to fire his gun and scare nearby enemies.

Batman Medals (Extreme)

1) Armor Piercing – Eliminate the armored enemy first. The best way is to use an Inverted Takedown on him.

2) Bringing Down the Roof – Spray the Explosive Gel on a destructible roof and wait for an enemy to enter the room below before detonating.

3) Venting Anger – Attack an enemy while hiding in a vent.

Catwoman Medals (Normal)

1) Whipped Up – Climb onto the ceiling of one of the balconies where there is at least one enemy above you, press the Takedown button as soon as it appears to obtain this medal.

2) Silence is Golden – Sneak up behind an enemy and use the Silent Takedown to eliminate him. Do not use the Knockout Smash and finish him off silently.

3) Break Your Fall – We recommend doing this one first as it can be a good opening attack. Climb down to one of the lower ledges and look at a lone enemy, once the pounce icon appears, press the attack button and finish him off.

Catwoman Medals (Extreme)

1) Lone Gunman – There is a sniper in the room above one of the platforms, climb to the ceiling of the said platform and position yourself directly beneath the enemy, then use the Takedown to eliminate him.

2) Grate Moves – Hide in a floor grate and wait for an enemy to pass by, then perform a Takedown from inside the grates.

3) Window Pain – Climb down to the platforms and approach the room with windows, there might be a thug in the way, so deal with him silently and move close to the windows. As soon as the enemy appears on the other side, perform a Window Smash Takedown.

Robin Medals (Normal)

1) Shield Bash – Run towards an enemy and use your shield attack to trip him and then finish him off.

2) Over the Ledge – Grapple onto a ledge and hang from it, wait for an enemy to pass by and take him down.

3) What Goes Up – Stand atop a ladder and lure an enemy to climb up, as soon as he reaches up, use the Zip Kick attack to send him flying back down.

Robin Medals (Extreme)

1) Zip Kick Off – Stand on one of the platforms and lure an enemy to climb up, as soon as he reaches up, use Zip Kick attack to send him flying over the edge.

2) Have a Nice trip – Sneak up behind an enemy and from a distance run towards him and then press crouch to slide into him, tripping him and then finishing him off.

3) Friends Fly Free – hang onto one of the balcony ledges and wait for 2 enemies to approach, then perform a double takedown to throw both of them over the ledge.

Nightwing Medals (Normal)

1) Bullseye – Aim the Wrist Darts at an enemy and shoot him to knock him down, then finish him off with a Ground Takedown.

2) Fall Guy – Use the Batclaw at an enemy standing near a ledge and pull him down.

3) Fists of Fury – Use Escrima Sticks to stun an enemy and perform a Beatdown to finish him off.

Nightwing Medals (Extreme)

1) Triple Ricochet – Attack an enemy standing near a fire extinguisher but don’t knock him out just yet. Once more enemies show up to help him, throws a Shuriken at the fire extinguisher to make it explode. Once the enemies are blinded by the smoke, select the Escrima Stick from your gadgets and hold aim, wait for 3 targets to be selected, and then throw. Your Escrima Stick will ricochet off one enemy to hit the second and then the third.

2) Rope-a-Dope – Use Line Launcher and while zipping across press the button for the Wire Walk. Look at an enemy below and perform a Drop Attack. Take him out using a Ground Takedown.

3) Three Strikes – Leave at least 3 armed enemies for the last time and fight them all without using gadgets. The goal is to hit all 3 enemies with a standard Strike.

Predator Challenge 2: Police Brutality

Batman Medals (Normal)

1) Blast Zone – Spray the Explosive Gel on one of the destructible walls in the arena, wait for a guard to get into its proximity, and then, detonate.

2) Knockout Smash – Get behind an enemy to initiate a silent takedown, then use the Knockout Smash to neutralize him. This will alert any nearby enemies so quickly use the Grapple to get away

3) Window Pain – Get into position behind one of the windows and wait for an enemy to approach. Perform the takedown, from behind the window, as soon as it is prompted.

Batman Medals (Extreme)

1) Don’t Touch That Dial – Neutralize all the enemies except for the guy with the jammer. This will essentially mean you can’t use detective mode. Take out the Jammer guy last to achieve this medal.

2) Feet First – Grapple to a ledge above one of the enemies, when prompted, perform a Reverse Ledge Takedown.

3) Smash and Grab – Grapple to a vantage point directly above a glass ceiling. Wait for an enemy to pass under the glass room and perform an Inverted Takedown through the glass.

Catwoman Medals (Normal)

1) Whip Into Shape – Use your whip to attack an enemy and finish him off once he trips.

