Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag Hunting Animal Locations and Harpooning Guide



Animals in Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag are in great abundance. And they are not only to make the game look more lively or interactive but have certain uses that make the game even more enjoyable.

The main agonist of the game, Edward Kenway can kill all sorts of animals and then rip them apart to collect their skins/hides. These skins can then be used to craft various items and upgrades for Edward Kenway. After you hunt down an animal, you get to receive a bone from it along with a resource(s) which are a key to craft.

Below, you will find a complete list of animals found in the game along with their locations and the resources they deliver.

Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag Hunting

Capuchin Monkey

Rabbit Pelt can be acquired from Capuchin Monkey which can be found in Mistiriosa Island, Tulum, and New Bone.

Crocodile

Like the name suggests, Crocodile Leather is obtained from Crocodiles. You will need to travel Tulum, Nassau, Long Bay, Isla Providencia, and Matanzas if you wish you get your hands on one of these skins.

Crocodiles will attack you at sight but you can easily get out by a successful action sequence button tapping. However, we would recommend using a long-ranged weapon to hunt these down.

Deer

Deer can be found in Kingston, Satnanillas, Salt Lagoon, and Principe which will provide the players with Deer skin.

Green Iguana

Green Iguana will provide you with Iguana Leather which can be found in Abaco Island and Andreas Island.

Hutia

Hutia Hide is collected by hunting down Hutia found abundantly in Long Bay, Cayman Sound, and Jiguey.

Howler Monkey

Make your way to Long Bay, Kingston, Cape Bonavista, Principe, Cat Island, or Tortuga to get your hands on some Howler Monkey skins.

Red Howler Monkey

Red Howler Monkey Skin is a very rare resource in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag which can only be found in Isla Providencia. At least, we have not come across it in any other area.

In case, you have seen it elsewhere, let us know in the Comment Section below!

Jaguar

Jaguars deliver Jaguar Pelts upon hunting which can be found in Tulum, Cape Bonavista, and Principe.

Black Jaguar

Black Jaguar is again one of the animals which will attack you on sight. So, make sure to keep your distance and take it out using a long-ranged weapon. Black Jaguars can be found in Pinos Isle and Isla Providencia

White Jaguar

White Jaguar is also one of the few rare animals in the game which can only be found in the Great Inagua.

Ocelot

Ocelot skin is obtained from Ocelots which can be found in either Andreas Island or in Cumberland Bay.

Rabbit

Make your way to Nassau, Kingston, or Corozal to hunt down Rabbits and get yourself some Rabbit skins.

Wild Pig

Wild Pig hide can be obtained by preying upon Wild Pigs found in Nassau, Mariguana Island, Cape Bonavista, and Great Inagua.

Harpooning

Harpooning is only restricted to oceanic animals and can be done after completion of the third sequence in the game. The Harpoons at your disposal can also be upgraded so as to increase the amount of damage and their numbers.

Bull Shark

Bull Shark skin can be obtained by harpooning Bull Sharks which can be found in the Punta Guárico part of the ocean.

Great White Shark

Refer to the in-game map for better locations of Great White Sharks which will get you its skin and bone.

Hammerhead Shark

You need to head to the Gibara part of the ocean to hunt down some of these Hammerhead Sharks.

Killer Whale

Conttoyor part of the ocean has abundance of Killer Whales for you to hunt down and rip off for resources for crafting.

Humpback Whale

You can start harpooning Humpback Whales in the Castillo De Jagua for Humpback Whale skins.

White Whale

White Whale is another rare animal in the game which we have not come across during our playthrough of the game. However, this fish mammal does appear during the online community events.

If you happen to know the location of this mammal, do let us know in the Comment Section below!