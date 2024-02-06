ACNH Harv’s Island: How To Unlock All Shops in Shopping Plaza

The Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0 update brings with it a whole new way to experience shopping: Harv’s Island Shopping Plaza. Harvey’s Plaza brings together your favorite new and old characters, including Kicks, Redd, Leaf, Saharah, etc. Each of these characters will have their own dedicated shops in Harv’s Island Shopping Plaza.

You can visit all of these shops to buy exclusive items, learn about your fortune, get a haircut, access your home storage, and customize your items according to your preferences. The area at which Harvey’s Island Plaza is situated is also similar to the city in Animal Crossing City Folk and the main street at Animal Crossing New Leaf.

If you are having trouble figuring out how to unlock all the shops in Harv’s Island Shopping Plaza in ACNH, then worry not, as I will be going over all the details in this specific guide.

How to unlock Harv’s Island Plaza in ACNH

To unlock the shopping plaza in Animal Crossing New Horizons, the first thing you will need to do is to check whether you have unlocked Harv’s Island since that’s the place where the plaza will be. If you go to your airport and don’t see the option to fly to Harv’s Island under the Fly menu, then this means that you haven’t unlocked Harv’s Island yet.

You will need to have three villagers living on your Island before you get access to Harvey’s Island and the shopping plaza. Build three new villager plots for new island residents, and build Nook’s Cranny. After completing these three steps, you will notice Harvey walking around your island with his pal Harriet.

Harvey or Harv is the key to unlocking Harvey’s Island and eventually the Harv’s Plaza in Animal Crossing New Horizons, so once you spot him, go and speak with him. If you miss out on speaking with Harvey, you will never be able to unlock Harv’s Shopping Plaza. You can look around to find him, and he will invite you to fly to his island via the airport.

FYI You don’t need to build specific shops or upgrades to unlock Harv’s Island in ACNH. All you need are 3 villagers living on your island.

Once you have been invited by Harvey to visit his island, head over to the airport, select Fly, and choose the option to visit Harv’s Island. After reaching Harvey’s Island, go inside the log cabin called Harv’s Phototopia.

This house has a very cool feature where you can simply decorate everything and take a photo with one of your island villagers. This step will be crucial in order to unlock Harv’s Shopping Plaza in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

If you already have a 3-Star Island and have unlocked terraforming through the Island Designer App, Harv’s Plaza will get unlocked for you. If, even on the next day, you don’t have Harv’s Shopping Plaza unlocked, then this means that you need to get your island up to at least a three-star rating.

FYI You can unlock the ability to check your Island’s rating after the Resident Services tent upgrades to a building in Animal Crossing New Horizon.

In short, to unlock Harv’s Island Shopping Plaza in ACNH, Harv will send you a letter after you get a 3-star evaluation on your island, attend K.K. Slider’s concert, and visit Harv’s Island to take some photos in Harv’s Phototopia.

How to unlock shops at Harvey’s Island Shopping Plaza

Next to the Phototopia house, you will see a new entrance with an arch so once you walk to the back of Harv’s Island and go under the arch, you will see Harvey and Harriet. Here, you will also see several Lloids looking all around Harv’s Shopping Plaza area, asking for donations.

Each of these Lloids will represent a specific stall/ shop that you can unlock for Harvey’s Island Plaza. It will cost you around 100,000 bells to unlock each shop at Harv’s Plaza in Animal Crossing New Horizons but in the end, it will definitely be worth it. You can move clockwise around the plaza and unlock a total of 9 shops for each vendor such as

FYI Once you unlock every shop at Harv’s Shopping Plaza, these shops open up exactly at 5 am and have different closing times. All shops also refresh their inventory every Monday. Redd will refresh the very next day if you buy something from him.

Harriet (Hairstyles)

If you need a haircut, then you can simply visit Harriet’s shop at the Harv’s Shopping Plaza. Moreover, you don’t need to pay any required amount as she will be the first NPC vendor to automatically set up shop.

You can visit Harriet once each day and avail a new hairstyle for your character in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, if you get all of her seven hairstyles by visiting her for seven days, she will no longer offer the hairstyle service and will only be open for short dialogues.

