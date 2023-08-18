What Happens If You Confront Elder Brain Without Netherstones In BG3

Collecting all three Netherstones in Baldur’s Gate 3 is part of the Confront the Elder Brain quest. If you do not have all three stones, you will not progress through the quest, leading to Secret Bad Ending in Baldur’s Gate 3.

This guide will tell you in detail about all the consequences that come after Confronting The Elder Brain Without Collecting Netherstones.

Confronting the Elder Brain without Netherstones

As part of the objectives of this quest, you need to collect two Netherstones. These Netherstones belong to the Orin and Gortash that you will defeat during the quest.

As for the third Netherstone, you don’t need to do anything, as you will have that already in your inventory. During Act 1, you will defeat Katheric as part of the storyline. Defeating Katheric will get you a third Netherstone which is Katheric’s Netherstone.

Coming to the point, if you still don’t have all three Netherstone and will want to confront the Elder Brain, the outcome will be the end of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Let us just tell you a little background. This quest is designed so that you need to have either all three Netherstone or Orphic Hammer with you. If you have either of those, you will progress and finish the Free the Orpheus quest.

To confront Elder Brain without the Netherstone in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must go to the Emperor in the Morphic Pool. For that, you can use the small boat located at the Morphic Pool Dock. This boat will lead you straight to the Emperor.

Once there, it would be best to begin the dialogue with the Emperor by interacting with him. He will then tell you that you have come without the three stones. Emperor will also tell you the consequences if you try to proceed without them.

Secret bad ending in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, if you still try to proceed without three Netherstones, it will initiate the Secret Bad Ending. Doing so will transform your character into a Mind Flayer, an evil character in BG3.

Not only that, but doing so will also let Elder Brain control all your party members. This will lead to their instant disappearance from the Morphic Pool.

The Secret Bad Ending of BG3 means that you have not taken care of the Elder Brain, which has cursed the city. On the contrary, you have become his ally, the Mind Flayer. So, there is nothing that you can do from here on. After a small cutscene, Baldur’s Gate 3 will end for you with a Secret Bad Ending.