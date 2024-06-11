AC Valhalla Codex Page Locations Guide: How To Get The Hidden One’s Armor?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has plenty of collectible quests, including the A Brief History of The Hidden Ones quest, where you must find six of the Codex Page Locations. These pages once belonged to the Magas Codex of the Hidden Ones, named after Magas from the Egyptian branch. Doing so will unlock the Hidden Ones Armor Set you can get after handing these pages to Hytham.

The problem is that these Codex Pages are found at the Hidden Ones Bureaus which are difficult to find and navigate. To aid you in that regard, we have written this guide to tell you which Codex Pages you can find at which locations and what you get in AC Valhalla.

Codex Page #1 (Ledecestre)

Travel to Ratae Bureau in Ledecestre in the Ledestrescire region and look for a hanging cargo. Shoot the cargo, resulting in the opening of the passage leading into the bureau.

Jump down below and look for a small opening. Go through the passage and use your Odin sight to highlight the page.

Go through the next opening and loot the chest. It contains a piece of the Hidden One’s armor set. You will find the page on the backside of where the chest is.

Rewards:

Codex Page

Hidden Ones’ Gloves

Codex Page #2 (Lunden)

The second page is located inside the Londinium Bureau in the Lunden region.

When you head to the location marked on the map, you will find a big pool covered by wooden planks. Jump into the pool and hop on the platform.

When on the platform, look at the Assassin’s Creed posters on the wall. Facing the poster, dive in the water and go to the top-left corner.

You will find a breakable wall. Break the wall and keep following the path.

Now jump on the wooden platform and then on the rope. You can see red pots blocking your path into the room. Shoot the pots and parkour to the opening.

You will find the Codex page on the table on your left when you enter the room. Also, don’t forget to open the chest for the armor set piece.

Rewards:

Codex Page

Hidden Ones’ Mask

Codex Page #3 (Jorvik)

The third page is in the Eboracum Bureau of Jorvik region. Head to the location marked on the map and shoot the wooden board.

Dive into the water and follow the path. When inside the area, go to your right and jump on the wooden platform. Move the blocking shelves and keep following the path.

When inside the chamber, look for the two keys. One of the keys will take you to the room with the chest containing a piece of the Hidden One’s armor set and another key.

Take the key and pick up the page in the corner of the room.

Rewards:

Codex Page

Hidden Ones’ Robe

Codex Page #4 (Wincestre)

In the ruins, south of Saint Peter’s Church in Wincestre, you will find a well leading to the Venta Belgarum bureau.

Dive into the water and keep following the path leading to the behind of the blocked door.

Open the door and pick up a red pot from where you entered the well. Take the pot to the blocked entrance and throw the pot at it.

The Codex page will be placed on the table.

Rewards:

Codex Page

Suttungr’s Claw

Codex Page #5 (Colcestre)

Found inside the Camulondunum bureau in Colcestre in Essexe region, you must take a red pot with you to the location marked on the map. Hop on the tree and throw the pot on the rocks.

Jump in the hole and keep going straight. When you reach the locked door, climb the wall on the right side of the blocked door.

From there, jump towards the next opening. Drop down and pick up the key found underwater.

Open the door and shoot the blocked door from the bars when you have the key.

Go back and jump to the other side. Open the door and loot the chest for an armor set. Take the key and go back.

Dive into the water and look for a path leading to a locked door. Open that door and pick up the page found inside that room.

Rewards:

Codex Page

Hidden Ones’ Hood

Codex Page #6 (Glowecestrescire)

Head to the southwestern corner of the Glowecestrescre region where you’ll find the Temple of Ceres. Enter the tunnel and crawl through the opening in the wall.

Go through the green gas and pick up the red pot. Throw the pot at the wooden floor and drop down below. Follow the path and use your torch to ignite the gas.

Pick up the red pot and throw the torch before going through it with the red pot.

Throw the pot at the weakened wall and enter the room. Loot the chest and pick up the Codex page from the table.

Once you have collected the last Codex page from its locations in AC Valhalla, take them back to Hytham, who will help you find someone to decipher the pages.

Rewards:

Codex Page

Hidden Ones’ Leggings

AC Valhalla Codex Pages Glitch

In some cases, you will find that you’re unable to pick up one or two codex pages from their locations. This is a known bug that can be solved by reloading an earlier save. In case that doesn’t work, try restarting the game along with restarting the game. If even that doesn’t work, restart your gaming system and try again.