Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer Storm Sorcery Build Guide And Subclass Guide

A spellcaster build can stir things up like a hurricane in BG3. The Wizard and Sorcerer classes take care of that, as they can wield spells that can summon lightning. However, one build takes it to the next level: the Storm Sorcery build for the Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Storm Sorcery Build will cause a storm for every spell you cast, infinitely increasing your character’s damage output. This is both in the literal sense, and you will feel it in the game when you play this build.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Sorcerer Storm Sorcery in BG3

The main building bases for your build are Race, Background, Abilities, and Skills. For our suggestions, we suggest you go with the following stats and skills;

Ability Scores: 10 Strength, 12 Dexterity, 14 Constitution, 10 Intelligence, 14 Wisdom, 16 Charisma.

Skills Proficiency: Intimidation, Deception.

Race: The best race for the Sorcerer Storm Sorcery build will be the Asmodeus Tiefling. You will get Hellish Resistance and the Darkness spell later in the game. Both of which can help you greatly. Alternatively, you can also pick the Dragonborn race. It creates a unique aesthetic along with many proficiencies. You can also choose a subrace that will give you even more goodies. We recommend you go with the Blue Dragon to get the Lightning Breath.

Best Backgrounds

Backgrounds can influence the course of your gameplay greatly. You must consider this option carefully, as it can influence your dialogue options. Here are our recommended backgrounds for this build:

Noble: Noble is the best background choice for any Sorcerer. This background will give you History and Persuasion Proficiencies.

Guild Artisan: The Guild Artisan is equally a good choice. You can get Insight and Persuasion proficiencies.

Best Feats for Sorcerer Storm Sorcery in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats are special talents unlocked at levels 4, 8, and 12. You can choose to go for a Feat or an Ability Improvement. Feats allow you to copy certain characteristics of other classes, while Ability Improvement gives you two ability points you can put in any attribute.

Level 4: Ability Improvement. Use it to upgrade your Charisma to 18, as Charisma is used in the spell-casting mechanism.

Level 8: Magic Initiate Wizard. This feat will get you two cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the Wizard Spellbook.

Level 12: Ability Improvement. You can go for upgrading Charisma again so you reach 20.

Best Spells for Sorcerer Storm Sorcery Build in BG3

The Storm Sorcery Sorcerer has quite a lot of favorable spells. You will be summoning a storm, providing Lightning Damage to enemies in an AoE if you cast a spell. This class feature can be unlocked by leveling up to level 6 with your Strom Sorcery Sorcerer build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Cantrips: Mage Hand, Fire Bolt, Shocking Grasp.

Level 1 Spells: Thunderwave, Chromatic Orb, Magic Missile.

Level 2 Spells: Darkvision, Shatter, Misty Step.

Level 3 Spells: Fireball, Counterspell, Slow

Level 4 Spells: Ice Storm, Blight, Wall of Fire.

Level 5 Spells: Telekinesis, Seeming, Cloudkill.

Level 6 Spells: Chain Lightning, Circle of Death, Disintegrate.

Best Armor and Weapons

The Sorcerer Class is bad at handling armor and weapons. You only get armor proficiencies with Clothing and Weapon proficiencies with Daggers, Crossbows, and Quarterstaves.

Armor

Circlet of Fire (Helm)

Shelter of Athkatla (Chest)

Jhannyl’s Gloves (Gloves)

Shadowstep Boots (Boots)

Cloak of Protection (Cloak)

Weapon

Correlon’s Grace: This quarterstaff is the best one you can come across. It has a 1d8 Bludgeoning Damage and comes with Natural Pugilist and Unhampered Resistance.

Sorcerer Storm Sorcery Build Level Progression in Baldur’s Gate 3

Level 1: Level 1 is all about getting to know the basics of your build. Make the initial selection based on our recommendation.

Level 2: You will unlock two sorcery points and the metamagic option. Additionally, You will also unlock another spell.

Level 3: You will unlock more metamagic options.

Level 4: Hitting level 4 is a big step as you will reach the first checkpoint. You will unlock your Feats and have a chance to go for Ability Improvement. You will also unlock a Cantrip and Spell slot at this level.

Level 5: You will get access to Level 3 spells. Your sorcerer will begin to harness their power and become a formidable force. However, there is still some way to go.

Level 6: You will unlock another level 3 spell slot and the Heart of the Storm feature. This feature will summon small storms whenever you cast a spell over level 1.

Level 7: You will get access to Level 4 spells.

Level 8: Level 8 will be a massive improvement. You will have a second chance at the Feats and another at the Ability Improvement.

Level 9: You will now unlock Level 5 Spell Slots and will be able to cast these spells. New Metamagic options will also become available.

Level 10: You will unlock another Cantrip and more spell slots at this level.

Level 11: Level 6 spells will be unlocked. Choose the spells we recommend.

Level 12: You have hit the level cap. Choose the last ability improvement option.