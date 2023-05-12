Ark: Survival Evolved Base Building Guide – Tips to Build Base With Thatch, Wood and Metal

In Ark: Survival Evolved, you can cut down trees and mine metal to acquire resources needed to build different structures and buildings.

For more help on Ark: Survival Evolved, read our Tweaks Guide, How to Set Up Dedicated Servers and Caves Locations Guide.

Ark: Survival Evolved Base Building

You can combine parts such as doors, windows, foundation, and more to get yourself a complex, multi-leveled building.

Moreover, you can customize the buildings to suit your liking. As for their uses, buildings tend to provide a safe house for yourself and your resources.

Following is everything you need to know about Building in Ark: Survival Evolved:

Thatch

Thatch Foundation

Components: 20x Thatch + 6x Wood + 15x Fiber

This structure has 2400 durability and decomposes in 02:00.

Thatch Wall

Components: 10x Thatch + 2x Wood + 7x Fiber

This structure has 1600 durability and decomposes in 02:00.

Thatch Roof

Components: 15x Thatch + 4x Wood + 10x Fiber

This structure has 1600 durability and decomposes in 02:00.

Thatch Doorframe

Components: 8x Thatch + 6x Wood + 6x Fiber

This structure has 2400 durability and decomposes in 02:00.

Thatch Door

Components: 7x Thatch + 4x Fiber

This structure has 1600 durability, is single use, and weighs 4.0.

Wood

Wooden Foundation

Components: 80x Wood + 20x Thatch + 15x Fiber

This structure has 15000 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Wall

Components: 40x Wood + 10x Thatch + 7x Fiber

This structure has 10000 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Ceiling

Components: 60x Wood + 15x Thatch + 10x Fiber

This structure has 15000 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Doorframe

Components: 30x Wood + 8x Thatch + 6x Fiber

This structure has 10000 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Door

Components: 20x Wood + 7x Thatch + 4x Fiber

This structure has 6250 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Window

Components: 8x Wood + 2x Thatch + 1x Fiber

This structure has 6250 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Windowframe

Components: 36x Wood + 9x Thatch + 6x Fiber

This structure has 10000 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Hatchframe

Components: 50x Wood + 12x Thatch + 8x Fiber

This structure has 10000 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Trapdoor

Components: 20x Wood + 7x Thatch + 4x Fiber

This structure has 6250 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Ladder

Components: 4x Wood + 7x Thatch + 4x Fiber

This structure has 3125 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Pillar

Components: 40x Wood + 10x Thatch + 7x Fiber

This structure has 6250 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Ramp

Components: 60x Wood + 15x Thatch + 10x Fiber

This structure has 15000 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Wooden Catwalk

Components: 20x Wood + 7x Thatch + 4x Fiber

This structure has 6250 durability, is single use, weighs 4.0, and decomposes in 02:00.

Metal

We currently do not have sufficient information regarding Metal in the game.

You can always help us complete the guide by commenting below in case you know anything Metal in Ark: Survival Evolved:

Metal Foundation

Components: N/A

Metal Wall

Components: N/A

Metal Ceiling

Components: N/A

Metal Doorframe

Components: N/A

Metal Door

Components: N/A

Metal Window

Components: N/A

Metal Windowframe

Components: N/A

Metal Hatchframe

Components: N/A

Metal Trapdoor

Components: N/A

Metal Ladder

Components: N/A

Metal Pillar

Components: N/A

Metal Ramp

Components: N/A

Metal Catwalk

Components: N/A

Metal Farming Tips

A lot of players face difficulty in acquiring large amount of Metal. Luckily, there is a way to farm indefinite amount of Metal in just a few hours. First of all, remember that the best place to farm Metal is on top of the mountains.

For further information, refer to Crafting Guide Recipes and Metal Farming Tips.

Base Building Tips

One of the issues that players are facing in PVP servers is their bases being raided or destroyed as soon as they are finished building it. The easiest way to tackle this is to have bases well hidden off the densely populated areas.

For instance, you can build your base on a plateau and keep the trees and rocks around it intact.

Another important thing that you can do is to fence off the perimeter of your base and tame some creatures such as Raptors or Mammoths and have them in your garage in case someone comes snooping in.

Moreover, you should always try to upgrade your base as soon as possible. It’s okay to get raided once in a while, but to have your entire base demolished every night is something you should avoid!

You can also build your base near water containing fishes so that you can have immediate access to meat without killing any hostile dinosaurs. This will also allow you to get rid of your dehydration.

Lastly, do note that there are certain balancing issues with the game as of this instant. Even when you are present, other tribes can come in and destroy your base in case they are accompanied by a couple of T-Rex dinosaurs.

The game designers have approved of this issue and have promised to sort it out as soon as possible:

I know it’s a bit sketch right now as we haven’t done a lot on balance, due to the other issues we’ve had – but we’ll be working to improve it! But keep on providing the feedback.

That it pretty much all we have on Base Buildings Tips. If you wish to know something more, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below and I’ll get back to you!