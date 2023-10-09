You reach Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Fork in the Road while playing through the main story and going to the Assassin’s Bureau instead of continuing Nehal’s investigation.

To begin the Fork in the Road, you must converse with Roshan and pick a free tool. It will lead you to unlock new investigations you can choose from and then play through in any order. I will tell you all the steps in detail to do so and the Investigations you can pick in AC Mirage.

Talk to Roshan

After uniting with Nehar, you must go to the Assassin’s Bureau. Go over to Roshan here and converse with him. He will let you know that one of the leaders from the Order is hiding somewhere close to Baghdad. You have to look for him along with the other members of the Hidden Ones in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Pick a free tool

Now, you can pick a free tool in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You will be given the choice to pick one out of four. Your options include:

Blow Dart: Used to kill enemies without making noise.

Used to kill enemies without making noise. Smoke Bomb: Used to create a smoke screen that lets you go undetected.

Used to create a smoke screen that lets you go undetected. Trap: Used to take down enemies, but it makes a lot of noise.

Used to take down enemies, but it makes a lot of noise. Noisemaker: Used to drive threats away.

You can pick whichever weapon you like and unlock all four later in AC Mirage.

Investigate the leads

You will get new leads and three new investigations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage A Fork in the Road. You can play through the Ahmad ibn Musa investigation in the Abbasiyah Assassin’s Bureau or The Hunter Investigation in the Sharqiyah Assassin’s Bureau. Another investigation also becomes available in the Karkh Assassin’s Bureau that you can continue the story with.

From here, the Investigation you want to complete first depends on you. However, the Sharqiyah Assassin’s Bureau Investigation is the most difficult one in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so you should complete the other two first.