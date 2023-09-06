Ark: Survival Evolved Berries and Meat Guide For Herbivorous and Carnivorous Dinosaurs

Ark: Survival Evolved berries and meat required to tame Herbivorous and Carnivorous Dinosaurs.

By Haider Khan

In Ark Survival, in order to tame dinosaurs or other creatures, you need to feed them with Berries or Meat. By using the right kind of Berries or Meat, you can drastically increase the efficiency of the Taming Process.

Ark: Survival Evolved Berries and Meat

Following is the list of all kind of Berries and Meat which you need to use to tame all kinds of dinosaurs and other creatures:

Berries

Dodo – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Amarberry – Yellow

Philomia – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple

Parasaur – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple

Trike – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple

Carbonemys – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple

Stegosaurus – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Tintoberry – Red

Ankylo – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Azullberry – Blue

Mammoth – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple

Brontosaurus – Herbivorous
Required Berry: Amarberry – Yellow

Meat

Dilo – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Raptor – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Pulmonoscorpius – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Spoiled Meat

Sarco – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Pteranodon – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Raw Meat

Megalodon – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Sabertooth – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Carno – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Argentavis – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

T-Rex – Carnivorous
Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

