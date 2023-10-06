Another two-parter puzzle, the Surrender enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage has you figuring out clues from a note rather than a picture. Successfully decoding the Surrender enigma can lead you to a buried treasure that contains a new Talisman, a cosmetic item for Basim.

AC Mirage Surrender enigma location

Surrender enigma is among those found in the Wilderness region of AC Mirage and can be found near the Tomb of Zubaydah. The enigma is located north of the Gate of Tahir beside the water stream junction near the Harbiyah border and west of the Quadrangle of the Persians.

Once you are at the location shown on the map, you will see a couple of graves. Pass them to reach the last row, where you can find the Surrender enigma in AC Mirage, resting on a flat grave along with a basket and a lantern.

After picking up the Surrender enigma, open it from your inventory to read what the text says. Now it is time to decode the enigma and find what buried treasure awaits you for solving the Surrender enigma.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Surrender enigma solution

The note suggests the treasure is buried beneath a submerged village north of an oasis. This is the same hidden place oasis that you look for during The Calling mission.

If you look closely at your map, you will find out that the enigma is pointing to the village of Ukbara. The northern portion of it, in fact where a lot of houses are now submerged under water. Fast travel to the Aqarquf Dunes/Northern Oasis viewpoint and then keep going north to reach Ukbara, where the Surrender enigma reward is buried.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Inside the water stream, you will come across old flooded houses. You will find the Surrender Enigma reward on a small dry spot beside a pot, at the farthest building from the land. Solving this Assassin’s Creed Mirage Surrender enigma will reward you with Green Rebel’s Talisman.