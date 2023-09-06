Ark: Survival Evolved Berries and Meat Guide For Herbivorous and Carnivorous Dinosaurs

In Ark Survival, in order to tame dinosaurs or other creatures, you need to feed them with Berries or Meat. By using the right kind of Berries or Meat, you can drastically increase the efficiency of the Taming Process.

Ark: Survival Evolved Berries and Meat

Following is the list of all kind of Berries and Meat which you need to use to tame all kinds of dinosaurs and other creatures:

Berries

Dodo – Herbivorous

Required Berry: Amarberry – Yellow

Philomia – Herbivorous

Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple

Parasaur – Herbivorous

Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple

Trike – Herbivorous

Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple

Carbonemys – Herbivorous

Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple

Stegosaurus – Herbivorous

Required Berry: Tintoberry – Red

Ankylo – Herbivorous

Required Berry: Azullberry – Blue

Mammoth – Herbivorous

Required Berry: Mejoberry – Purple

Brontosaurus – Herbivorous

Required Berry: Amarberry – Yellow

Meat

Dilo – Carnivorous

Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Raptor – Carnivorous

Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Pulmonoscorpius – Carnivorous

Required Meat: Spoiled Meat

Sarco – Carnivorous

Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Pteranodon – Carnivorous

Required Meat: Raw Meat

Megalodon – Carnivorous

Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Sabertooth – Carnivorous

Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Carno – Carnivorous

Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

Argentavis – Carnivorous

Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

T-Rex – Carnivorous

Required Meat: Prime Raw Meat or Raw Meat

In case you would like to know something else, make sure to let us know in the comments section below.