Katrina (Fortune Teller)

Shop hours: 5 AM to 1 AM

To unlock Katrina, talk to the Lloid on the left side, who talks about a “mysteriously accurate fortune teller.” Donate 100,000 Bells, and Katrina will set up shop there. You can visit her each day at Harv’s Island Shopping Plaza and pay her 1000 Bells to learn how your luck will be for the day.

Apart from that, you can also consult Katrina about your friendship bond with another NPC, i.e., villager, neighbor, etc. If your friendship bond is quite low with another neighbor, then Katrina can solve that issue by strengthening your bond with that individual at a price of 10,000 bells.

Saharah (Wallpaper and Flooring)

Shop hours: 5 AM to 12 AM

To unlock Saharah’s shop you can fund the second lloid if you rotate counterclockwise while visiting Harvey Island Shopping Plaza area. The lloid will talk about a merchant offering rugs and mysterious wallpapers.

Since her prices are incredibly high when buying at Harv’s Island Shopping Plaza as compared to when she visits your island, I would recommend building other shops before Saharah.

Resse and Cyrus (Customization)

Shop hours: 5 AM to 12 AM

If you are looking for NPC vendors who offer customization, then speak with the lloid at the center (he mentions a talented husband and wife team) to unlock Resse and Cyrus’s shop on Harv’s Island. This is the only vendor that you should consider unlocking early compared to the other shops at Harvey’s Island in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Cyrus will be the one customizing furniture items, and this way, you can change the colors or customize items according to your liking.

Kicks (Shoes)

Shop hours: 5 AM to 12 AM

You can make your appearance more flashy by purchasing shoes, socks, and handbags from an NPC vendor called Kicks at Harv’s Island Plaza. To unlock his stall speak with the third lloid in the clockwise direction. If the lloid talks about a dapper dealer of fine shoes, you know you are in the right spot.

Kicks will refresh his inventory every Monday so you can check his store and purchase each item at various prices in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Tortimer (Storage)

Shop hours: 5 AM to 11 PM

The third lloid on the left side will be the one that you will need to speak with and pay in order to unlock Tortimer’s shop at Harv’s Island Plaza. As for his services, you will not need to pay him, and instead, by conversing with Tortimer, you will be able to access your Island’s storage.

This way, you will be able to sell items at Harvey’s Shopping Plaza from your island storage without carrying them in your inventory. You can also purchase stuff and drop it at Tortimer’s storage and those items will be usable back at your home island.

If you meet Tortimer during Autumn you will be greeted by Cornimer (who is also Tortimer). He will offer you some acorns, so if you take up his offer, he will keep offering you acorns on every interaction.

Leif (Plant)

Shop hours: 5 AM to 11 PM

Leif’s shop at Harvey’s Island Shopping Plaza in ACNH can be unlocked by meeting the first lloid in the clockwise direction. The lloid will mention a botany expert with greenest of thumbs. You can buy seeds, shrubs, plants, etc., from Leif, and the best part is that his stock is unlimited as well.

If you are facing a weed problem on your island, then Lief also offers weed removal services. You can pay Leif a large amount of 100,000 bells to remove all the weeds completely, and then you can sell him those weeds again to recover a fair bit of the bells that you just spent.

Redd (Art)

Shop hours: 5 AM to 1 AM

Redd is the only NPC merchant who owns two shops at Harv’s Island Plaza. To unlock his art shop you can speak to the second lloid in the clockwise direction in Animal Crossing New Horizons. This lloid refers to him as a legitimate art dealer.

After speaking with Redd he will offer you 2 art pieces and you can only purchase one per day. Redd will refresh his Harv’s Island inventory on Mondays in case you don’t purchase anything from him.

Redd can also be spotted at his other shop, where he sells Raffle tickets leading to various prizes. You can purchase these at a price of 500 Bells and each ticket will net you a prize according to the number you pull.

These prizes will vary and since there are 30 possibilities you can win a nice prize at Harv’s Island Plaza. This way you will be able to get items like Colorful Lightstick, magazines, donuts, coffee canned drinks, etc.