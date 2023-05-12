Assassin’s Creed Origins Military Strongholds Guide will help you with all the strongholds in Assassin’s Creed Origins so that players can easily infiltrate and clear them out.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that reinvents the Assassin’s Creed formula. This time around, the game takes players to Egypt in a vast open-world where players can hunt animals and do a lot of stuff. This Assassin’s Creed Origins Military Strongholds Guide will help you with all the strongholds in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Military Strongholds Guide

AC Origins Military Strongholds Guide will detail all the strongholds in the game so that players may know what they are up against before entering them.

Alexandria

Alexandria – Forts

Akra Garrison

Akra Garrison is a Fort in which players have to eliminate 2 captains and one commander and is located in Alexandria. Use your Eagle Semu to mark all the soldiers in the fort along with the captains and the commander. The soldiers in the fort will be in the range of level 8-11.

You can enter the Fort through an unguarded gate through the lower west doorway that can be found below the main entrance to the West. While it is good to start by climbing the building there is a room near this entrance, which will have quite a lot of loot.

As you have marked the Captains and the commander, sneak your way to them and assassinate them or you can just go and start a full-on fight if stealth is not your thing.

Now it’s time to collect the treasure for which you have infiltrated this fort. The first treasure you will find will be in the Large Guardhouse and head to the first floor where you will also encounter a captain if you haven’t assassinated him. Use you Animus Pulse to locate the treasure.

Now, make your way to the second floor of the same building and here you will find the second treasure. Now make your way to the west of the Guardhouse and clear your path as you go if needed. Enter the house and you will find the treasure sitting on a table.

Now head to the North through the rooftops, and then drop to the North of the central Guardhouse complex and the treasure will be on the first floor.

Alexandria – Medium Military

Kibotos Arsenal

Kibotos Arsenal is a medium military stronghold with 1 captain and 1 commander for players to take care of and is located in Alexandria. Given this is a medium military stronghold; it won’t be guarded as much as a Fort. Use Semu to mark all the soldiers inside Kibotos Arsenal along with the captain and the commander.

Sneak your way through the stronghold and kill the captain and the commander or face them in all-out battle your choice. Now, before leaving you will have to get your hands on the treasure. Make your way to the guard tower where the Commander will be hanging out if you haven’t killed him. Clear the area and then take the treasure, one will be located on the exterior balcony and one on a table on the second floor.

Pharos Garrison

Pharos Garrison is not connected to any quest, so visit it whenever you like and assassinate one Commander and one captain and loot 2 Treasure Boxes.

Atef-Pehu Nome

Atef-Pehu Nome – Small Military

Kerke Wharf

Kerke Wharf is a small military stronghold and is one of the least guarded strongholds in the game with only one captain. The stronghold is located in Atef-Pehu Nome. Approach this stronghold and mark all the soldiers along with the Captain using Semu.

Kerke Wharf will be somewhat open compared to the forts and medium military strongholds. Sneak inside and there will also be a hostage here, which you can free if you want. Kill the captain in the tent, which is located in the yard and the treasure chest, will be in one of the tents and will also probably have a hostage in the same tent.

South Nile Trireme

South Nile Trireme is a small stronghold with one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Delta Nile Trireme

Located on the river in Atef-Pehu Nome, the Delta Nile Trireme offers one captain and a squad of soldiers. Kill them from afar using your bow or board the vessel and take them out with melee attacks.

Faiyum

Faiyum – Medium Military

Dionysias Caravanserai

Dionysias Caravanserai is a medium military stronghold with 2 treasures, one captain and one commander for players to take care of and is located in Faiyum. Mark all the enemies in the stronghold with the help of Semu. Also, Phylake, Ra’s Mercy will also be in the stronghold if you haven’t already taken him out.

The commander will be in his office and if he isn’t then, wait for him to come back and sit on his deck and take him out or just straight up attack him. Once he is dead, grab the treasure, which you marked with help of Semu and leave the area.

Okteres Blockade

Okteres Blockade is connected to “Sobek’s Gold” side quest and players will have to kill one Captain and one Commander along with looting 2 treasure boxes.

Faiyum – Small Military

Beached Trireme Camp

This is also a small military stronghold with only one captain located in Faiyum. Mark all the enemies inside and be careful as the soldiers will be between level 25 and 27 in this camp and will prove to be tough if your level and gear are not up to the task.

Approach the camp from the hill, which is located near the west entrance. Sneak your way through the camp, assassinate the captain, grab the treasure, and get out. Also, you will visit this stronghold during Rebel Strike side quest.

Dionysias Wharf

This outpost is also not connected to any quest so visit it whenever you want. Player will assassinate one Captain and will loot one treasure box.

East Moeris Trireme

East Moeris Trireme stronghold is not related to any quest and can be visited anytime. Players will have to assassinate one Captain and will loot one treasure box.

Euhemeria Lighthouse Camp

Euhemeria Lighthouse Camp is a small military camp and players will come across it in “The Crocodile’s Scale” main mission in Faiyum. You need level 26 or higher to clear this camp. There is one captain and one treasure box. Sneak your way inside and assassinate the captain who will probably be level 27 brute. Kill him take the treasure and leave the area.

Ketket Cove Hideout

Players have to kill one Captain in this outpost and loot one treasure box. Also, this stronghold is not related to any quest.

Pannouki Hideout

Pannouki Hideout is also a small military stronghold is a part of “Curse of the Wadjet” side quest in Faiyum. There is one treasure and one captain in the stronghold and there will also be a hostage if you are here for “Curse of the Wadjet” side quest.

Use Senu to locate all the soldiers along with the captain and the hostage. Sneak your way into the stronghold and assassinate the captain or fight him in the open if you like. Then go to the hostage and the treasure will be close to him. Pick him up and leave the camp.

West Moeris Trireme

West Moeris Trireme will see players assassinate one Captain and loot one treasure box. Also, this stronghold is not related to any quest.

Faiyum Oasis

Faiyum Oasis – Fort

Kerkesoucha Granary

Players will come across this stronghold during “The Crocodile’s Jaw” main mission in Faiyum Oasis. This is a Fort so expect it to be heavily guarded with two captains and one commander. Mark all the soldiers inside the Fort using Semu.

Sneak your way into the camp, kill the captains and the commander, take the treasure, and leave the area.

Faiyum Oasis – Medium Military

Neorion Naval Arsenal

Neorion Naval Arsenal is located in Faiyum Oasis and players will come across this stronghold during Sobek’s Tear side quest and is a medium military stronghold. Use Senu to mark all the soldiers along with one Captain and one commander. Sneak your way inside, assassinate the captain and the Commander, take the treasure, and leave the area.

Faiyum Oasis – Small Military

Psenhyris Trireme Wharf

Players have to kill one Captain in this outpost and loot one treasure box. Also, this stronghold is not related to any quest.

In South Moeris Trireme, players have to kill one Captain in this outpost and loot one treasure box. Also, this stronghold is not related to any quest.

Giza

Giza – Medium Military

Depleted Quarry Hideout

Players will encounter this Medium Military hideout during “The Hyena” main quest in Giza. Here players will have to eliminate one Captain, one Commander and there will be two treasures in this camp.

Khentkawes Hideout

Khentkawes Hideout is located in Giza and players will visit this stronghold in “Precious Bonds” side quest. Here players will have to eliminate two captains and one commander.

Giza – Small Military

Camp Kataskinono

Camp Kataskinono is located in Giza and is a small military stronghold. Players will have to take care of one captain and this stronghold is not involved in any side or main quest.

Khufu Temple Hideout

Khufu Temple Hideout is another small military stronghold in Giza and players will visit this stronghold during “Precious Bonds” side quest. Here players need to kill one captain and there is one treasure to loot.

Per-Wsir Hideout

Per-Wsir Hideout is a small military stronghold and players need to eliminate one Captain in this camp.

Great Green Sea

Great Green Sea – Small Military

East Mediterranean Trireme

This is the only military stronghold that players will encounter in Great Green Sea. Given it is a small military stronghold; you only need to kill one captain.

