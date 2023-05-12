Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag Outfits Unlock Guide – How To



What’s better than donning on your pirating outfit and heading out into the Caribbean to raid merchant vessels? Why donning on a different outfit each day, that’s what.

Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag features a wide range of outfits for players to unlock in the game; some which are purely for cosmetic appeal while others offer bonus attributes. While almost all of these can be unlocked in the game, there are a few which can only be unlocked or purchased only through Ubisoft’s online UPlay service.

Edward The Legend Outfit – You can purchase it for 20 UPlay Points.

The Vengeful Daughter Pack – You can purchase it for 40 UPlay Points.

The Blades of Toledo Pack – You can purchase it for 30 UPlay Points.

To earn the mentioned UPlay Points, you need to be playing the game from the start with your registered UPlay.com account signed in from the game’s Main Menu “Uplay” section.

From here on completing Sequences 1, 6 and 13 in the singleplayer campaign will earn you 60 UPlay Points; while playing every game mode and using all multiplayer weapons will net you another 40 points.

Singleplayer Outfits

Note that some outfits need to be crafted. To do this you first need to get the necessary ingredients and then simply open up the crafting menu and scroll to the bottom to craft the outfit.

Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad Outfit – You can unlock this by having any existing data on your system from a previous Assassin’s Creed game.

Brown Cloak – You can purchase it from the general store.

Cat Outfit – You can craft this by purchasing the animal pelts from any general store.

Connor Kenway Outfit – You can unlock this by having any existing data on your system from three previous Assassin’s Creed games.

Crimson Cloak Outfit – You can purchase it from the general store.

Default Outfit – You automatically get this at the start of the game.

Explorer Outfit – You can unlock this by completing Community Challenge #6.

Ezio Auditore Outfit – You can unlock this by having any existing data on your system from two previous Assassin’s Creed games.

Feline Pelt Outfit – You can craft this by purchasing 1 ocelot pelt and 1 jaguar pelt from any general store.

Governor Outfit – You can unlock this by finding a Social Treasure Chest.

Hunter Outfit – You can craft this by purchasing the red howler monkey skin and white jaguar pelt from any general store.

Mayan Outfit – You can unlock this by collecting 16 Mayan Stones from each of the Mayan Stelae missions and then opening up the secret door in Tulum; which unlocks after Sequence 4.

Merchant Outfit – You can purchase it from the general store.

Officer Outfit – You can unlock this by completing the “Gibraltar” Mission in Kenway’s Fleet.

Pirate Captain Outfit – You can purchase it from the general store.

Pirate Cloak – You can purchase it from the general store.

Politician Outfit – You can purchase it from the general store.

Privateer Outfit – You can purchase it from the general store.

Shark-Hunter Outfit – You can craft this by purchasing 1 Bull Shark skin and 1 Hammerhead Shark bone from any general store.

Stealth Outfit – You can unlock this by completing half of the Assassin Contracts.

Templar Outfit – You can unlock this by collecting 16 keys from each of the Templar Hunt missions and then opening up the cage in the Great Inagua hideout.

Whaler Outfit – You can craft this by purchasing 3 White Whale skins from any general store.

Multiplayer Outfits