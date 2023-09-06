Ark: Survival Evolved Berries and Meat Guide For Herbivorous and Carnivorous Dinosaurs

In Ark Survival, in order to tame dinosaurs or other creatures, you need to feed them with Berries or Meat. By using the right kind of Berries or Meat, you can drastically increase the efficiency of the Taming Process.
Ark: Survival Evolved Berries and Meat
Following is the list of all kind of Berries and Meat which you need to use to tame all kinds of dinosaurs and other creatures:
Berries
Dodo – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Amarberry – Yellow
Philomia – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple
Parasaur – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple
Trike – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple
Carbonemys – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple
Stegosaurus – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Tintoberry – Red
Ankylo – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Azullberry – Blue
Mammoth – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple
Brontosaurus – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Amarberry – Yellow
Meat
Dilo – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat
Raptor – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat
Pulmonoscorpius – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Spoiled Meat
Sarco – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat
Pteranodon – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Raw Meat
Megalodon – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat
Sabertooth – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat
Carno – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat
Argentavis – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat
T-Rex – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat
