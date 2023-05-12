Assassin’s Creed Origins Outfits Locations Guide

Assassin’s Creed Origins comes with a range of different outfits. Unlike previous games, devs have actually put in the effort. Outfits don’t just change color but look very different from one another. Getting outfits in AC Origins is pretty easy compared to previous games provided you know these Assassin’s Creed Origins Outfits Locations.

Most of the time you can just head over to stores in the game and buy the outfits with your AC points. The following guide will discuss how you can get Assassin’s Creed Origins outfits, including the great Altair’s outfit.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Outfits Locations

Altair’s Outfit: The legendary outfit is available to you via Uplay

Aguilar’s Outfit: Part of the Twitch Prime Pack, available at Ubisoft Club for 40 units.

Bathhouse Towel: Complete Assassinate Eudorus Main quest

Black Hood: Complete Medjay Quest “Phylakes’ Prey”

Celestial Raiment : Part of the Eastern Dynasties Downloadable Content.

Centurion’s Armor : Obtained from the Roman Centurion Downloadable Content.

Collector Outfit : Purchased from tailors for 2000 drachmae.

Confident Attire : Purchased from tailors.

Dark Side of the Moon : As a reward from the Trial of the Gods DLC, after you complete the trials of Sobek, Anubis and Sekhmet.

Desert Cobra : Obtained as a part of the Desert Cobra Downloadable Content.

Dress of the Coastal Realm : Acquired once you defeat The Slaver in the Krokodilopolis Arena, alternatively can also be purchased via tailors for 5000 drachmae.

Dress of the Foreign Realm : Purchased from tailors for 5000 drachmae.

Dress of the Northern Realm : Purchased from tailors for 5000 drachmae.

Edward’s Outfit : Obtained from Ubisoft Club for 40 units.

Egyptian Hedj : Purchased from tailors for 200 drachmae.

Egyptian Irtyu: Purchased from tailors for 200 drachmae.

Egyptian Wahid : Purchased from tailors for 200 drachmae.

Engai Na-nyokie : Purchased from the tailor.

Engai Narok : Purchased from the tailor for 2000 drachmae.

Ezio’s Outfit : Purchasable from Ubisoft Club in UPlay.

Gasp of the Plains: Purchased from tailors for 5000 drachmae.

Gracious Attire: Purchased from tailors for 250 drachmae.

Heliopolis Marauder: Purchased from tailors for 250 drachmae.

Hidden One : Equipped once you start the quest ‘The Hidden Ones’.

Hunter’s Furs: Purchased through Ubisoft Club for 40 units.

Isu Armour : Complete all stone circles and trigger the final ancient mechanism.

Maasai Warrior : Purchased from the tailor for 2000 drachmae.

Marauder Chief : Available for purchase from tailors.

Marauder’s Garb : Purchased from tailors for 250 drachmae.

Mummy : Obtained in the Helix Store for 500 helix credits or from Heka chests.

Mythical Warrior : Unlocked once you finish the game in New Game Plus.

Persian Commander : Purchased from the tailor for 2000 drachmae.

Persian Guard : Purchased from tailors for 2000 drachmae.

Persian Prince : Purchased from tailors for 2000 drachmae.

Persian Legend : Purchased from tailors for 2000 drachmae.

Persian Prince : Purchased from tailors.

Pharoah Armor : Obtained for 500 Helix Credits or from Heka Chests.

Protector : Complete main quest “Narrowing the List” or purchasable from tailors for 250 drachmae.

Radiance of Anubis : Rewarded after completing trials of Anubis, Sobek and Sekhmet; as part of the Trial of the Gods DLC.

Red Sea Marauder : Purchased from tailors.

Revenge of Anubis : Rewarded after completing trials of Anubis, Sobek and Sekhmet; as part of the Trial of the Gods DLC.

Roman Legionary : Obtained after you defeat The Duelist in the Cyrene Gladiator Arena.

Roman Marinus : Kill The Seleucid in the Cyrene Gladiator Arena

Roman Venator : Kill The Hammer in the Cyrene Gladiator Arena

Savannah Marauder : Purchased from the tailor for 250 drachmae.

Scarab Soldier : Obtained from the Helix Store for 500 Helix credits or from Heka chests.

Sekhmet Outfit : Complete the quest ‘Lady of Slaughter’.

Serqet’s Carapace : Complete all five Serqet locations in The Curse of the Pharaoh’s DLC.

Servant of Amun : Complete the quest Shield or Blade in The Curse of the Pharaohs.

Shadow Warrior : Obtained from the Helix Store for 500 Helix Credits if you own the Nightmare Downloadable Content.

Spaniard’s Armor : Obtained from the Helix Store for 500 Helix Credits if you own the Gladiator Downloadable Content.

Shaman : Defeat War Elephant “Herwennfer”

Vestment of Horus : Part of the Horus Pack.