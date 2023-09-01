How To Avoid Tiefling Pickpockets In Baldur’s Gate 3 

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with unforgettable side quests and equally unforgettable characters, even ones that can rob you of your belongings. This quest is called “Find Your Belongings” and takes place in the Druid Grove. Here you talk to a Tiefling boy known as Mattis, and his friend Silfy who try to pickpocket your belongings in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You only discover this after the fact, and you must find your belongings. The quest can be annoying but the good news is, you can prevent your belongings from being stolen.

How to Avoid Being Pickpocketed in Baldur’s Gate 3

There is a total of three ways you can avoid being pickpocketed in Baldur’s Gate 3. The first method involves passing perception checks. The second and third methods involve making the right decisions with the characters involved in the quest, namely Mattis and Silfy.

Pass Perception Checks

This one is fairly straightforward but requires you to have a higher Perception stat. In the quest, “Find your Belongings”, when you first talk to Mattis, he will show you a fancy trick with a ring. After this, he will ask you to flip a coin, and choose either heads or tails.

This does not affect the end goal we are trying to achieve. After you finish the coin toss segment, he will ask you to buy something from his shop. After which, you will be greeted with a perception check. Passing this perception check successfully ensures that tieflings do not pickpocket you in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Interact Tactfully with Silfy

The second way to avoid being pickpocketed is by going easy on Silfy. During the same dialogue chain, Silfy, the other Tiefling boy, will try to steal your belongings. But he gets caught, and you can either prosecute him further or let the matter go. Pick the latter, as this ensures you do not get pickpocketed further down the line. Additionally, when you meet Mol in the quest to steal the Druid Idol, she will be friendly to you.

Avoid Mattis

The third and final method involves not playing into Mattis’ trap. Mattis will repeatedly ask you to buy something from his shop. Try to avoid selecting any option that leads to this. Exhaust the dialogue on any other end, but do not buy from his shop.

This leads to the perception check and if you fail it, you get pickpocketed. Alternatively, you can avoid the Tiefling boys altogether by simply not engaging with them when they come up. But this does block off certain quests and items from being accessible.