Green Mountains Strongholds

Green Mountains – Fort

Kyrenaike Roman Citadel

Players will come across this Fort during “Playing with Fire” side quest and will have to kill 2 Captains and one Commander.

Green Mountains – Medium Military

Necropolis Hideout

Players will come across this stronghold during “The Good Roman” side quest and players have to take out one captain and one commander and will have 2 treasures to loot.

Prasinos Roman Camp

This is another medium military stronghold that players will come across during “Carpe Diem” side quest. Players have to deal with one Captain and one commander along with regular soldiers.

Green Mountains – Small Military

Balagrae Roman Barracks

Players will come across this stronghold during “Shadows of Apollo” side quest and will have to take out one Captain and there will one treasure for players to loot.

Akabis Roman Tower

Akabis Roman Tower is a small military stronghold in the Green Mountains and will have only on Captain to eliminate. Also, this stronghold is not connected to any quest.

Auritina Roman Tower

This stronghold is also not connected to any quest and players have to assassinate one Captain and will have only one treasure to loot.

Bandit Hideout

This is a small military stronghold with only one captain and this stronghold is not connected to any quest.

Collis Roman Hunting Camp

Players will come across this stronghold during “Halo of the Huntress” side quest, will have to eliminate on the captain, and will only have one treasure to loot.

Desperate Gully Hideout

This military stronghold in Assassin’s Creed Origins is connected to “Pax Romana” side mission and will have only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Kastor High Hideout

Kastor High Hideout is a small military stronghold and is not connected to any quest in Assassin’s Creed Origins. Players will have only a captain to assassinate.

Poludeukes Hideout

Poludeukes Hideout is another small military stronghold in the Green Mountains and is not connected to any quest with only one captain to assassinate.

Roman Quarry Camp

Roman Quarry Camp is connected “Taking Liberty” side quest with only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Roman Watchtower

Roman Watchtower is not connected to any quest and has only one captain to assassinate.

Haueris Nome

Haueris Nome – Forts

Fort Boubastos

Fort Boubastos is connected to “Fighting for Faiyum” side quest with 2 Captains and one Commander to assassinate and 4 Treasures to loot. Players an infiltrate this fort through the southeast side of the fort as there will be an opening in the wooden fence and can be quite useful quietly assassinate the captains.

Limestone Quarry

Limestone Quarry is another fort in this region with 2 Captains and one Commander for players to take care of and this fort is not connected to any quest.

Herakleion Nome

Herakleion Nome – Small Military

Cleon’s Dam

This small military stronghold is connected to “Fighting for Faiyum” side quest with one captain to assassinate.

Cleon’s Wharf

Cleon’s Wharf is not connected to any quest and payers have to assassinate just one captain.

Camp Nisi

Camp Nisi is another small military stronghold and is not connected to any quest. Players will have only one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Carcer Roman Compound

Players will come across Carcer Roman Compound stronghold during “Reunion” side quest with only one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Lah Hideout

Lah Hideout is not connected to any quest and has only one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Mithidrates Roman Camp

Players will encounter this stronghold during “Recon Work” side quest in the region. Players will have only one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Neith Cradle Hideout

This another small military stronghold in the region and is not connected to any quest. Players will have one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Thenessos Hideout

Thenessos Hideout is not connected to any quest and players will have only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Iment Nome Strongholds

Iment Nome – Small Military

Eremos Hideout

This small military stronghold is connected to “Ulterior Votive” side quest and players will have on Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

House of Sand Hideout

This small military stronghold is not connected to any quest and players will have only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Necropolis Bandit Hideout

This stronghold is related to “The Book of the Dead” side quest in the region and players will have only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Im-Khent Nome

Im-Khent Nome – Medium Military

Saphthis stronghold

This medium military stronghold in the only stronghold in the region and is not connected to any quest. Players have to assassinate one Captain and one Commander with 2 Treasures to loot.

Ineb-Hedjet Nome

Ineb-Hedjet Nome – Medium Military

Kerkasoros stronghold

Kerkasoros stronghold is the only medium stronghold in the region and is not connected to any quest. Players will have one Captain and one commander to assassinate and 2 treasures to loot.

