Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Perks Locations Guide – Where to Find All the Perks

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Perks Locations Guide to help you find all the different perks on the new Zombies Map.

Needless to say, but Attack of the Radioactive Thing Perks can definitely help you get out of a sticky situation. Perks in Attack of the Radioactive Thing cost a lot of points, but they are, without a doubt, a worthy investment. Do note that in this guide, I only included the locations of different perks and their prices – no effects.

One important thing that you need to know before starting to use perks is activating the power. Without activating the power on the map, you won’t be able to use any perk. In order to turn on the power, you can refer to our detailed guide attached below.

Attack of the Radioactive Thing Perks Locations Guide

In our Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Perks Locations Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about finding all the perks on the Attack of the Radioactive Thing map.

Attack of the Radioactive Thing Perks Locations

Up ‘N Atoms

Cost : $500/$1500

Up ‘N Atoms is located in the Spawn Area.

Tuff Nuff

Cost : $2500

Tuff Nuff is located directly outside the Beachside Market.

Bang Bangs

Cost : $2000

Bang Bangs can be found outside Elvira’s TV Studio.

Quickies

Cost : $3000

This one is located near Snack Shack.

Bombstoppers

Cost : $1500

You should be able to find Bombstoppers right next to the pool at the Motel.

Deadeye Dewdrops

Cost : $1500

In order to find Deadeye Dewdrops perk, you need to head inside the Beachside Market.

Change Chews

Cost : $1500

In order to find Change Chews perk, you need to head directly behind the Gas Station on the map.

Mule Munchies

Cost : $2000

We’ll share the location of Mule Munchies in a few days.

Racin’ Stripes

Cost : $2000

We’ll share the location of Racin’ Stripes in a few days.

Blue Bolts

Cost : $1500

We’ll share the location of Blue Bolts in a few days.

This is all we’ve in our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies Attack of the Radioactive Thing Perks Locations Guide. If you’ve anything else that you’d like to add, let us know in the comments section below!