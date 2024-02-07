Animal Crossing New Horizons Flower Breeding, How To Breed Hybrid Flowers

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you will need flowers to increase the beauty of your Island and Home. You can even breed flowers together to get an even more beautiful hybrid flower you can clone or crossbreed.

Water is the only thing that flowers will need for breeding and even cloning. If you water them daily, you will see offspring after a day. These will help you craft and get a five-star rating from Isabelle.

You can even sell the rare flowers for bells and use them to attract bugs. There are a lot of things that you need to know about flower breeding. That’s why this guide will start with the basics and then explain everything about breeding and even the best breeding layouts to get the flowers you want quickly.

Different types of flowers in ACNH

Different types of flowers are available for planting and breeding. Before explaining each of these types, let’s have a look at what exactly the types are:

Cosmos

Hyacinths

Lilies

Mums

Pansies

Roses

Tulips

Windflowers

Initially, all these flower types will have one of the standard colors: red, yellow, or white. However, in the case of the Windflowers, the standard colors are Orange, White, and Red. All colors other than these are rare, and you can’t find them at Nook’s Cranny.

Three types of flowers are always available at the Nook’s Cranny. Two of these flowers you can always find in stock at the shop are your Native Flowers and Sister Flowers. However, the third type of flower you can find will depend on the month and Hemisphere you are in.

As you know, you can only have three types of flowers from the Nook’s Cranny, so you need to put in a little effort for other types. You can try purchasing the other types of flowers from your Friends Islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizon if your native and sister flowers are different from them.

A special visitor, Leif, can also sell you these flowers on random visits. Digging up flowers from your best friend’s Island is also an option to get different flowers earlier. You can also crossbreed different flower colors to get the hybrid flower of the color you want. Below, you will find complete details about the breeding.

How to Breed Flowers in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can breed different flowers to get flowers of new colors if their specie is the same. To start the breeding, you will need seeds or plants of the two flowers. If you are using seeds, plant them diagonally and water them every day so they can grow.

You can skip watering if it is raining. Once the parent plants grow fully, hybrid flowers will grow next to them in the spaces you left the next day.

FYI Only place Dirt and Dark Dirt Paths when landscaping, as the flowers can only grow on them.

The diagonal placement is important so the hybrid flower in Animal Crossing: New Horizons grows easily. If you are crossbreeding same-color flowers, the chances of getting a hybrid flower are lower.

Once you see flowers, you can pick them up instead of taking out the whole plant. You can do this by pressing “Y.” A new flower will grow on the stem after a few days.

TIP Ask your friends to water the flowers, as it can increase the chances of getting new flowers by breeding or cloning. You can stack it up to five friends for extra production.

When Flower Breeding Won’t Work

There are different conditions in Animal Crossing New Horizons in which crossbreeding flowers will not work for you.

Using different species of flower for breeding. You can only breed flowers of the same species to get identical or hybrid flowers.

You can only breed flowers of the same species to get identical or hybrid flowers. Not placing flowers correctly. The flowers will not breed if you haven’t placed them correctly (Recommended to place them Diagonally) close to each other.

The flowers will not breed if you haven’t placed them correctly (Recommended to place them Diagonally) close to each other. Not Watering flowers regularly. Using a Watering Can or rain to water flowers is a must for your flowers to grow and breed. If it is not raining and you skip watering plants, they will not breed.

Using a Watering Can or rain to water flowers is a must for your flowers to grow and breed. If it is not raining and you skip watering plants, they will not breed. If Flowers are not fully bloomed. The flowers will only breed once they are fully bloomed. If you just planted and watered the seeds, wait for them to grow before they can breed.

Benefits of Hybrid Flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You can use beautiful Hybrid flowers to decorate your island and yourself. Your character can wear flowers in the hair, and you can use them in crafting various items, including wreaths and furniture.

You can decorate your home by placing beautiful flowers inside it. The most important benefit of flowers is the boost in the Island rating.

You can get a five-star rating from Isabelle using your hybrid flowers efficiently. The Five Star rating also gets you the Golden Watering Can crafting recipe from Isabelle. Flowers also attract different kinds of bugs that you can catch.

Moreover, specific color flowers, like the White, will attract a bug called Orchid Mantis. This kind of rare bug can earn you some good cash. You can find it during the daytime. If you have Black, Blue, or Purple Flowers, you can also find the Peacock Butterfly from 4 AM to 7 PM.

