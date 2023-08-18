Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Race For Paladin

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Paladin is a support tank class. Its role is to protect allies with buffs and dish out massive damage while being resilient to various attacks. The high Strength and Charisma of this class set it apart. The race that suits Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3 augments one of these key aspects.

We have picked some best races for Paladin, which will augment the Strength and Charism.

Best Race choices for Paladin in BG3

Gold Dwarf and Dragonborn (Hearty Variant) provide extra health and higher reliance. Zariel Tiefling provides high defense against fire-based attacks while also providing bonus strength and charisma. You can also go with a Half-Orc if you prefer a more aggressive playstyle.

Dwarfs have inherent resilience due to their bonus HP. They also have an ability known as “Dwarven Resistance.” This provides them with extra defense against poison-based attacks.

Gold Dwarfs race in BG3 also gains extra Proficiency when wielding the Warhammer, the main weapon you will be wielding as a Paladin.

The Dragonborn race can be modified by choosing one of its ten variants. Each variant carries a different attribute. The variant you select will also decide your character’s appearance with the elemental resistance type.

This race is centered around increased survivability, so it’s ideal for the Paladin Class in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can choose the variant that suits your specific build the most.

The hellish Zariel Tiefling is one of the best races for a Paladin in BG3. When starting, you will be granted bonus points for both key stats: Strength and Charisma.

It also has a “Hellish Resistance” ability, which provides exclusive resistance against Fire attacks. Like the Gold Dwarfs, we also get Darkvision, which can be helpful in many situations.

This race is perfect for players who prefer a more aggressive playstyle. Half-Orcs provides an excellent feature for aggression called “Relentless Endurance.” It allows you to charge at your enemy without worrying about getting knocked.

With this feature, fatal attacks that would otherwise down your character leave you a sliver of HP, allowing you to escape. This race in BG3 also offers “Savage Attacks” that increase the critical hit chances by the Paladin class. This increases the overall damage output.