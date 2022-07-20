Crystals in Ark Fjordur are important minerals that are required for a lot of crafting recipes. Getting them on the older maps was easy and most of the players knew their locations on the map. Since the launch of the new map, players are finding it difficult to find the spawn locations of these crystals.
If you’re among those who are looking for spawn locations of Crystals in Ark Fjordur, you’re at the right place. This guide will lead you to the location of each crystal that you can find in Ark Fjordur.
Ark Fjordur Crystals Locations
The map below shows you the areas with potentially a lot of Crystals to mine, followed by their exact coordinates. You can simply head to the marked regions on Fjordur and explore to find the crystal deposits with ease.
Crystal Deposit Location #1
Located in the top left of the main world map, this region contains only one crystal spawns.
Coordinates
- 13.10 LAT and 31.46 LON
Crystal Deposit Location #2
This region is in the upper center of the main world map. It contains a handful of crystals, most of which are within the same grid. You can stack up on a lot of crystals by moving from one vein to the next without having to travel too far.
Coordinates
- 08.10 LAT and 46.68 LON
- 17.24 LAT and 47.53 LON
- 20.16 LAT and 45.59 LON
- 21.33 LAT and 47.91 LON
- 35.35 LAT and 43.02 LON
- 26.05 LAT and 44.80 LON
- 26.27 LAT and 44.43 LON
- 27.04 LAT and 43.30 LON
- 28.12 LAT and 44.62 LON
- 27.88 LAT and 45.87 LON
- 27.12 LAT and 49.99 LON
- 24.99 LAT and 48.02 LON
Crystal Deposit Location #3
Located in the upper right corner of the main world map, below are all the crystals that this region has.
Coordinates
- 13.92 LAT and 72.72 LON
- 13.74 LAT and 75.84 LON
- 13.90 LAT and 76.78 LON
- 31.81 LAT and 68.56 LON
- 37.63 LAT and 95.80 LON
Crystal Deposit Location #4
This region is right below the previous one and has a lot of crystals.
Coordinates
- 48.83 LAT and 65.02 LON
- 54.99 LAT and 65.69 LON
- 47.17 LAT and 88.84 LON
- 48.03 LAT and 88.61 LON
- 48.64 LAT and 82.96 LON
- 48.97 LAT and 81.27 LON
- 49.27 LAT and 84.63 LON
- 49.42 LAT and 82.50 LON
- 49.99 LAT and 81.58 LON
- 50.93 LAT and 81.23 LON
- 50.18 LAT and 85.37 LON
- 52.22 LAT and 82.22 LON
- 52.66 LAT and 85.30 LON
- 54.01 LAT and 83.98 LON
- 53.50 LAT and 82.75 LON
- 54.52 LAT and 82.41 LON
- 55.31 LAT and 82.86 LON
- 55.32 LAT and 83.58 LON
- 58.53 LAT and 80.91 LON
- 60.11 LAT and 79.04 LON
- 60.98 LAT and 77.65 LON
- 48.83 LAT and 65.02 LON
- 55.99 LAT and 65.69 LON
Crystal Deposit Location #5
All of these crystals are in water and the region is joining the upper left corner to the lower-left corner of the main world.
Coordinates
- 40.29 LAT and 24.60 LON
- 41.94 LAT and 24.47 LON
- 41.78 LAT and 26.24 LON
- 45.44 LAT and 41.32 LON
- 44.71 LAT and 41.79 LON
Crystal Deposit Location #6
This region is located in the lower-left corner of the main world map.
Coordinates
- 62.99 LAT and 18.46 LON
- 63.68 LAT and 17.85 LON
- 64.33 LAT and 25.88 LON
- 64.90 LAT and 27.75 LON
- 66.60 LAT and 40.66 LON
- 66.57 LAT and 42.19 LON
- 67.83 LAT and 37.99 LON
- 68.65 LAT and 37.69 LON
- 68.85 LAT and 38.92 LON
- 76.89 LAT and 34.30 LON
- 84.08 LAT and 10.39 LON
- 84.91 LAT and 11.62 LON
- 85.13 LAT and 15.43 LON
- 87.05 LAT and 17.95 LON
- 93.66 LAT and 20.77 LON
Crystal Deposit Location #7
This part of the map is in the lower right corner of the map.
Coordinates
- 78.92 LAT and 72.84 LON
- 80.00 LAT and 73.89 LON
- 80.78 LAT and 72.74 LON
- 87.26 LAT and 73.41 LON
- 89.22 LAT and 94.01 LON
- 90.41 LAT and 91.15 LON
- 91.18 LAT and 91.83 LON
- 92.32 LAT and 91.15 LON
- 93.65 LAT and 92.60 LON
- 92.87 LAT and 94.27 LON
Best Place to Find Crystals
The best place to find Crystals in Ark Fjordur is location # 4 which is explored above. It contains the greatest number of crystals which is 28.