How To Open Sluice Gate Vault In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Lower City Sewers in Baldur’s Gate 3 might seem like a dump but they are filled with interesting quests and puzzles. A lot of companion quests, including the quest to recruit Minsc takes place in the sewers. Unfortunately, you need to solve a sluice gate vault puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 before you can rescue the potential companion.

Where to find the Sluice Gate Vault puzzle

The Sluice Gate Vault is in the western section of Lower City Sewers. While on the quest to find the Stone Lord, keep following the pipes in the western part of the sewers. Eventually, you will come up on a locked vault gate and near it will be some valves.

Your objective for the Sluice Gate Vault puzzle in BG3 is to balance those valves so the gate can open.

How to open the Sluice Gate Vault in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you are at the location of Sluice Gate, you will observe a note in which it is written that temperature and water valves should be at their optimal levels. Once both of the valves reach their optimal level, the gate can be opened.

You can find the water valve at the left side of this platform and you will find the temperature valve at the left side of this platform. You have to interact with the water valve and after the interaction with the valves, the gauge will begin to rise.

Once the water gauge rises, interact with the temperature valve. After the gauge reaches a certain point, a green light will light up on over the pipes indicating the gauge has reached an optimal level. Make sure the green light is lit up for both the water and temperature gauges otherwise the puzzle will not be complete.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You need to repeat this activity until both gauges reach the green light at the same time. Once you accomplish this, the gate will get opened and you can enter through the vault door. Inside you will run into Minsc and several other enemies.