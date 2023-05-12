Assassin’s Creed Origins The Battle of the Nile walkthrough guide will help you with the quest which will see you going head to head with a War Elephant and Septimius.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that reinvents the Assassin’s Creed formula. AC Origins The Battle of the Nile walkthrough guide will help you with defeating the War Elephant and Septimius.

Assassin’s Creed Origins The Battle of the Nile Walkthrough

This quest will switch you back to Bayek and this time it will be an on-rails section. Your Chariot will drive itself all you have to do is face backward and kill the approaching soldiers and don’t worry you will have unlimited ammo and a quick-fire bow.

Once the soldiers are done a War Elephant will come after you and you have to just keep shooting at its head. However, you won’t be able to kill him.

Defeat The War Elephant

Once the War Elephant is gone, make your way to the marker where you will face another War Elephant, a level 31 enemy.

Don’t get too close to it and keep hitting it wither with a bow or if you are in the mood of using melee weapons then hit it in the back.

The elephant has no real defense. All you need to do is make sure you don’t get stomped. Its advised to use fast weapons.

This will allow you to exploit small openings and deal damage to the elephant. The back legs will provide an easy target, as the elephant will trun around giving you time to back off.

Keep hitting and Eventually, the War Elephant will be down.

Defeat Septimius

Once the War Elephant is dead, make your way to the next marker. Once you get there your opponent will be Septimius, level 31 enemy, and you have to defeat him. Septimius is very quick and has quite a reach as he uses a ball and chain with short swords.

As you charge towards him, he’ll use his ball and chain to fend you off, and use his short swords when you’re close enough. Keep your distance and try to attack him with a bow and wait for him to switch weapons for an opportunity to do some melee damage.

Make sure you make good use of your shield, as he is one of the few bosses whose light weapons won’t be able to hit you with a shield. If you have sickle, you can still deal great damage in Rage state.

Dodging is essential, as parrying is harder due to Septimius using Ball and Chain. Keep this process and he will be down.

After a short cutscene, the Battle of Nile will be over.

The Aftermath

Your next quest will be “The Aftermath” which mostly consists of cutscenes. Both Aya and Bayek thing that they have been betrayed by the Romans. After a couple of cutscenes run towards the Tomb of Alexander. Just follow Aya to the tomb and once you are there, all you need to do is kill everyone inside the Tomb.