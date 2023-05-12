Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag Weapons Unlock Guide – How To



Being set in the “golden age of piracy” means that Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag players will be able to unlock an abundant of weapons, including sharp cutlasses, intimidating scimitars and damaging muskets.

Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag Weapons

Below you can follow the complete weapons list and how you can proceed to unlock them for personal use. Note that in order to switch your weapons, you can head for the mannequin placed in Jackdaw’s ship cabin.

Melee Weapons

British Colonial Cutlass — You can purchase it from the general store.

British Cutlass — You can purchase it from the general store.

Espada Ancha — You can purchase it from the general store.

French Court Sword — You can purchase it from the general store.

French Dress Sword — You can purchase it from the general store.

Officer’s Rapier — You can purchase it from the general store.

Officer’s Smallsword — You automatically get this at the start of the game.

Persian Scimitars — You can unlock this by completing Community Challenge #4.

Pirate Scimitars — You can purchase it from the general store.

Pistol Sword — You can to complete every Assassin Contract to unlock this.

Privateer’s Cutlass — You can purchase it from the general store.

Scottish Broadsword — You can unlock this by finding three Social Treasure Chests.

Spanish Cup-hilt Rapier — You can purchase it from the general store.

The Blades of Toledo — You can unlock this by spending 30 UPlay points. These points can be earned by either playing the entire game after signing in to your UPlay account or completing Sequences 1, 6, and 13 in the singleplayer.

Pistol Weapons

Cannon-Barrel Pistol — You can purchase it from the general store.

Captain’s Wheellock Pistols — You can unlock this by completing Community Challenge #5.

Flintlock Pistol — You get this after completing Sequence 2 – Mission 3.

Silver Flintlock Pistol — Currently this is only part of “The Black Island Pack” which is exclusive to GameStop.

Golden Flintlock Pistol — You can unlock this by completing all Naval Contracts.

Pirate Blunderbus — You can purchase it from the general store.

Spanish Officer Pistol — You can purchase it from the general store.

Wheellock Pistol — You can purchase it from the general store.

Enemy Weapons

If you’re up for a challenge, then you can skip purchasing weapons from the general store and instead pick up dropped enemy weapons. Simply disarm an enemy to get him to drop his weapon. Press forward to counter, down to disarm, and immediately tap back to kill.

Axe — You have to disarm a Brute to get this.

Dagger — You have to disarm a Scout to get this.

Musket — You have to disarm a Gunner to get this.

Single Sword — You have to disarm a Soldier or Captain to get this.

Weapon Tools

Blowpipe – You can unlock this after completing Sequence 4.

Rope Darts — You can unlock this near the end of the Singleplayer campaign.

Smoke Bombs — You can purchase it from the general store or randomly by looting enemy bodies or treasure chests.

If you find something missing, comment and we will add it in the guide!