How To Fast Travel In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you do not want to traverse across Baghdad on foot or cross the brazen desert on your mount then you will have to use fast travel points in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

To be able to move quickly between locations with a simple push of a button, you need to first visit and unlock these special areas.

To reduce your travel time, and take a load of the journey off your shoulders, we have compiled a guide detailing how to fast travel in AC Mirage.

How to fast travel in AC Mirage

To fast travel in AC Mirage, you need to first open your World Map. This can be done by either pausing the game or using LB and RB/R1 and R2 buttons on Xbox/Playstation to switch from other menus.

Once the World Map is open, look for Eagle marks with orange circles denoting the activated viewpoints in the area you want to fast-travel to. Once you have found the viewpoint, hover your cursor over it, then press and hold the X or A Button, depending on your console, to fast-travel to the location.

If you do not find a Viewpoint close to the area, you can also look for Bureaus, marked by The Hidden One mark on the map. This way you can teleport all over Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage without spending time traveling on foot.

How to unlock fast travel points in AC Mirage

You can use two different ways to unlock fast travel in Assassin’s Creed Mirage: through Assassin Bureaus and by using Viewpoints. You will however first need to interact with both of these locations to activate them and then freely access them later.

Assassin Bureaus

Assassin Bureaus are command centers and safe havens for the Assassin Order, scattered throughout Baghdad. Fast travel in AC Mirage can be activated simply by entering through the front door of these Bureaus.

Viewpoints

Viewpoints are a little bit more complicated to activate, as opposed to the Bureaus. These viewpoints are marked by the eagle symbol on the map and can be identified by your trusty companion Enkidu as well.

To activate viewpoints for fast travel in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you need to climb up to the top of the tower and select the “Synchronize” prompt using the Y or Triangle button.

Sometimes you will need to perform extra actions like fighting enemies to clear your path, figure out the route to the top, or even spend some Tokens to access the areas where these viewpoints reside. You will also find treasures and puzzles near them to reward you for your efforts.

AC Mirage fast travel not working

You may encounter that fast travel is sometimes restricted, signified by the option being greyed out in the World Map. Fortunately, this is not a fast travel bug in AC Mirage but due to certain in-game mechanics.

Have your feet on the ground

To be able to fast travel again, you need to first make sure you are not mid-air or amidst some animation. To explain simply have your feet on the ground if you want to fast travel across Baghdad.

This was a persistent bug in previous Assassin’s Creed games where it was thoroughly exploited but with AC Mirage, they have made an effort to patch things up.

Leave restricted areas

Restricted Areas are mostly enemy-controlled areas where you can become prey with a single wrong step. If you do find yourself in Restricted Areas, it will stop you from fast traveling in AC Mirage to other parts of Baghdad. Leave the premises till you are no longer under threat to be able to teleport again.