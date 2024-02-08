The Puffer Fish is a rare non-poisonous fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that will blow itself with air when you catch it. However, getting this fish is not as easy as it seems because you must judge it by the shadow before using the Fishing Rod.

This guide will provide all the information about Puffer Fish in ACNH, including its location, size, sell price, and catching process.

Where can we find Puffer Fish?

Puffer Fish falls under the Uncommon fish rarity, so it can’t be found as easily as, say, the Zebra Turkeyfish. On top of that, the only location where you can catch Puffer Fish in ACNH is the Sea.

FYI Puffer Fish can be caught from the sea at any time of the day. However, they aren’t available throughout the year, so you will have to keep track of their spawn months in your island’s hemisphere in ACNH.

From July to September, you must be in the Northern Hemisphere to get your hands on this fish. After these months, you can find Puffer Fish in ACNH from January to March, but only in the Southern Hemisphere.

How to catch Puffer Fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Catching the Puffer Fish is simple, as you must look for medium-sized shadows in the seawater in both hemispheres during the months mentioned above. The picture below shows the Puffer Fish shadow.

If you don’t want to wait for the shadow to appear, use Fish bait, as it can attract more fish. Once you are sure that you have seen the Puffer Fish shadow, equip the Fishing Rod and Go fishing. That’s how you can catch the Puffer Fish in ACNH.

What is the selling price of Puffer Fish

Though you have the option to donate the Puffer fish to Blathers Museum, you can still earn some Bells by selling it. Selling the fish to Nook’s Cranny is not a profitable option. Tommy and Timmy will only offer you 250 Bells for this. If you want to make more Bells, you can find C.J., the fish-loving beaver, and sell this fish for 375 Bells.