2) Scare Tactics – leave this one for the last enemy as he would be terrified once you have taken out his partners. Hide around a corner and when he approaches you leave cover and let him see you before taking him out.

3) Hit and Run – the safest way to do this is by hitting a fire extinguisher to produce some smoke and once an armed enemy approaches, attack him.

Catwoman Medals (Extreme)

1) Gun Thief – Approach an armed enemy and use the Whip Disarm skill to snatch his gun.

2) Knockout Smash – Sneak up behind an enemy and initiate a Silent Takedown but then finish him off using a Knockout Smash.

3) Bullet Proof – The best strategy for this one is to take out all the enemies without being seen so as not to take any damage from the firearms.

Robin Medals (Normal)

1) Bullet Shield – Alert an armed enemy, once he starts shooting use your Shield to block the fire and then use your shield attack to knock him and then finish him off.

2) Feet First – Grapple to a ledge above one of the enemies, when prompted, perform a Reverse Ledge Takedown.

3) Smash Landing – Climb atop a room with a glass ceiling and wait for an enemy to appear beneath you and finish him off with a Takedown.

Robin Medals (Extreme)

1) Shield Bash – Run towards an enemy and use your shield attack to trip him and then finish him off.

2) Two for Two – Spray Explosive Gel on two different walls and wait for enemies to approach both walls and detonate to simultaneously take out the enemies. This can be a bit tricky to get 2 enemies in the blast radius of both walls. You will need practice to lure the enemies into the position by using gadgets and making diversions.

3) Smoke Detector – Throw a smoke pellet at an enemy to cause him to panic then sneak up behind him to take him out. This is an easy Predator Challenge to complete in Batman: Arkham City.

Nightwing Medals (Normal)

1) Pound the Beat – Select Electrical Blast from your gadgets and sneak up behind an enemy, then Use the Electrical Blast to knock him down and finish him off with a Ground takedown.

2) Grate Moves – Hide in a floor grate and wait for an enemy to pass by, then perform a Takedown from inside the grates.

3) Mind Your Head – Quickfire a Wing Ding at an enemy to knock him down and then perform a Ground Takedown.

Nightwing Medals (Extreme)

1) Tripple header – Attack an enemy knocking him down, but don’t finish him off just yet. Grapple up to a vantage point and wait for other enemies to check on him. Once there are 3 enemies below you, drop down and use Quickfire Electrical Blast to knock them all down.

2) Chain Reaction – Find 2 enemies close to each other, and sneak up behind one of them. Aim the Line Launcher while lining them up in front of each other and shoot to kick both of them while zipping across.

3) Confiscated Weapon – You need to have the Batclaw Disarm upgrade to complete this mission. Use Batclaw to Snatch a gun from an enemy and then take him out.

Predator Challenge 3: Natural Selection

Batman Medals (Normal)

1) Weapon Jam – Use the disruptor on one of the armed enemies to jam his weapon and then spook him, so that he will try to shoot you.

2) Aerial Assault – From a vantage point, perform a Glide Kick on an enemy and follow it up with a Ground Takedown.

3) Friends Fly Free – Grapple to the ledge where 2 enemies are positioned but don’t climb up. While hanging from a ledge, grab the two henchmen simultaneously and pull them down over the ledge.

Batman Medals (Extreme)

1) Boom Box – Spray Explosive Gel on a weapons cache without getting spotted. Then alert the enemies making them reach for the weapons cache. When one or more enemies get close to the weapons crate, detonate the Explosive Gel.

2) Chaos Theory – Perform an Inverted Takedown from a vantage point on a Thermal henchman.

3) Deep Impact – From a high vantage point Divebomb into at least 2 enemies and press the shockwave button. This requires the Shockwave Attack upgrade.

Catwoman Medals (Normal)

1) Cat Nap – Climb onto one of the ceilings without being seen and wait for an enemy to pass underneath you, then use Takedown to eliminate him.

2) Grate Moves – Hide in a floor grate and wait for an enemy to pass by, then perform a Takedown from inside the grates.

3) Have a Nice Trip – Sneak up behind an enemy and from a distance run towards him and then press crouch to slide into him, tripping him and then finishing him off.

Catwoman Medals (Extreme)

1) Cat Fight – Leave this one for the last enemy (make sure it’s an armed enemy). Use your whip attack to stun him and then perform a beatdown to finish him off.

2) Breaking and Entering – on the upper level there is an enemy standing in front of a weak wooden wall. Sneak behind the wall and perform a takedown through the wall.

3) Pouncer – From a vantage point, Perform a Pounce attack on one of the thugs.

Robin Medals (Normal)

1) Zip Kick – Approach an enemy and use Quickfire Zip Kick to knock him down and then finish him off.

2) Blast Zone – Spray Explosive Gel on one of the breakable walls, wait for an enemy to stand in the proximity of the gel, and then detonate the gel.

3) Knock Knock – Aim and throw a Batarang near an enemy to distract him, then sneak up behind him to silently take him down.

Robin Medals (Extreme)

1) Snap Flashed – Approach an enemy from behind and use Snap Flash to knock him down and then finish him off with a Takedown.

2) Smoke Detector – Throw a smoke pallet at an enemy to cause him to panic then sneak up behind him to take him out.

3) Crowd Control -– This is the probably hardest of all the Robin challenges to pull off in Batman: Arkham City and will take multiple attempts. You need to take down 3 enemies by using Explosive Gel on a breakable wall.

Spray the Explosive Gel before attracting any attention, then lure enemies to your location. One strategy is to fire your Zip Kick in the air to attract enemies to your location then climb on top of the wall you have sprayed Explosive Gel on. Wait for at least 3 enemies to come into the blast radius and then climb down to the other side and detonate.

Nightwing Medals (Normal)

1) Stick Up – Select the Escrima Stick from your gadgets and throw it at an enemy to knock him down. Finish him off with a Ground Takedown.

2) Line Drive – Sneak up behind an enemy and fire the Line Launcher while aiming at him to kick him while zipping across.

3) Break your Fall – From a vantage point, look down on the enemy and perform a Drop Attack, then take him out using a Ground Takedown.

Nightwing Medals (Extreme)

1) Head Shot – Sneak up close behind an enemy and using the Wrist Dats, aim at his head and fire to take him out in a single hit.

2) Weapon Jam – From a vantage point, use the Disruptor at an armed enemy to jam his gun and then drop down to let him see you. After he tries to shoot and fails, take him out.

3) Triple Ricochet – Attack an enemy standing near a fire extinguisher but don’t knock him out just yet. Once more enemies show up to help him, throws a Shuriken at the fire extinguisher to make it explode. Once the enemies are blinded by the smoke, select the Escrima Stick from your gadgets and hold aim, wait for 3 targets to be selected, and then throw. Your Escrima Stick will ricochet off one enemy to hit the second and then the third.

Predator Challenge 4: End of the Line

Batman Medals (Normal)

1) Kick-Off – Stand atop one of the cars in the arena and wait for an enemy to get on top of another car, aim the Line Launcher at him, and fire. This will cause you to zip across knocking him down to the ground.

2) Scare Tactics – Scare an enemy, preferably the last one, using a Smoke Pallet or REC, then silently get behind him but don’t take him down yet. Follow behind him and then suddenly appear in front of him.

3) Freeze Frame – Throw a Freeze grenade at an enemy to freeze him in place then knock him out with a Takedown.

Batman Medals (Extreme)

1) Perpetual Motion – Wait for the armored enemy to approach a ledge and then use a Remote Electrical Charge to knock him over.

2) What Goes Up – Stand on top of a ladder and when one of the enemies tries to climb up, knock him down before he climbs all the way up

3) Don’t Touch That Dial – Neutralize all the enemies except for the guy with the jammer. This will essentially mean you can’t use detective mode. Take out the Jammer guy last to achieve this medal.

Catwoman Medals (Normal)

1) Bola’d Over – Throw your Bolas at an enemy and finish him. We recommend you do this last to avoid detection from other enemies.

2) Over the Ledge – Hang onto one of the balcony ledges and wait for an enemy to approach, then perform a Takedown to throw him over the ledge.

3) Breaking and Entering – Hide behind a weak wooden wall and wait for an enemy to appear on the other side of the wall, then perform a Takedown to eliminate him.

Catwoman Medals (Extreme)

1) Whip Into Shape – Use your whip to attack an enemy and finish him off once he trips

2) Friends Fly Free – hang onto one of the balcony ledges and wait for 2 enemies to approach, then perform a double takedown to throw both of them over the ledge.

3) Grate Moves – Hide in a floor grate and wait for an enemy to pass by, then perform a Takedown from inside the grates.

Robin Medals (Normal)

1) Shield Smash – Approach an enemy standing near a ledge and use Quickfire Shield Bash to knock him over the edge

2) High Speed Impact – Aim at one of the enemies standing on top of a train, throw the Remote-Controlled Shuriken and accelerate until it hits the target knocking him over.

3) Grate Moves – Hide in a floor grate and wait for an enemy to pass by, then perform a Takedown from inside the grates.

