How To Get Plaza Merry-Go-Round In Animal Crossing New Horizons

The Plaza merry-go-round is a houseware item from the Plaza series in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This item was unavailable from the start and was added to the 2.0 free update. If you haven’t installed that update and are looking for this item, you will not find it.

You cannot find this item on the Island as no Villagers have it in their houses. There are two ways to get the Plaza merry-go-round in ACNH. One is to redeem it for 6000 Nook Miles at the Nook Stop. You can find Nook Stop at the Resident Services.

If you don’t want to do that, you can also head to your Friend’s Island and trade this item. However, this is only possible if you have an Online Subscription. Once you have this amusement item, you can place it anywhere.

It is best to place this item outdoors as it also helps you increase the Island Rating. The size of the Plaza merry-go-round is 3 x 3, so ensure you place it in a place where that much space is available.

FYI The Plaza Merry-go-round in ACNH moves around in a circle and plays music, so it is best experienced outdoors, where it has enough space to move, and its sound can be heard throughout your village.

Plaza merry-go-round variations

As the Plaza merry-go-round has four variations, you can customize it too. However, DIY customization is unavailable, and you have to head to Harv’s island and visit Reese and Cyrus’ shop. The customization will cost you 5200 Bells, so keep that in mind. If you have this item and want to make bells from it, you can also do that since its selling price is 30,000 Bells.

If you have the Happy Home Paradise paid expansion, you can also use this item in designing. The Plaza merry-go-round in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a must-use item when designing the Vacation home for Frobert. Besides that, you can also use it in Vacation Home requests for the following:

Dizzy

Melba

Winnie

Anabelle

Kyle

Sherb

That is all you need to know about Plaza merry-go-round in ACNH.