All Jaheira Endings In Baldur’s Gate 3

When Jaheira is at your party, you will play her companion quest, in which you help her find her old friend, Minsc. In certain scenarios during the High Harper quest, you must make choices that will impact Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira Endings.

Jaheira is a Half-Elf Druid companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, which will become your party member after you assist her in defeating the Ketheric Thorm in Act 2 at Moonrise Towers. This guide will look at the choices and the outcome each option brings to Jaheira’s ending in BG3.

BG3 Jaheira Dies in Act 2 ending

Jaheria can die early in the game in many ways, which will determine Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira’s Ending. You should look into it and prevent it from happening:

Jaheria at the Last Light Inn

You will meet Jaheira in the Last Light Inn for the first time. Jaheira will be in constant danger in the Last Light Inn. If you fail to protect Isobel from Marcus, she will perish shortly.

Even after you succeed in saving the Isobel but lose the Nightsong, BG3 Jaheira will go off-screen, which will initiate her ending.

Jaheira at the Moonrise Tower

Moonrise Tower is the first location where you can recruit Jaheira. However, it will not be easy as you face many challenges.

Jaheria will be in danger and can be attacked at any time. If you lose her early, she will be gone forever. The best way to prevent this Jaheira ending in BG3 is to temporarily recruit her when you first meet her so she will be in control, just like other party members.

You and your party will invade the Moonrise Tower and fight the Ketheric Thorms. After defeating the enemy, you will find Jaheria at the top of the tower. Here, you can recruit her permanently.

Jaheira leaves you after Minsc’s death ending

When you play The High Harpers Quest to meet Jaheira’s old friend Minsc, you will realize that he is out of his mind and you have to face off. This will be crucial, and decide whether Jaheira will stay with you. During your battle with Minsc, you must prevent him from dying; Jaheira will leave your party if you kill him. This moment will then be Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira Ending for you.

Jaheira Stays with you

If you save Minsc, you can recruit him to your party, and Jaheira will stay with you in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is a good Jaheira ending.