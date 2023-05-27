This Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Buildable Parts Locations Guide will help you find all the parts and craft useful items in the game.

Like earlier iterations of Zombies Mode in Call of Duty, you can find Buildable Parts in Attack of the Radioactive Thing map. I highly suggest finding these Buildable Parts as early as possible because of their benefits in completing the Easter Egg and general survivability.

For more help on Attack of the Radioactive Thing, check out our Easter Egg Guide, How to Turn on Power Guide, and Perks Locations Guide.

Attack of the Radioactive Thing Buildable Parts Locations

Buildable Parts in Attack of the Radioactive Thing are always in the same location. It’s important to note that finding the Pack-a-Punch Machine and Turning on Power also requires you to find some parts so you can also categorize them as Buildable Parts.

In our Attack of the Radioactive Thing Buildable Parts Locations Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about finding all the Buildable Parts in the DLC.

Seismic Wave Generator

First, head outside the back door of the Ice Cream Shop to acquire the blueprints and place them on the workbench. Once done, find three parts to build Seismic Wave Generator.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Gear Piece

It’s located in the back corner outside the Ice Cream Shop.

Metal Bar

It’s located on a bench right next to Ice Cream Shop, near the UDM wall-buy.

Part-3

The final part is located on the ground right next to blue-colored portable pottys.

Violet Ray Device

First, you need to open the power section of the map and pick up the blueprints from the bench followed by placing them on the table. Once done, find three parts to build Violet Ray Device.

Cylinder

It’s located in the power area, towards the right-hand side of the floor.

Antenna

It’s located near a dumpster, next to the door leading to the Marketplace Store.

Purple Bulbs

The third and final part is located on the top floor, near the workbench at the end.

Hypnosis Device

You need to head inside the Marketplace Store to acquire the blueprint from the left-hand side of the workbench and place them on the bench. Once done, you’ll need to collect three parts as mentioned below.

Purple Bulbs

These are located in one of the red crates.

Metal Box

You’ll find it in the backside of the store area.

Cylinder

It’s located near the barrels.

Mind Control Device

Like other devices, the first thing that you need to do is to acquire the blueprints from the corner of the stairs in the pool area and find these three parts.

Slot Machine Piece

It’s located right next to pool, near the tables.

Blue Battery

It’s located near a wall, across the pool in the area.

Speaker

It’s located near stairs leading towards El Vira.