Assassin’s Creed Origins is the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that reinvents the Assassin’s Creed formula. AC Origins Aya: Blade of the Goddess walkthrough guide will help you with completing the mission.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Aya: Blade of the Goddess Walkthrough

If you are in the middle of any other side-quest we would suggest you complete it before you start this main quest since you won’t be able to do anything else until the mission is over. The quest starts with naval battle. You will face some small ships along with big ones.

Once the ships have been sunk, make your way to the shore to talk to Caesar and then the game switches to Aya. When you are playing as Aya you won’t have Senu to mark enemies or items for you and also she has lesser skills than Bayek.

Head to the main door and you will find a little crack a little before the door. Attack it to break the crack to go through.

Make your way down the passage and then to Bayek and smash the jars to the right and another hole in the wall will be revealed to slip through.

Jump in the water and swim through the hole to a large chamber and then navigate through some pillars and eventually, you will emerge out of the water.

Go to the right and climb up and you will find another crack in the wall but you need to open the door. After a cutscene, you need to assassinate some targets so to go the marker and your targets will be some guards. Ideally, you would want to kill your targets using stealth but, is you are spotted prepare to fight.

Once the conversation is over, carry him and make your way to the horse and go back to Caesar. The next objective is to light a brazier, so make the best of the ships and then swim your way across.

Climb the Tower and you will notice that the path up is a bit different than regular buildings.

You also need to go inside the tower to get to the top and you will also face a tough Brut inside the tower before you can get to the top. Once the brute is sown head to the door and a cutscene will play.