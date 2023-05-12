Assassin’s Creed Origins Kanopos Nome Side Quests Guide to help you find and complete all available optional missions in Kanopos Nome region of AC: Origins. These AC: Origins side quests are not terribly difficult. While attempting these optional missions, you should try to take advantage of your Animus Pulse and Senu as much as you possibly can.

For more help on Assassin’s Creed Origins, you can check out our Sap-Meh Nome Side Quests Guide, Sapi-Res Nome Side Quests Guide, and Ka-Khem Nome Side Quests Guide.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Kanopos Nome Side Quests

Old Times

First, you need to meet Claridas at the Tavern marked on your map. After meeting up, you need to follow him in order to start a friendly fistfight. After the fight, you wake up to end the optional quest.

Rewards: 1000 XP

Wild Ride

Speak to Nikias at the estate followed by heading to the chariot. Once inside the chariot, take your time and go through all the checkpoints. After the conversation, speak to Philocrates to learn about the stolen horses.

Once done, head towards your mount and follow Nikias. While on your way, you can expect to run into some enemies, therefore, be prepared with arrows.

Once you are done with enemies, head inside the bandit camp on the north side and bring Saganaki back to the estate.

Rewards: 1000 XP, a Black Arrow

Taste of her Sting: Shrine of Serapis

You need to investigate the Shrine of Serapis in the northeast Kanopos. Things that you need to look for include a scorpion drawing on the front of statue’s base, a scroll on the cliff, and a body down below.

Once you are done, head inside a small cave from the crack. Inside the cave, look at the sarcophagus and bloodstains before collecting the Treasure and completing the optional quest.

Blue Hooligans

Speak to Selene and proceed to the river to find Icarus with some blue hooligans. Defeating them should not be a problem. Once done, speak to Icarus followed by diving into the water to retrieve an item.

Rewards: 1000 XP

The Weasel

Steward Pelias at Apollodorus’s Farm sends you to the Pigeon Tower to fetch a letter. Once there, use the Animus Pulse to find the investigation points.

After that, use the Animus Pulse again to find a grill, blood, broken boards with blood on them, and follow the tracks to find Ruia’s corpse.

At this point, you need to carry Ruia to Pelia followed by speaking to Dymnos, the Master of Arms. During the fight, try to play smart and dodge effectively. After you manage to kill him, speak to Pelias again to complete the optional quest.

Rewards: 1000 XP

The Hungry River

After speaking to the farmer, use Senu to mark four corpses in your vicinity. However, before getting to the corpses, you need to kill all the surrounding hippos first.

Once done, drop the bodies into the cart and speak to the farmer. Once done, head to Sap-Meh Nome and inside the Canyon Bandit’s Camp.

Clear the area in any way you see fit and speak to Meketre. Once done, head to Meketre’s village and kill all the enemies inside before speaking to Meketre again and completing the optional quest.

Rewards: 1500 XP

Taste of her Sting: Crocodile Lair

First, clear the southeast Kanopos of all the crocodiles that infest the ruins in the river – including the crowned croc.

Once done, find the Prayer to Serqet, Sobek Statue, a corpse, and some embalming tools. Doing so should allow you to complete the optional quest