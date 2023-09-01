How To Jump And Increase Jump Distance In Baldur’s Gate 3

Jumping is a very useful feature in Baldur’s Gate 3, as it allows you to maneuver across large distances and obstacles. The Jump bonus action is a core feature in Baldur’s Gate 3; every class and subclass can utilize it. While jumping is certainly great, like most features in Baldur’s Gate 3, it can be further improved upon.

You can jump farther in many ways, giving you that little bit of extra push where needed.

How to Jump in Baldur’s Gate 3

To jump in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must pull up your character action screen. On PC, the default button is Z. Then click the jump icon. A white circle will appear around your character on the ground. This circle represents the range of your jumping capabilities.

You can jump anywhere inside this circle. If you want to jump beyond this circle, move ahead or increase your jumping distance.

How to Increase Jump Distance in Baldur’s Gate 3

Increasing your jump distance is pivotal in ensuring you get the most out of your Baldur’s Gate 3 experience. For example, many unreachable areas in the game can only be accessed through jumping. If you lack the necessary jump distance, chances are you cannot make it across.

Additionally, jumping can help you avoid damage as it can provide a quick escape from intense combat situations and environmental hazards like fire. Jumping distance in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be augmented in several ways. This includes increasing your strength, using certain spells, buffs, and more.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Increase Character Strength

Increasing your strength is the easiest way to increase your character’s jump distance. As the action description indicates, your strength affects how far you jump. There are several ways you can do this, firstly, you can level up your character. Secondly, you can use temporary buffs like spells or potions.

Potion of Hill Giant is a great way to increase your strength temporarily. It temporarily sets your strength to 19. However, remember that if your strength is above 19 and you consume this potion, it will reduce your strength instead of increasing it. The Potion of Strength can also be used, it sets your strength to 18 for 20 turns, by far the greatest length of any strength potion. Regarding spells, you can use “Enhance Ability”, a level 2 spell.

Use the Jump Spell

Another easy way to increase your jump distance is using the Jump spell. The jump spell increases your distance by three times and lasts ten turns. This is a level 1 spell, so that means you will be able to access it fairly early on. Combined with upcasting, it may prove even more useful and effective.

The jump spell is also usable by various classes in the game, including the Druid class, Eldritch Knight build of the Fighter Class, Ranger class, Sorcerer class, and the Wizard class.

Use the Monk’s Ability

While the Monk class may not be to everyone’s liking, it can prove very useful in allowing you to move across large distances. The Monk has a class-specific action called “Step of the Wind: Disengage”. This ability not only allows you to get away from battles very quickly but also allows you to jump farther, effectively increasing your jump distance.

Combine Jump Spell with Step of the Wind

Combining the Jump spell with Step of the Wind can net you the longest jump distance in the game. Both these attributes stack, giving you a large maneuverability advantage in the game.

Use Feather Fall

This is specifically for jumping downwards. Since Baldur’s Gate 3 does contain fall damage which can debuff your character or sometimes even kill them, Feather Fall allows you to jump down long distances without taking damage. While this does not increase your jump distance, it allows you to traverse longer distances without dying or taking damage.