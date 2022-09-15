ARK Extinction Best Base Locations Guide

Finding the perfect base locations in Ark Extinction is essential to survive and dominate the game. The game provides a wide variety of bases each with its own set of pros and cons.

However, some of these bases are much better than others as they are obscured from plain sight or are in caves, and you’ll be able to protect yourself from any inevitable raid attacks without doing much. Be quick, though, before someone else claims that location.

This guide is the perfect source in this regard as it highlights the best Base Locations in Ark Extinction.

Best base locations in ARK Extinction

ARK Extinction is the newest DLC of ARK and it sure has some great content. From world-class events like meteor showers to smaller additions like PvE hordes.

ARK Extinction will make you feel the adventurous world of ARK in a whole new manner. Of course, if you’re a veteran player of ARK, you realize the fact that location is everything in ARK.

If you don’t have a good location, you’ll be met with some unfortunate demise while you’re offline. Taming a dino can become a chore too if you don’t have a good base nearby.

Here are some of the locations you should head over to if you have a GPS.

Location #1

The Waterfall Cave location is at the following coordinates:

32 LON

19 LAT

The first base that might be good is a cave filled with waterfalls on the outside known as the Waterfall cave. The cave has a decent number of material spawns including trees and bushes.

Since it’s a cave, it might have some hidden locations for metals, but we haven’t found many of them just yet. It is a good location for a base if you’re playing alone.

Pros

A good amount of wood, stone, and berries

Secured area

Chances of running into alpha are low

Safe from PvP attacks

Cons

Secluded and small area.

LOCATION #2

The Cave Below King Titan Terminal can be located at the following coordinates:

2 LON

48 LAT

This cave below King Titan is a great location for a 3-4 player clan. There are only two entrances and the area is pretty safe from all other forms of PvP attacks, and probably the bigger dinos too.

Pros

Has only two entrances and can become a fortress easily

Easy to find

Enough space for a small clan

Protects from any aerial attacks

Cons

Finding materials in this area might be a bit difficult.

Directly below the King Titan Terminal, so expect some visitors now and then

LOCATION #3

The best base location in Ark Extinction near the city terminal is roughly at the following coordinates:

66 LON

88 LAT

A fine choice for a bigger clan is the location near the City Terminal. The area is a very good spot for both farming as well as building a HUGE fortress.

There is a catch though, the area is full of dangerous dinos, so you might want to level up a bit and have some weapons before moving to this location. This is why this location is great for bigger clans.

Pros

A good amount of rock

Big area

Fast level farm

Great for controlling the whole region

Cons

Tough to build a base on your own

Lots of dinos

A rather low amount of greenery

LOCATION #4

These coordinates will take you to an abandoned building, that can serve as a very good base location in Ark Extinction:

31 LON

19 LAT

The best spot in my opinion is the Crystal cave. The area has a lot of green biome as well as crystals that you can mine if you have the required tools for the task.

Additionally, the area seems very safe from large dinos and you can build a base on the higher cliffs here for better protection from the world. This base is good for PvE.

Pros

A great amount of wood and berries

A good amount of rocks

Easy to find crystals

Great spot for taming and breeding dinos

Cons

Expect a lot of visitors

LOCATION# 5

Another great location to build your base can be found at the following coordinates:

38 LON

13 LAT

The abandoned building is a great spot for smaller tribes because the area itself is almost fully flat and almost covered. There is not enough space for bigger dinos to get inside, so you can rest easy.

The number of trees and rocks in the surrounding’s pretty good too, so you can move up here even if you’re low level. Although, you might expect some issues crafting a GPS at such a low level.

Pros

A great amount of wood and stones

Flat area

You don’t have to build much to complete a base

Great spot for taming and breeding dinos

Cons

Your tamed bigger dinos won’t fit inside. Though the cryopod might fix that issue.

Expect some visitors now and then

LOCATION# 6

The following coordinates will take you to another feasible base-building spot in the game:

3.5 LON

30 LAT

This location is found in the Sunken Forest. The player will find a river at these coordinates. Follow the river to reach a ledge. A nice shelf found here is a safe base location. This base is good for PvE