Cement paste is a crucial crafting component found throughout different locations on Ark Lost Island. Without cementing paste, nothing could be constructed, not even turrets or raised platforms. Due to its value, many tribes utilize cement paste as their main form of payment.

This guide will tell you about Cement Paste and how to farm it on Ark Lost Island. Several methods exist for farming Cement Paste. Normally, one may make this paste using Keratin, Chitin, and Stone on a chemistry bench or mortar pestle. It is a component of many crafting recipes and is utilized to create complex objects and buildings.

Ark Lost Island Cement Paste Locations

There are several ways to farm Cement Paste on Ark lost Island, which is:

Make a well-tamed Beelzebufo eat Meganuera and Titanomyrma that it converts into a Cement Paste. The Artifact of the Immune Cave is a great place for this.

You can farm Cement Paste from the Giant Beaver Dam in huge amounts while ensuring you don’t get attacked by the hostile beavers. Don’t try to eliminate the hostile beavers while farming Cement paste, as it decreases the chances of spawning beaver dams.

Cement Paste can be substituted with Achatina Paste. The tamed Achatina inventory contains Achatina Paste, which may be obtained over time. Each minute, one paste is produced, with a max storage capacity of 100. Also, occasionally, Wild Achatina will drop paste on the ground. On the little islands in the lower right corner of the Ark Lost Island map, you may find Achatina paste.

In Ark Lost Island, Beaver dams are the main source of farming Cement. Cement can be farmed at the following locations in Ark Lost Island:

Location #1

On the southeast shore, a beaver dam will be there. The first Cement Paste can be farmed at the following coordinates:

9 LAT

6 LON

Location #2

Three little islands may be seen where the rivers join the ocean in the bottom right corner of the map. The second Cement Paste can be farmed in Ark Lost Island at the following coordinates:

62 LAT

66 LON

Location #3

A lake close to the snow castle is the second location for farming Cement Paste, which lies at the base of the waterfalls. The third Cement Paste can be farmed at the following coordinates:

32 LAT

32 LON

Location #4

The lake below the twin waterfalls, close to the Monkey Temple, is where you’ll discover the biggest beaver dams. The fourth Cement Paste can be farmed at the following coordinates:

23 LAT

39 LON

Location #5

The fifth Cement Paste can be farmed in Ark Lost Island at the following coordinates: