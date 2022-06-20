Caves in Ark Fjordur are natural spots that provide a location for building a home or base of operation. They can be a useful place to hide your extremely rare items from other players. In this Ark Fjordur Cave Locations and Loot Map guide, we will tell you about some of the best caves in Ark Fjordur and all of the loot found inside them.

Best Cave Locations and Loot Drops in Ark Fjordur

Where to Find Helms Deep

Location

Helms Deep is located at 31.4 Latitude and 65.2 Longitude.

This cave is pretty easy to spot and houses lots of useful materials. Head through the front entrance and at the back right of the room will be a tunnel leading to the cave.

Loot

You will find the following loot inside the cave.

Pearls

Crystals

Where to Find Skylord Ice Cave

Location

Skylord Ice Cave is located at 9.1 Latitude and 24.6 Longitude.

When you reach the location, you will see a small crack in the mountain, inside if you keep following the path, you will see a red drop be careful of that.

On the other side of the pit, towards the right side, you will see a doorway leading through a tunnel system and the other side of the tunnel is a death pit. On the other side, straight ahead is the Skylord Artifact.

Loot

Red Drop

Pump Action Shotgun Blueprint

Crystals

Skylord Artifact

Where to Find Shadow Cave

Location

Shadow Cave is located at 7.4 Latitude and 39.5 Longitude.

Once you reach the location, head straight in and at the back of the room in the middle will be a well with piranhas in it.

Drop in the water and quickly get out. Straight ahead and at the end of the path on the ride, the side will be a weak wall that can be picked with a pickaxe.

Straight ahead after the drop-down will be the larger part of the cave. Although there isn’t much loot in here but overall, it is a good building spot.

Loot

The Loot is random and nothing specific can be found inside this cave.



Where to Find Pack Lava Cave

Location

Pack Lave Cave is located at 21.2 Latitude and 57.4 Longitude.

This cave has lots of lave pits and monsters. If you want to find the two hidden artifacts, you can head straight in and keep following the path until you reach a cross-section where the path divides into two. You can go to either side because there is one artifact on both sides. Along with that is a red drop which can have useful stuff.

Loot

Red Drop

Artifact of the Clever

Artifact of the Pack

Crystals

Where to Find Aberration Cave

Location

The Aberration Cave is located at 56.9 Latitude and 85.0 Longitude.

This cave is a big semicircle shaped with tons of loot inside. The entrance is laced with giant purple crystals. Inside the cave, you will also find terminals where you can build and also charge batteries.

You will also find ravagers in this cave. You will also find lots of other creatures inside and this is a very good cave to know about overall.

Loot

Blue Gems

Red Gems

Pearls

Where to Find Chitin Cave

Location

Chitin Cave is located at 78.1 Latitude and 29.0 Longitude.

This cave doesn’t have loot in it but overall a good cave to build in and since it’s not a very big cave it can be a nice little cozy spot to do your activities. You will also find many creatures and dwellers inside.

Loot

The Loot is random and nothing specific can be found inside this cave.



Where to Find Glow Cave

Location

The Glow Cave is located at 0.5 Latitude and 88.5 Longitude.

The cave is located in a very lush green spot and the entrance is hidden behind a waterfall. This cave is called the glow cave because you will find lots of glowing creatures in the cave such as feather lights.

Loot

Crystals

Mushrooms

Pearls

Where to Find Waterfall Cave

Location

The Waterfall Cave is located at 61.9 Latitude and 80.4 Longitude.

This cave has two entrances and access to water. Inside there is lots of room to build and do other activities because the water runs up to the entrance thus you can get attacked by a boat.

Loot

Metal

Crystals

Where to Find Large Bridge Cave

Location

Large Bridge Cave is located at 9.9 Latitude and 62.6 Longitude.

The cave is at a very scenic location with a double waterfall at the entrance. This cave is called the Large Bridge Cave because of the large bridge at the very start of the cave.

This is a very big cave with lots of room for activities. There aren’t any artifacts or special items but definitely a good spot to build a late-game spot.

Loot

Metal

Pearls

Where to Find Dragon Cave

Location

Dragon Cave is located at 86.5 Latitude and 3.7 Longitude.

This is the cave where you will summon the dragon. You will find some terminals inside and there is a big tunnel system inside the cave. If you want to farm lots and lots of metal, then this cave is for you.

Loot