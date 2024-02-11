Baldur’s Gate 3: Tongue Of Madness And Timmask Spores Location for Omeluum Quest 

During Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, he will task you with finding the Tongue of Madness and Timmask Spores. Omeluum needs these items to create a Potion that can potentially help you cure the tadpole in your brain.

While the Illithid parasite grants you powers, it can turn you into a Mindflayer without warning. Accepting Omeluum’s quest to find these items seems like a wonderful idea.

FYI Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite quest in the Mycnoid Colony of the Underdark during Act 1.

The Tongue of Madness lets your character speak their thoughts out loud. You also get an advantage on Charisma Checks for the next 30 rounds. On the other hand, Timmask Spores are poisonous. If you inhale them, you’ll be confused for the next 12 turns.

Timmask Spores Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Both items are located inside the Arcane Tower, which is in the Southwest corner of the Underdark. To get inside the tower, you must deactivate the Arcane Turrets at the front gate. The next step involves entering the Arcane Tower and activating it. This will deactivate all the Arcane Turrets in the tower and grant you access to the lift.

From the second turret, turn left and use Grant Flight or Jump to get down using the large mushrooms. Here, you will find a glowing tree known as the Sussur Tree. Obtain Sussur Bloom from the tree and enter the basement through the door near it.

FYI The door is locked, so you must use the Knock spell or Thieves Tools to open it.

Place the Susuur Bloom flower inside the generator to power up Arcane Tower and turn off the turrets. Climb the stairs and use the elevator in the room to go to the upper floor.

After reaching the third floor, navigate the area to find a wooden shelf. On the shelf, you will find 3x Timmask Spores, which you can pick up and add to your inventory.

The Tongue of Madness Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

After you have acquired the Timmask Spores, turn around and go to the other corner of the room to find 3x Tongue of Madness.

Both items are also available on the second floor. Make your way to the southmost end of the room on the second floor until you find a garden. The Tongue of Madness can easily be picked up here.

If you could not acquire or find the Timmask spores in the previous location, there is a shelf in the same area as the garden where you can pick them up.

Tongue of Madness missing

Some players can have trouble finding the Tongue of Madness, or it may not spawn for them at its usual locations in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are some alternate locations to find this ingredient. You can check the basement of the Arcane Tower to find a few Tongues of Madness present on a desk there.

FYI To enter the basement of Arcane Tower, you must solve Bernard’s puzzle at the top. He will grant you a special ring that you can wear to access the Basement button on the elevator.

Moreover, the merchant beside Omeluum is also reported to have a few Tongues of Madness in stock. Try another location if you can’t find a Tongue of Madness at a given location. You’ll be sure to find it at any of the alternate places.

Should You Drink Omeluum’s Potion in Baldur’s Gate 3?

After you have collected both the ingredients, return to Omeluum. He will then craft a potion using The Tongue of Madness and Timmask Spore mushrooms. Now, you can either drink the potion or refuse entirely. If you drink the potion, the Illithid parasite inside your brain remains unaffected.

Instead, its effects will be amplified, further throwing you into the Mindflayer’s clutches. Omeluum acknowledges this and offers you a Ring of Mind Shielding to subdue the parasite in your brain. Remember, it affects both the positive and negative qualities of the tadpole.

If you refuse the Potion, Omeluum won’t be angry. However, he won’t offer you the Ring of Mind Shielding for free. You can purchase it from him. We recommend that you go with drinking Omeluum’s Potion, as it will grant you more powers, and you can always stop the madness with the help of the ring you got as a reward.