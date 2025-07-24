Baldur’s Gate 3: All New Evil Endings For Patch 7

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a narrative-based game with a lot of unique endings for the custom and origin characters. This also allows Larian to insert some crazy, evil endings in BG3. However, the evil endings for all the origin characters are generic and you can also get them for your custom character (Tav).

With patch 7, Larian has added new unique evil endings in BG3 for all the characters, including Tav and the Dark Urge. These endings can only be obtained by following specific choices and selecting the correct option at the end. As you can obtain only one ending at a time with Origin characters, let us help you acquire it and let you know about the rest you have missed.

FYI This guide has spoilers about the endings and the fate of certain characters.

All Evil Endings for Custom (Tav) Character

When playing as a custom, non-origin character in Baldur’s Gate 3, once you defeat the Elder Brain, you will get a multitude of options to choose from.

You can either side with the Emperor or Orpheus, depending on your previous decisions. If you decide to side with the Emperor, he will take control of the Netherbrain, and you will rule alongside him as his right hand.

FYI Don’t attempt to kill the Emperor once you have decided to side with him, as he will end up killing you instead.

However, you can betray the Emperor and take the Netherstones for yourself. This will result in two options.

Become a Mindflayer yourself

Pass a very high constitution check to avoid turning into a Mindflayer

If you go with the first option, you will turn into a Mindflayer and use your powers to convert all the residents of Baldur’s Gate city into Mindflayers.

However, if you pass the constitution check, you will gain access to the following options after sitting on the throne.

Will all of Baldur’s Gate to perish.

Command the citizens of Baldur’s Gate to kill each other.

Conquer the world with the army of the absolute.

Brainwash the citizens of Baldur’s Gate to work for you. They will rebuild the city unaware of their fates.

This will allow you to have 6 different evil endings for your custom character in BG3.

Evil Ending for Dark Urge

To achieve the new evil ending for the Dark Urge, you must follow the teachings of Bhaal by not resisting your dark urge and killing everyone Fel asks you to.

Find and kill Orin to become Bhaal’s chosen. Once you do all these things, you can talk to your party to trigger two new evil endings for the dark urge.

You don’t want to see what is to come. Death is my reward for your service.

Run from me when we land. We will meet again at the end of days, when I shall come for you.

Upon choosing the first option, you will kill everyone in your party. You will kill everyone in Faerun, and the game will end with a cutscene with you walking among the corpses of creatures you have killed.

With the second option, you will leave your party for the time being. However, you will go for all of them later on and kill all of them to become the true chosen of Bhaal’s teachings.

Evil Endings for Origin Characters

There are 6 origin characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, and each of them has their unique storylines and endings. They all have received some new evil endings with patch 7, and they play mostly like your custom character (Tav).

FYI For these endings, you must be playing with these origin characters as your main.

Once you defeat Netherbrain, betray either Orpheus or the Emperor to obtain the netherstones. This will allow you to control the netherbrain and get access to all the endings Tav has.

Will all of Baldur’s Gate to perish.

Command the citizens of Baldur’s Gate to kill each other.

Conquer the world with the army of the absolute.

Brainwash the citizens of Baldur’s Gate to work for you. They will rebuild the city unaware of their fates.

However, you will also get one unique evil ending for each origin character, which is entirely different.

Evil Ending for Astarion

Upon sitting on the throne after controlling the netherbrain, Astarion will get the following option.

Infuse yourself with the power of absolute, becoming the ruler you were always meant to be.

This will allow Astarion to become the Sun King, and his vampire spawns will destroy Baldur’s Gate.

Evil Ending for Gale

Once you kill the Emperor and control the Netherbrain after passing the constitution check, you will get the following unique option for Gale.

You destroyed one God. It is time for the rest of heaven to share in Absolute’s fate.

Gale will open a portal and order all of Baldur’s Gate’s citizens to renounce their fate and attack the gods. He will join the rampage to finish the job.

Evil Ending for Karlach

Karlach’s endings play the same way as the rest of the characters. Once you pass the constitution check after killing the Emperor, you will get the following unique option.

F*** Avernus, F*** Baldur’s Gate. They are all mine now.

Karlach will open portals to Avernus, and the demons from hell will start slaughtering the denizens of Baldur’s Gate city. Karlach will join the rampage and tear out the Infernal Engine from her chest.

Evil Ending for Lae’zel

Once you kill the Emperor or Orpheus and take control of Netherbrain by passing the constitution check, you will be presented with a lot of evil options alongside a unique one.

With this power, I shall conquer Tu’narath. Queen Vlaakith’s reign enters its final days.

Lae’zel will board the red dragon and use the Mindflayers to take down Vlaakith once and for all. She won’t hesitate about the collateral as long as her objective is met.

Evil Ending for Shadowheart

Upon killing Orpheus or the Emperor and obtaining the Netherstones, you can pass the constitution check to become the next ruler as Shadowheart. She will get the options mentioned above in addition to a unique one.

All my life, I have been caught between two warring goddesses. Time to plot a new course.

Shadowheart will order the citizens of Baldur’s Gate to indiscriminately kill Shar and Selune’s followers. She will then erect a new church in her name with a massive following.

Evil Ending for Wyll

Once you get hold of the Netherstones by killing the Emperor and passing the constitution check, Wyll will get the following unique option for his evil ending in BG3.

I shall rule like no other has before me, as the great unifier, wise leader, and the final judge.

Wyll will convert everyone into Mindflayer, including his own father, to do his bidding and rule Faerun with his new army for an eternity.