Ineb-Hedjet Nome – Small Military

Akronisos Camp

Akronisos Camp is one of the few small military strongholds in the region and is not connected to any quest and players will have only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Camp Agrophylake

This small military stronghold is not connected to any quest and will have only one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Plesionhudor Hideout

This small military stronghold is connected to “The Scarab’s Lies” main quest and players will have only one captain to assassinate with one treasure to loot.

Upper Nile Trireme

This is another small military stronghold in the region and it is not connected to any quest. Players will have one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Isolated Desert

Isolated Desert – Fort

Pissa Oros Citadel

Players will come across this fort in “Plight of the Rebels” side quest with two captains, one Commander to assassinate, and 4 treasures to loot. Players can infiltrate this fort at night as one Captain and the commander will possibly be asleep. Sneak your way through the fort to complete it.

Isolated Desert – Small Military

Camp Dory

This small stronghold is not connected to any quest and players will have only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Camp Hetoimazo

Camp Hetoimazo is also related to “Plight of the Rebels” side quest. Players will have only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Camp Khoikos

This camp is also connected to “Plight of the Rebels” side quest with one captain and only one treasure.

Camp Tamaris

This stronghold has only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot. The stronghold is not related to any quest.

Camp Xeros

This stronghold is also not connected to any quest and has only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Ka-Khem Nome

Ka-Khem Nome – Small Military

Dasos Hideout

Dasos Hideout is related to “The Old Library” side quest with only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot. Also, this is the only stronghold in the region.

Kanopos Nome

Kanopos Nome – Small Military

Als Hideout

This stronghold is connect to “Wild Ride” side quest and will one treasure to loot and one captain to assassinate.

Camp Menouthis

This stronghold is not connected to any quest and will have one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Kyrenaika Strongholds

Kyrenaika – Fort

Roman Akropolis

Like the other forts, this fort also has one Commander and 2 Captains to assassinate with 4 treasures to loot. Players will visit this fort during “The Final Weighing” main quest. Just sneak your way in and assassinate the commander and captains.

Kyrenaika – Medium Military

Cyrene Barracks

This medium stronghold is not connected to any stronghold and players will have one captain and one commander to assassinate with two treasures to loot.

Kyrenaika – Small Military

Apollonia Roman Barracks

This small military stronghold is related to “Dead in the Water” side quest with only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Lake Mareotis

Lake Mareotis – Small Military

Abandoned Temple Hideout

This small military stronghold is connected to “Birthright” side quest and will only one captain and one treasure to assassinate and loot.

Lakeside Villa Outpost

This is another small military stronghold in the region and is also connected to “Birthright” side quest and players will have one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

North Mareotis Trireme

North Mareotis Trireme is not connected to any quest and being a small military stronghold it has one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

South Mareotis Trireme

This is another small stronghold which is not connected to any quest and has only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Libue

Libue – Medium Military

Saragina Camp

This is the only stronghold in the region and players will have one Commander and one Captain to assassinate and two treasures to loot. Also, this stronghold is not connected to any quest.

Marmarica Strongholds

Marmarica – Fort

Chersonesos Roman Fort

This is the only Fort in the region and will have One commander, 2 Captains for players to assassinate along with 4 Treasures to loot. Also, this Fort doesn’t tie-in with any of the quests in the game.

Marmarica – Small Military

Bemulos Roman Tower

This small military stronghold tie-ins with “His Secret Service” side quest and being a small one it has only one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Desolated Lookout

This stronghold has no connection with any quest and players will have to assassinate one Captain only and will have one treasure to loot.

Hydrax Roman Camp

Players will visit this stronghold during “Shadows of Apollo” side quest and have only one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Kelida Hideout

This is another one the small military stronghold in the region with only one Captain to kill and one treasure to loot. Furthermore, this stronghold is not connected with any quest in the game.

Legio XXXVII Roman Docks

This stronghold also has just one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot and has no connection to any quest.

