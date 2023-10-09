Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Calling Hidden Place Location

During the Nehal’s Calling quest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will be tasked with finding some more information about the mysteries that the Isu left behind. After your reunion with Nehal, The Calling side quest becomes active. During this quest, you have to gather clues about a certain hidden place. Nehal’s notes mention that the Hidden Place in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is north of Aqarquf Dunes.

How to find the Hidden Place north of Aqarquf Dunes

The Hidden Place in The Calling mission of AC Mirage is actually an oasis that can be found directly East of Anbar. Simply take the road leading out of Anbar into the Wilderness North area and simply keep moving East. Eventually, you will find the Oasis, and if you are willing, circling around the Oasis will also unlock a viewpoint.

The real secret of the hidden place requires a few more, albeit simple, steps before you can access it. For starters, we will consider the nearby viewpoint as the starting point. From here, you will want to proceed directly forward towards a small shade with two nearby guards which hold our next clue.

Drop into the pile of hay below and keep going directly forward from where the viewpoint was facing. You’ll see the small shade a little ahead, and you can easily go for a stealth dispatch to immediately be rid of the guards. Once that is done, move towards the table here and pick up Al Ghul’s Letter in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The letter will mention a chamber under the oasis.

How to find the chamber under the Hidden Place in AC Mirage

At this point in The Calling mission in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will need to summon your eagle companion Enkidu to find the hidden place under the oasis. Scout the water in the middle of the Oasis to get started. Focus Enkidu’s sight onto what appears to be some floating debris on the water’s surface.

After a while, the scan will be complete, and you will have discovered the hidden place in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The quest marker will now ask you to dive into the water to reach this hidden chamber under the oasis.

Follow the path marked on your compass into the water, and you will notice it disappears. However, continue to the bottom, and a new guiding symbol will appear, pointing you to a small cave opening that you need to go through.

Basim’s air capacity is high enough to where you don’t need to worry about drowning. Just progress through the cave and swim to the end of the path until you reach an opening that lets you ascend above the water’s surface.

From here, the path is relatively linear. Simply move forward, and you will end up in a cave section. You will need to jump across ledges and footholds until you reach a hole in the wall filled with spiderwebs.

Go past this narrow opening and just keep going until you reach a mysterious room with three doors locked behind some magical barrier. Your quest objective will now be updated. Like every Assassin’s Creed game, now you must find certain collectibles. Trade them at this Isu door to unlock new rewards.

Finding all 10 Mysterious Shards for The Calling will reward you with the Samsaama Dagger, Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword, and Milad’s Outfit once you return to the Hidden Place door under the oasis.