You can even sell flowers to earn bells, but most flowers are cheap and don’t get you much. However, you can farm Gold and Blue Roses and sell each for 1,000 Bells.

Breeding Chart for different types of Hybrid Flowers in ACNH

Below, you will find different combinations and the flowers you can get after breeding. However, note that it is not guaranteed that you will always get a different color. You may get a hybrid variation of one of the flower colors in the combination. We will divide this Animal Crossing New Horizons breeding chart according to the types of flowers.

FYI After the update 1.2.0, you cannot get Island Hybrid Flowers from Mystery Tour Islands.

Lilies

Red + Red => Black

White + Red => Orange

Red + Yellow => Pink

Roses

White + Red => Pink

Red + Red => Black

Red + Yellow => Orange

White + White => Purple

Purple + Pink => Hybrid Pink (For Hybrid Blue Roses)

Yellow + Hybrid Pink => Hybrid Red

Hybrid Red + Hybrid Red => Blue

To get Black Roses, you need to water Black Roses. However, only watering with the Golden Watering Can will help. Breeding Two Red Roses will get you the Black Rose.

Mums

Red + White => Pink

White + White => Purple

Yellow + Red => Hybrid Yellow

Hybrid Yellow + Hybrid Yellow => Hybrid Purple

Hybrid Purple + Hybrid Purple => Green

Pansies

White + White => Blue

Red + Yellow => Orange

Blue + Red => Hybrid Red

Hybrid Red + Hybrid Red => Hybrid Purple

Windflowers

Red + Orange => Pink

White + White => Blue

Pink + Blue => Hybrid Red

Hybrid Red + Hybrid Red => Purple

Hyacinths

White + Red => Pink

White + White => Blue

Yellow + Red => Orange

Orange + Orange => Purple

Cosmos

Red + Yellow => Orange

White + Red => Pink

Orange + Orange => Black

Tulips

Red + Red => Black

Yellow + Red => Orange

White + Red => Pink

Orange + Orange => Purple

Flower Breeding Layouts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Different grid patterns, like the Cross Grid, can be used for breeding Flowers. However, not all of them are good for you to breed quickly and get the desired results. That’s why we will just cover the best layouts; you should try them.

2 x 2 Grid

To get the most out of this layout, diagonally place four flowers of the same species in a 2 x 2 Grid. This way, both pairs can breed simultaneously, and you can get double offspring the next day.

You can even place a 2 x 2 grid of other species beside them, as two species can’t crossbreed. This method is also good for getting different colors of flowers.

For example, you can place a 2 x 2 Grid of Mums separated by a 2 x 2 Grid of Roses and again Mums to get the most output. The picture above will help you understand it better.

Turtle Pattern Grid

The other method you can try is a Turtle Grid, just like in the Picture above. If you have more space, you can repeat this pattern multiple times to get the most Hybrid Flowers. You can boost this layout efficiency even further if your friend watered the plants.

Diamond Pattern Grid

This one is an amazing method for crossbreeding two flowers to get a rare color Hybrid Flower. For this layout, you need to place the flower in the diamond-type shape as shown above. In the example above, we used the Orange Cosmos to get the Black Cosmos.

The probability of getting the Black Cosmos from Orange ones is pretty low, but because of this pattern, we got Black Cosmos after a two-day skip. This is a good efficiency as the probability of getting a rare flower like Black is quite low. You can also use this pattern to get other rare colors.

Flower Cloning

Cloning in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is similar to breeding. In cloning, flowers will spawn a new flower of the same color. Place one flower at a place and water it using the Can, and it will clone.

This is very good in cases where you want the same color flowers without any change. For cloning to work efficiently and avoid breeding, you must place flowers with nine empty spaces between them. In this way, the chances of flower breeding get low, and they will clone themselves.

FYI You can’t Clone Gold Roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Can Hybrid Flowers spread through cloning?

Yes, this can happen, but only if you clone a hybrid flower and keep it away from other flowers so it doesn’t crossbreed. To ensure a Hybrid Flower spreads by cloning, ensure there are nine empty spaces on all sides and you water it daily. If you don’t water it, cloning will not work, and the Flower will not spread.