Livius Roman Tower

This small military stronghold is not related to any quest and has only one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Thintis Roman Tower

This stronghold also doesn’t tie-in with any quest and has only one captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Memphis

Memphis – Medium Military

Memphites Barracks

Players will come across this stronghold during “The Baker’s Dilemma” side quest. This stronghold will see players assassinate one Captain and one Commander and has 4 treasures to loot.

Memphis – Small Military

Apagogeas Hideout

This stronghold ties-in with “Children of the Streets” side quest and will see players assassinate one Commander and one Captain and have 4 treasure boxes to loot.

Temple of Hathor

“The Lizard’s Mask” side quest will see players visiting this stronghold. This stronghold has one Commander and one Captain for players to kill.

Mesogeios Sea

Mesogeios Sea – Small Military

West Mediterranean Trireme

This stronghold is probably the only stronghold in the game without any treasure and has only one Captain to assassinate.

Sapi-Res Nome Strongholds

Sapi-Res Nome – Fort

Nikiou Fort

“The Tax Master” side quest will make sure that you visit this Fort, which has Two Captains and one Commander to assassinate, and 4 treasures to loot.

Sapi-Res Nome – Small Military

Camp Achlys

Players will visit this stronghold in “The Scarab’s Lies” the main quest and will see players assassinate one Commander and one Captain and will have two treasures to loot.

Camp Pyrrhos

Camp Pyrrhos has one treasure to loot and one Captain to assassinate. Also, it is not connected to any quest.

Camp Shemu

“The Ostrich” side quest will make sure you visit this stronghold. This stronghold has one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Nikiou Post

This stronghold is not connected to any mission or side quest. Players will have to kill one Captain and loot one treasure.

Psenemphaia Hideout

Players will visit this stronghold in “Lost Happiness” side quest and players have to assassinate one Captain and loot one treasure.

Sap-Meh Nome

Sap-Meh Nome – Medium Military

Anthylla stronghold

This medium military stronghold will be visited by players during “In Protest” side quest. In this stronghold, players have to assassinate one Commander and one Captain and there are two treasures to loot.

Sap-Meh Nome -Small Military

Potamos Hideout

Players will visit this stronghold during “The Hungry River” side quest with one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Saqqara Nome

Saqqara Nome – Small Military

Hugros Hideout

“Secrets of the First Pyramids” side quest will make you visit this stronghold and players will have to assassinate one Captain and loot one treasure.

Psammos Hideout

This stronghold is not connected to any quest and players have to loot one treasure box and assassinate one captain.

Siwa

Siwa – Small Military

Camp Shetjeh

This stronghold is connected to “Striking the Anvil” side quest that will see players visiting this stronghold. This stronghold has only one Captain to assassinate and one treasure to loot.

Coral Escarpment Camp

Coral Escarpment Camp stronghold is not connected to any quest and players will have to assassinate one Captain and loot one treasure box when they visit it.

Uab Nome

Uab Nome – Medium Military

Arsinoites Quarry Hideout

This stronghold is not connected to any quest and player will have to assassinate one Commander and one Captain along with looting 2 treasure boxes.

Uab Nome – Small Military

Dioryx Megale Wharf

Dioryx Megale Wharf stronghold is not connected to any quest and players will have on Captain to assassinate and one treasure box to loot.

Trireme Stranding Camp

Trireme Stranding Camp stronghold will be visited by players during “The Jaws of Sobek” side quest. Players will assassinate on Captain and loot one treasure box.

White Desert Oasis

White Desert Oasis – Medium Military

Desert Waterfalls Hideout

This is the only medium military stronghold in the region and players will visit it during “Demons in the Desert” side quest. Players will assassinate one Commander and one Captain and will loot 2 treasures.

White Desert Oasis – Small Military

Djbt Jm Hideout

Djbt Jm Hideout stronghold is not connected to any quest. Visit it whenever you like and assassinate one Captain and loot one treasure box.

Larder Station Hideout

“Demons in the Desert” side quest will see players visiting this stronghold. Players will assassinate one Captain and loot one treasure box.

That is all for our Assassin’s Creed Origins Military Strongholds Guide with tips on which strongholds will be visited during quests and what kind of challenge they offer