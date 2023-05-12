Assassin’s Creed Origins Sap-Meh Nome Side Quests Guide to help you find and complete all available optional missions in Sap-Meh Nome region of AC: Origins. These AC: Origins side quests are not terribly difficult. While attempting these optional missions, you should try to take advantage of your Animus Pulse and Senu as much as you possibly can.

For more help on Assassin’s Creed Origins, you can check out our Ka-Khem Nome Side Quests Guide, Giza Side Quests Guide, and Memphis Side Quests Guide.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Sap-Meh Nome Side Quests Guide

In Protest

You find this optional quest from the eastern edge of Sap-meh Nome from a Widow who seeks to avenge his husband’s death. After getting to the area, you learn that some enemies have stolen a War Chariot. Your objective is to destroy it at the nearby camp and return to complete it.

Rewards: 1000 XP

Thick Skin

A grave digger’s wife will give you this quest where she will request you to find her husband. Go to the husband’s lodge and send out Senu to scout the area; from here you will learn that the husband needs your help in eliminating some animals.

After heading to the Tanners, kill the Crocodiles, Hyenas, and Vultures. You are required to return the items from each of nests belonging to these animals. Finally, return to the tanner in order to complete the optional quest.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rewards: 1000 XP, 110 Drachma

Fair Trade

Read the note on the left side of the blacksmith in Sau Village to start. From the nearest Viewpoint, use Senu to pinpoint the location of the Dead Men Tell No Tales Treasure. After you get to the location, assassinate all the targets, acquire the spear, and complete the optional quest.

Rewards: 1000 XP, The Serpent of Serapis spear.