Robin Medals (Extreme)

1) Tripple Snap Flashed – The goal is to knock down 3 enemies with a single Snap Flash. Approach one of the enemies and plant the Snap Flash on him. Hide in a grate on the right side of the arena. Perform a takedown on an enemy who walks and hides again. Make sure to get the attention of the guy you planted the Snap Flash on. Once the enemies come to take a look at the knocked-out thug, including the one with the Snap Flash planted on, detonate it.

2) Fists of Fury – Use the staff to stun an enemy and finish him off with a Beatdown.

3) Over the Ledge – grapple up to a ledge and hang from it until an enemy passes by and perform a Takedown on him.

Nightwing Medals (Normal)

1) Head Shot – Sneak up close behind an enemy and using the Wrist Dats, aim at his head and fire to take him out in a single hit.

2) Weapon Jam – From a vantage point, use the Disruptor at an armed enemy to jam his gun and then drop down to let him see you. After he tries to shoot and fails, take him out.

3) Knockout Smash – Sneak up behind an enemy and initiate a Silent Takedown but then finish him off using a Knockout Smash.

Nightwing Medals (Extreme)

1) Tripple header – Attack an enemy knocking him down, but don’t finish him off just yet. Grapple up to a vantage point and wait for other enemies to check on him. Once there are 3 enemies below you, drop down and use Quickfire Electrical Blast to knock them all down.

2) Switch Hitter – Use Line Launcher from behind an enemy to knock him down and before reaching across the line, aim at another enemy and launch another Line to knock him down as well.

3) Fall Guy – Use the Batclaw at an enemy standing near a ledge and pull him down.

Predator Challenge 5: Lost City

Batman Medals (Normal)

1) Grate Moves – Hide in one of the floor grates and Takedown an enemy from below.

2) Fall Guy – Stand on one of the balconies and use the Batclaw to pull down an enemy from one of the walkways.

3) Breaking and Entering – stand beside one of the wooden walls, and wait for an enemy to appear on the other side using your Detective Mode. Then perform a Takedown through the wall.

Batman Medals (Extreme)

1) Bullet Proof – Neutralize all the enemies without getting hit. Use Evade as much as possible.

2) Switch Hitter – This one is the trickiest of all the Predator Challenges in Batman: Arkham City and might take multiple attempts. Use Line Launcher from behind an enemy to knock him down and before reaching across the line, aim at another enemy and launch another Line to knock him down as well.

3) High-Speed Impact – Aim throw a Remote-Controlled Batarang and guide it towards an enemy standing close to a ledge while aiming at him accelerate to send him flying upon impact.

Catwoman Medals (Normal)

1) Caltrop Trip – Throw the caltrops at a spot patrolled by the enemies. When an enemy steps onto these he will trip, and use this opportunity to finish him off.

2) Round the Bend – Hide in a corner cover around the bottom of one of the stairs and as soon as an enemy approaches from the stairs, Perform a Takedown on him.

3) Pouncer – You can do this one first as your opening move. From a vantage point, Perform a Pounce attack on one of the thugs.

Catwoman Medals (Extreme)

1) Whipped Up – Climb onto the ceiling of one of the balconies where there is at least one enemy above you, press the Takedown button as soon as it appears to obtain this medal.

2) Knockout Smash – Sneak up behind an enemy and initiate a Silent Takedown but then finish him off using a Knockout Smash.

3) Three Strikes – Leave at least 3 enemies for the last and fight them all without using any gadgets. The goal is to hit all 3 enemies with a standard Strike.

Robin Medals (Normal)

1) Snap Flashed – Approach an enemy from behind and use Snap Flash to knock him down and then finish him off with a Takedown

2) Fire Hazard – Throw a Shuriken near a fire extinguisher to lure an enemy, then throw s Shuriken on the fire extinguisher to make it explode. Once the enemy is caught within the smoke sneak behind him to do a Silent Takedown.

3) Aerial Assault – From a vantage point, look at a lone enemy and perform a Glide Kick to knock him down then finish him off with a Ground Takedown.

Robin Medals (Extreme)

1) Shield Bash – Approach an enemy standing near a ledge and use Quickfire Shield Bash to knock him over the edge

2) Snap Flash Trap – Use the Zip Kick to stun an enemy then place a Snap Flash on him and hide. Wait for other enemies to come near that enemy and detonate the Snap Flash to knock them down.

3) Grate Moves – Hide in a floor grate and wait for an enemy to pass by, then perform a Takedown from inside the grates.

Nightwing Medals (Normal)

1) Stick Up – Select the Escrima Stick from your gadgets and throw it at an enemy to knock him down. Finish him off with a Ground Takedown.

2) Kick-Off – Stand on one of the walkways and wait for an enemy to get near a ledge, aim the Line Launcher at him, and fire. This will cause you to zip across knocking him down to the ground.

