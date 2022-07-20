Crystals in Ark Fjordur are important minerals that are required for a lot of crafting recipes. Getting them on the older maps was easy and most of the players knew their locations on the map. Since the launch of the new map, players are finding it difficult to find the spawn locations of these crystals.

If you’re among those who are looking for spawn locations of Crystals in Ark Fjordur, you’re at the right place. This guide will lead you to the location of each crystal that you can find in Ark Fjordur.

Ark Fjordur Crystals Locations

The map below shows you the areas with potentially a lot of Crystals to mine, followed by their exact coordinates. You can simply head to the marked regions on Fjordur and explore to find the crystal deposits with ease.

Crystal Deposit Location #1

Located in the top left of the main world map, this region contains only one crystal spawns.

Coordinates



13.10 LAT and 31.46 LON

Crystal Deposit Location #2

This region is in the upper center of the main world map. It contains a handful of crystals, most of which are within the same grid. You can stack up on a lot of crystals by moving from one vein to the next without having to travel too far.

Coordinates

08.10 LAT and 46.68 LON

17.24 LAT and 47.53 LON

20.16 LAT and 45.59 LON

21.33 LAT and 47.91 LON

35.35 LAT and 43.02 LON

26.05 LAT and 44.80 LON

26.27 LAT and 44.43 LON

27.04 LAT and 43.30 LON

28.12 LAT and 44.62 LON

27.88 LAT and 45.87 LON

27.12 LAT and 49.99 LON

24.99 LAT and 48.02 LON

21.33 LAT and 47.91 LON

Crystal Deposit Location #3

Located in the upper right corner of the main world map, below are all the crystals that this region has.

Coordinates

13.92 LAT and 72.72 LON

13.74 LAT and 75.84 LON

13.90 LAT and 76.78 LON

31.81 LAT and 68.56 LON

37.63 LAT and 95.80 LON

Crystal Deposit Location #4

This region is right below the previous one and has a lot of crystals.

Coordinates

48.83 LAT and 65.02 LON

54.99 LAT and 65.69 LON

47.17 LAT and 88.84 LON

48.03 LAT and 88.61 LON

48.64 LAT and 82.96 LON

48.97 LAT and 81.27 LON

49.27 LAT and 84.63 LON

49.42 LAT and 82.50 LON

49.99 LAT and 81.58 LON

50.93 LAT and 81.23 LON

50.18 LAT and 85.37 LON

49.27 LAT and 84.63 LON

52.22 LAT and 82.22 LON

52.66 LAT and 85.30 LON

54.01 LAT and 83.98 LON

53.50 LAT and 82.75 LON

54.52 LAT and 82.41 LON

55.31 LAT and 82.86 LON

55.32 LAT and 83.58 LON

54.01 LAT and 83.98 LON

52.66 LAT and 85.30 LON

48.03 LAT and 88.61 LON

47.17 LAT and 88.84 LON

58.53 LAT and 80.91 LON

60.11 LAT and 79.04 LON

60.98 LAT and 77.65 LON

48.83 LAT and 65.02 LON

55.99 LAT and 65.69 LON

Crystal Deposit Location #5

All of these crystals are in water and the region is joining the upper left corner to the lower-left corner of the main world.

Coordinates

40.29 LAT and 24.60 LON

41.94 LAT and 24.47 LON

41.78 LAT and 26.24 LON

45.44 LAT and 41.32 LON

44.71 LAT and 41.79 LON

Crystal Deposit Location #6

This region is located in the lower-left corner of the main world map.

Coordinates

62.99 LAT and 18.46 LON

63.68 LAT and 17.85 LON

64.33 LAT and 25.88 LON

64.90 LAT and 27.75 LON

66.60 LAT and 40.66 LON

66.57 LAT and 42.19 LON

67.83 LAT and 37.99 LON

68.65 LAT and 37.69 LON

68.85 LAT and 38.92 LON

76.89 LAT and 34.30 LON

84.08 LAT and 10.39 LON

84.91 LAT and 11.62 LON

85.13 LAT and 15.43 LON

87.05 LAT and 17.95 LON

93.66 LAT and 20.77 LON

Crystal Deposit Location #7

This part of the map is in the lower right corner of the map.

Coordinates

78.92 LAT and 72.84 LON

80.00 LAT and 73.89 LON

80.78 LAT and 72.74 LON

87.26 LAT and 73.41 LON

89.22 LAT and 94.01 LON

90.41 LAT and 91.15 LON

91.18 LAT and 91.83 LON

92.32 LAT and 91.15 LON

93.65 LAT and 92.60 LON

92.87 LAT and 94.27 LON

Best Place to Find Crystals

The best place to find Crystals in Ark Fjordur is location # 4 which is explored above. It contains the greatest number of crystals which is 28.