3) Over the Ledge – Hang onto one of the balcony ledges and wait for an enemy to approach, then perform a Takedown to throw him over the ledge.

Nightwing Medals (Extreme)

1) Bowled Over – Locate an enemy standing near a ledge, select the Electrical blast from your gadgets, and sneak up behind the enemy, then Use the Electrical Blast to knock him over the edge.

2) Confiscated Weapon – You need to have the Batclaw Disarm upgrade to complete this mission. Use Batclaw to Snatch a gun from an enemy and then take him out.

3) Bullet Proof – The best strategy for this one is to take out all the enemies without being seen so as not to take any damage from the firearms.

Predator Challenge 6: Top of the World

Batman Medals (Normal)

1) Fire Hazard – Throw a Batarang at a fire extinguisher near an enemy, then use the smoke to get behind him and perform a Takedown.

2) Confiscated Weapon – Use the Batclaw on an armed enemy to disarm him and pull him towards you then press the strike button to knock him out.

3) Mined Your Step – After the enemies have planted mines, use the mine detonator when an enemy is in range to take him out. You need to have the Mine Detonator upgrade for this medal.

Batman Medals (Extreme)

1) Fists of Fury – Cape Stun an enemy and perform a Beatdown.

2) Human Cannonball – Wait for an armored enemy to get in front of a regular enemy, then fire a Remote Electrical Charge at him to send him flying back into another enemy.

3) Cold War – This one requires you to have the Freeze Cluster upgrade. Get to a vantage point above 3 or more enemies, select Freeze Cluster Grenade from your gadgets, and throw at the group to freeze them.

Catwoman Medals (Normal)

1) Gun Thief – Approach an armed enemy and use the Whip Disarm skill to snatch his gun.

2) Have a Nice Trip Sneak up behind an enemy and from a distance run towards him and then press crouch to slide into him, tripping him and then finishing him off.

3) Feet First – Stand on a ledge directly above an enemy using Thief Vision, then perform a reverse Takedown on the enemy below.

Catwoman Medals (Extreme)

1) Cat Fight – Leave this one for the last and use it on the enemy with the jammer to get medals 1 and 3 simultaneously. Use your whip attack to stun him and then perform a beatdown to finish him off.

2) Caltrop Trip – Throw the caltrops at a spot patrolled by the enemies. When an enemy steps onto these he will trip, and use this opportunity to finish him off.

3) Don’t Touch That Dial – Neutralize all the enemies except for the guy with the jammer. This will essentially mean you can’t use Thief Vision. Take out the Jammer guy last to achieve this medal.

Robin Medals (Normal)

1) Zip Kick Off – Stand on one of the walkways and lure an enemy to climb up, as soon as he reaches up, use Zip Kick attack to send him flying over the edge.

2) Over the Ledge – Hang onto one of the balcony ledges and wait for an enemy to approach, then perform a Takedown to throw him over the ledge.

3) Round the Bend – Hide in a corner cover around one of the stairs, lure an enemy up by throwing a Shuriken, and as soon as an enemy approaches from the stairs, Perform a Takedown on him.

Robin Medals (Extreme)

1) Bullet Shield – Alert an armed enemy, once he starts shooting use your Shield to block the fire and then use your shield attack to knock him and then finish him off.

2) Round the Bend – Hide in a corner cover around one of the stairs, lure an enemy up by throwing a Shuriken, and as soon as an enemy approaches from the stairs, Perform a Takedown on him.

3) Fire Hazard – Throw a Shuriken near a fire extinguisher to lure an enemy, then throw s Shuriken on the fire extinguisher to make it explode. Once the enemy is caught within the smoke sneak behind him to do a Silent Takedown.

Nightwing Medals (Normal)

1) Bowled Over – Locate an enemy standing near a ledge, select the Electrical blast from your gadgets, and sneak up behind the enemy, then Use the Electrical Blast to knock him over the edge.

2) Fall Guy – Use the Batclaw at an enemy standing on one of the walkways and pull him down.

3) Grate Moves – Hide in a floor grate and wait for an enemy to pass by, then perform a Takedown from inside the grates.

Nightwing Medals (Extreme)

1) Triple Head Shot – Sneak up close behind an enemy and using the Wrist Dats, aim at his head and fire to take him out in a single hit. Do this a total of 3 times to obtain the medal.

2) Feet First – Grapple to a ledge above one of the enemies, when prompted, perform a Reverse Ledge Takedown.

3) Mined Your Step – After the enemies have planted mines, use the mine detonator when an enemy is in range to take him out. You need to have the Mine Detonator upgrade for this medal.